caption Seattle, Washington. source Shutterstock

Washington doesn’t have incredibly expensive car insurance, but in order to find the best car insurance policy, you’ll need to do some shopping around.

There are many factors that will influence the amount you’ll pay for coverage, including your credit score.

In general, USAA and State Farm offer the most affordable auto insurance in Washington for drivers with good credit, and GEICO has the cheap car insurance for drivers with poor credit.

In Washington, the average driver will pay about $924 per year for auto insurance coverage. That’s fairly affordable, considering that the average American pays $935 per year, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Your premium, or the amount you’ll pay for coverage, is influenced by several factors including where you live in the state, your credit score, the type of car you drive, and even how many years you’ve been driving. Each company will weigh these factors differently in pricing your policy.

That said, it’s helpful to shop around and find the best coverage for your money. To get started with your shopping, these three companies offer the best cheap car insurance coverage.

Who has the best cheap car insurance in Washington?

Consumer Reports compiled data on pricing formulas from all auto insurance companies in all states to figure out which companies offered the typical adult driver the best rates. Here are the three best companies in Washington by credit level, and the average premium each company offered a single adult driver.

These three companies offer drivers with good credit (or scores between 670 to 739, according to FICO) the best affordable coverage, on average:

USAA car insurance: $781 per year

State Farm car insurance: $1,151 per year

Farmers Insurance: $1,320 per year

Drivers with a FICO score of 800 or above, or excellent credit, will generally see the lowest average premiums, on average.

USAA car insurance: $644 per year

State Farm car insurance: $939 per year

Farmers Insurance: $1,031 per year

Drivers with poor credit (FICO scores between 300 and 579) will generally pay the most for coverage, on average.

GEICO car insurance: $2,005 per year

USAA car insurance: $2,126 per year

Allstate car insurance: $2,165 per year

Who gets the best cheap car insurance in Washington?

As the numbers show above, there’s a general trend: The better your credit score, the cheaper your car insurance. But, that doesn’t meant you still can’t find the best rate by doing your homework and shopping around.

It might be a good idea to work on raising your credit score – there’s a big difference between what you’ll pay with poor credit and what you’ll pay with good credit in Washington. But, there are also other factors that you can’t control that go into your price, like your driving record, age, gender, and more.

What you can control is the amount of work you put in to finding the best price for you. Get quotes from several different insurance companies and compare them, looking for the most coverage types and the highest limits. Consider the deductible, or the amount you’ll pay out-of-pocket if you get into an accident. Generally, the lower the premium, the higher the deductible, so make sure you’ll have cash on hand if you go with a cheaper policy.

Shopping around is the best way to find the most coverage for your car insurance dollar in Washington.