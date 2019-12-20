We tried 4 bottles of sparkling wine for less than $15 and there’s only one worth buying for New Year’s Eve

caption Toasting to inexpensive bubbly. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

We tested four bottles of sparkling wine to see which one tasted best, all four bottles being under $15.

The bottles we tested were La Granja 360 Cava Brut, Louise d’Estreé Methode Traditionnelle Brut, Mionetto Prosecco Brut, and RSVP Brut Sparkling Wine.

We liked Mionetto Prosecco Brut the best thanks to its refined taste and crisp, sweet flavor.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Champagne is a vital part of any celebration – especially holiday celebrations.

But a bottle of bubbly can be pricey, which is why many turn to similar-tasting alternatives like prosecco and cava.

These sparkling wines are often made using the same method as Champagne, but because they’re not made in the Champagne region of France, they can’t be considered Champagne.

In order to help you find the best alternative, we tested four bottles that are all under $15 as part of our ongoing Insider taste test series. If you’re more of a wine drinker, we sampled cheap wines, and if you’re more of a beer drinker, we tested cheap beer too.

The bottles we sampled included:

La Granja 360 Cava Brut

Louise d’Estreé Methode Traditionnelle Brut

Mionetto Prosecco Brut

RSVP Brut Sparkling Wine

Keep scrolling to see which one we would serve at our New Year’s Eve party.

We bought all four bottles at Trader Joe’s Wine Shop in New York City, spending anywhere from $6.99 to $10.99 per bottle.

caption The contenders. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

In the interest of including some variety in our taste test, all the bottles we purchased came from a different country. RSVP is made in the US, Mionetto in Italy, Louise d’Estreé in France, and La Granja in Spain.

Some bottles popped with more fanfare than others.

caption Poppin’ bottles. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

Popping the bottles open only adds to the fun.

After some necessary clean up…

caption Some spillage occurred. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

… we poured the contenders into four cups that corresponded to the four bottles. We figured performing the taste test blind would eliminate any possible bias.

caption We conducted the taste test blind. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

We started with the La Granja cava. The initial reaction wasn’t great.

caption We weren’t big fans of La Granja. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

La Granja 360 Cava Brut price: $6.99

“It has a very sour Granny Smith apple taste that I don’t care for,” one of my coworkers said.

caption Mixed reactions. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

Besides its sour, apple-like flavor, the cava had a relatively bitter aftertaste that we didn’t enjoy either.

Next up was the Louise d’Estreé. This one had a more subtle grape flavor; it was smoother and went down easier than the cava.

caption Mid-taste. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

Louise d’Estreé Methode Traditionnelle Brut price: $7.99

We all agreed that the Louise d’Estreé would make for great mimosas.

caption Louise d’Estreé was an improvement. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

“This is something you could drink a lot of without realizing what it’s going to do,” one of my coworkers said.

The third bottle we tried was the Mionetto prosecco. The first thing we noticed about this one was the fact that it smelled better than the prior two bottles.

caption Mionetto seemed promising. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

Mionetto Prosecco Brut price: $10.99

Once we took a sip we realized it tasted better too. It was much more refined and had a pleasantly sweet flavor.

caption It was pleasantly sweet. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

Although the prosecco seemed to have fewer bubbles than the rest of the contenders, we still enjoyed it. One of my coworkers said she thought it would compliment a dessert nicely.

The last bottle we sampled was the RSVP. This one tasted the most like wine to us…

caption This tasted more like regular wine than sparkling wine. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

RSVP Brut Sparkling Wine price: $6.99

… which we would have been okay with had it tasted like good wine. Instead, it reminded us of a house chardonnay you might order at a restaurant when you can’t afford anything else.

caption The RSVP tasted too much like wine for us. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

The RSVP had even less carbonation than the Mionetto. In fact, it seemed like the bubbles were just an afterthought.

In the end, we decided that Mionetto was our favorite.

caption The clear winner. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

While it was the most expensive of the four bottles, its refined taste and crisp, sweet flavor makes it worth it.

However, if you’re looking to spend under $10, the Louise d’Estreé is a solid option.

caption Post-testing. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

Cheers to the holiday season!