caption Richmond, Virginia. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Car Insurance in Virginia is fairly affordable. The average driver pays $785 per year for coverage, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

The best cheap car insurance comes from USAA and Nationwide for drivers with good or better credit, and GEICO for those with poor credit, according to Consumer Reports.

But, drivers who make the time to shop around for their car insurance coverage will save the most. Get quotes from several different insurers and compare them to find the best coverage for you.

Finding the best cheap car insurance in Virginia will involve some shopping around. While it’s not expensive to insure your car in Virginia – the average driver pays $785 per year according to the Insurance Information Institute – there are some big opportunities to save.

Every insurance policy is different, and everyone’s premium, or cost to maintain coverage, will be different depending on a variety of factors. Every insurance company prices these differently, and will look at a variety of factors and weigh them differently. Things like your driving history, age, credit score, and even the type of car you drive will determine the price you’ll pay.

That said, it’s important to shop around and find the right coverage for you. To get you started on your search, there are three companies with standout rates for the best cheap car insurance coverage in Virginia.

Who has the best cheap car insurance in Virginia?

Consumer Reports compiled a list of the best cheap car insurance in each state, gathering pricing information from every insurance company. Here are the three best insurance companies offering the best rate at each credit level, along with the average yearly premium for each:

Drivers with good with good credit scores (between 670 and 739, according to FICO) will see the best coverage from USAA, Nationwide and State Farm, on average.

USAA car insurance: $667 per year

Nationwide car insurance: $1,068 per year

State Farm car insurance: $1,166 per year

Drivers with excellent credit scores (800 or above) will see some of the most affordable car insurance, on average.

USAA car insurance: $505 per year

Nationwide car insurance: $951 per year

State Farm car insurance: $964 per year

Drivers with poor credit scores below 579 will pay the most for coverage, on average, but these three companies are the most affordable in Virginia:

GEICO car insurance: $1,437 per year

Nationwide car insurance: $1,550 per year

USAA car insurance: $1,959 per year

Who gets the best cheap car insurance in Virginia?

As the numbers show above, the better the credit score, the more affordable the car insurance. Drivers with the best credit scores typically pay the least for their coverage.

But, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t opportunities to save. By shopping around for your coverage, you can easily see which companies offer you the best coverage for your money. Because each insurance company gives different prices for coverage based on different factors, shopping around can help you find the company that will offer you the best coverage for your money.

To start shopping around, get quotes from several different insurance companies and compare them. You’ll want to look past the premium and consider things like the coverage types and limits, and look at the deductible, or the amount you’ll pay for coverage if you get into an accident.

The best policy is the one that offers you the most types of coverage and the highest limits with the lowest deductible and premium. By shopping around, you can find the best insurance for you, and find the most coverage for your budget.