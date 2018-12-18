25 kitchen organization products from Amazon that are nearly all under $30

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption Pictured: Sorbus Fridge and Freezer Stackable Storage Containers (6-Piece), $31.99 source Amazon

There’s nothing more frustrating than uprooting the contents of your entire kitchen in order to find the one ingredient, supply, or cooking tool that you need.

Pots, pans, utensils, accessories, dry ingredients, liquids – the list goes on. It’s amazing how much stuff we keep in our kitchens, and how just one cooking stint pushes our pantries, cabinets, and fridges into states of entropy that can’t be tamed. That is, unless you use the following organization methods to keep everything nice and neat.

The difference in organization, free space, and your own mental state in the kitchen will be noticeable once you try storing all your kitchen foods and tools with these products. You can find all of them on Amazon, and most cost under $30, proving that the most effective fixes can also be affordable.

Organize your kitchen with these top-rated and best-selling products from Amazon

Air-tight food storage containers

source Amazon

Royal Air-Tight Food Storage Container Set (5-Piece Set), $29.97, available at Amazon

See the before-and-after photos when we tried these containers here.

Transferring your packets and boxes of food into these containers of various sizes will immediately declutter your pantry. They have a lip lock mechanism to guarantee maximum freshness and are also safe for storing liquids.

Magnetic spice tins

source Amazon

Talented Kitchen Magnetic Spice Tins (Set of 12), $18.75, available at Amazon Stick these tins on any metal surface (like the side of your fridge) to save space. The clear lid and name labels make it easy to find the right spice quickly.

A heavy duty pan organizer

source Amazon

Extreme Matters Heavy Duty Pan Organizer, $26.97, available at Amazon

Arrange this organizer horizontally or vertically on your countertop or in your cabinets. The no-assembly-required rack prevents your pans from scratching against each other and lets you remove your desired pan without disturbing all the others.

An over-the-cabinet organizer for your trays and boards

source Amazon

Simple Houseware Over the Cabinet Door Organizer Holder, $13.97, available at Amazon

This sturdy steel organizer can hold up to five regular cutting boards. Hook it onto your cabinet door to tuck it out of sight, or mount it to the wall (hardware is included).

Under-shelf baskets

source Amazon

Simple Houseware Under Shelf Basket, $9.97, available at Amazon Make use of that empty space right under your shelf with these baskets, which just slide right onto the shelf. It’s perfect for lightweight kitchen supplies like plastic bags, garbage bags, and foil.

A magnetic knife strip

source Amazon

Unique Effects 18-Inch Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Holder, $20.95, available at Amazon Knife blocks make it difficult to determine which knife you’re pulling out and are also hard to clean. This magnetic strip organizes your knives clearly and comes with additional hooks to hang cooking utensils and really make the most of your space.

A grocery bag dispenser

source Amazon

simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser, $14.97, available at Amazon

Everyone has that drawer or cabinet stuffed to the brim with plastic grocery bags. They take up a lot of space when you let them run wild, but this sleek dispenser compartmentalizes them while still offering easy access.

A sink caddy

source Amazon

simplehuman Sink Caddy, $16.99, available at Amazon

simplehuman’s caddy can hold two sponges and a brush. The silicone brush holder pops out for longer brushes while the sponge compartments have holes to let water drain out.

Fridge and freezer storage containers

source Amazon

Sorbus Fridge and Freezer Stackable Storage Containers (6-Piece), $30.99, available at Amazon

Fridge Jenga is no longer a game you have to play when all your food is arranged neatly in these containers. The set includes two wide drawers, two narrow drawers, one can dispenser drawer, and one egg drawer with a lid.

A wine rack

source Amazon

Oceanstar 12-Bottle Dark Espresso Bamboo Wine Rack, $16.56, available at Amazon

A wine rack is essential for any budding wine enthusiast. Even if you don’t enjoy wine, you can use it to store water or liquor bottles in an attractive way.

An organizer for all your Tupperware lids

source Amazon

MetroDecor mDesign Food Storage Lid Organizer, $12.99, available at Amazon If somehow you always end up with 10 containers but only seven lids, or you can never find the right size you need, you might want to consider separating the tops into this organizer, which can hold 26 small lids and 12 large lids.

A utensil drawer

source Amazon

Bellemain Bamboo Utensil Organizer, $24.95, available at Amazon

Stop digging through piles of mixed-up utensils and place this organizer in your drawer instead. Reviewers love the adjustable compartment width, allowing them to customize the organization to their needs and preferences.

A ceiling- or wall-mounted pot rack

source Amazon

Ceiling-mounted: Kinetic Classicor Series Wrought-Iron Oval Pot Rack, $49.96, available at Amazon

Wall-mounted: ZESPROKA Kitchen Wall Pot Pan Rack, $39.99, available at Amazon

These eye-catching organization solutions make your kitchen feel like a professional’s. Any pot, pan, or cooking tool you need is at arm’s reach.

A mug tree

source Amazon

Spectrum Diversified Mug Holder, $12.86, available at Amazon

Mugs take up a lot of space since they’re not stackable. This holder saves space and makes it easy to grab your favorite cup.

A K-cup carousel

source Amazon

NIFTY K-Cup Carousel, $14.00, available at Amazon This carousel spins around and holds 35 coffee pods. Organize each row or column by flavor so you can streamline your morning coffee routine.

A fruit bowl

source Amazon

Deco Bros Wire Fruit Tree Bowl with Banana Hanger, $16.87, available at Amazon

Stop your fruit from rolling around the countertop and display them in this nice bowl. Thanks to the banana hanger attachment, you can store fruits of all shapes and sizes at the same time.

A dish rack

source Amazon

simplehuman Kitchen Steel Frame Dish Rack, $79.99, available at Amazon

You probably won’t think it’s possible to truly love a dish rack until you’ve tried this one. The innovative drainage system keeps water flowing directly into the sink, not onto the countertop. It also includes a wine glass rack and cup rack.

Expandable shelves

source Amazon

Seville Classics Expandable Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Shelf, $17.99, available at Amazon

Create another layer to place your dishes, bowls, or pantry essentials with these durable shelves. Pull on either side of the shelf to expand it to its full 30″ length.

Note: Currently only available through third-party sellers

A rolling bar cart

source Amazon

Roomfitters 3-Tier Kitchen Serving Bar Cart, $89.99, available at Amazon

Whether you just don’t have any more space in your pantry or want to feature a specific type of food and drink, this bar cart is the portable, organized answer.

A tea bag organizer

source Amazon

YouCopia TeaStand 100+ Tea Bag Organizer, $23.33, available at Amazon

These 12 bins can store more than 100 tea bags and can stand on any flat surface. If you’re a tea fanatic, you can now throw out all the boxes cluttering up your cabinet.

A bread box

source Amazon

Home-it Stainless Steel Bread Box, $19.99, available at Amazon

Store your bread loaves, rolls, and bagels in one organized place. An added plus of this polished box is that it keeps bread fresh for a longer period of time.

An over-the-cabinet towel bar

source Amazon

InterDesign Axis Over-the-Cabinet Kitchen Dish Towel Bar, $18.22, available at Amazon

Gather up the towels strewn around your kitchen and give them a dedicated home. These towel bars are affordable, so don’t hesitate to grab more than one for all your cabinets doors.

A can rack

source Amazon

Sagler Chrome Stackable Can Organizer, $19.99, available at Amazon Store up to 36 cans of food and drink. If you need more, they stack conveniently on top of each other.

Containers for your leftovers

source Amazon

Rubbermaid 20-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $22.20, available at Amazon

These durable, microwave-safe containers are perfect for meal prep, on-the-go snacks, and last night’s leftovers. They can stack on top of each other when their lids are on, as well as nest within each other when the lids are off.

A mounted paper towel holder

source Amazon

InterDesign Forma Swivel Paper Towel Holder, $11.49, available at Amazon

Sometimes the simplest solution is really the best. Other than using it for the intended paper towels, you can also put trash bag rolls on it to make your under-sink storage area more organized.