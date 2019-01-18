19 best-selling skincare products that Amazon customers swear by — all under $25

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Despite being something most humans have a vested interest in, skincare is one mystery we haven’t cracked satisfactorily. Like calorie-free pasta, we can’t seem to wish universally beautiful, hydrated, blemish-free skin into existence.

In our very earnest attempts, though, we have created a whole lot of products to wade through that promise perfection. It can feel like with all the variables (your nitpicky skin and the overwhelming amount of options available) that finding a routine that works for you is, at best, up to random chance.

But recommendations from experts and friends let us cheat a little. They slim the pack and give us a truncated, smarter shopping guide. What do other people swear by? What do they spend their hard-earned money on? What diamonds are hidden in the rough of miles and miles of sterile-colored plastic bottles?

To make your skincare search more efficient, we’ve compiled the top 20 best-selling skincare items on Amazon (which, as you can imagine, sees a whole lot of sales – and thereby has a ton of data to draw from).

If you’re interested in things that we’ve personally tried, we recommend the sensational $9 Aztec Clay Mask, under-the-radar but truly incredible Hydrocolloid Mighty Patches, and of course our entire team’s cheap go-to skincare favorites and our justifiable splurges.

1. LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer

source Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.3 stars out of 3,170+ reviews

This Vitamin A formulation delivers the noticeable results of Retinol cream without the irritation, redness, dryness, or greasy residue. The scent is derived from Aloe Vera and Green Tea, it’s only made in small batches of 5-gallon buckets, and LilyAna has a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you’re not totally satisfied, they’ll give you a full refund with no questions asked.

2. COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch

source Amazon

Amazon rating: 3.8 stars out of 3,065+ reviews

COSRX acne patches are thin, clear hydrocolloid patches that heal acne by drawing impurities to the surface and protecting the blemish from bacteria and infection. Patches stick to the skin and absorb pus from whiteheads, helping the acne flatten and reduce inflammation. Note: We’re big fans of this brand of the same acne treatment.

3. Differin Gel

source Amazon

Amazon rating: 4 stars out of 1,570+ reviews

Previously only available by prescription, this once-daily topical retinoid works to clear breakouts when they start and prevent new acne from forming. It promotes skin cell turnover and targets clogged pores and inflammation. According to the company, Differin Gel Provided up to 87% reduction in acne lesions after 12 weeks in a clinical study.

4. Thayers Witch Hazel Toner

source Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.5 stars out of 4,195+ reviews

Thayers’ rose petal alcohol-free witch hazel toner has proprietary witch hazel extract, rose petal water, and vitamin e to soothe and clear your skin without moisture-stripping alcohol.

5. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion

source Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.5 stars out of 1,410+ reviews

According to Aveeno, this nourishing lotion has been clinically proven to improve the health of dry skin in one day (with significant improvement coming at about two weeks). Formulated with Active Naturals Colloidal Oatmeal and rich emollients, it helps prevent and protect dry skin for a full 24 hours (and can be used daily). It’s also fragrance-free, nongreasy, and noncomedogenic.

6. Neutrogena Makeup Wipes

source Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.6 stars out of 238+ reviews

Neutrogena’s Makeup Removing Wipes gently cleanse and dissolve 99.3% of most makeup. It’s effective, but gentle enough to use around the eye area.

7. CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Normal to Dry Skin

source Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.5 stars out of 2,586+ reviews

This lightweight lotion provides 24-hour hydration without a greasy film and helps restore the skin’s own protective barrier with three essential ceramides. It’s oil- and fragrance-free, as well as hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and non-irritating.

8. TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum

source Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.3 stars out of 10,085+ reviews

TruSkin Vitamin C is a smooth antioxidant serum that uses Vitamin C to target the common signs of aging, such as fine lines, elasticity, wrinkles, dark spots, and sunspots. The plant-based formula is cruelty-free and free of synthetic color additives and fragrances.

9. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen

source Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.2 stars out of 1,410+ reviews

This dermatology-friendly sunscreen comes with broad spectrum SPF 45 to prevent sunburn and Helioplex Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB protection. Like many Neutrogena products, it’s meant to sink in and feel dry to the touch for an ultra-light, shine-free finish.

10. CeraVe Hydrating Daily Facial Cleanser for Dry to Normal Skin

source Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.3 stars out of 2,160+ reviews

Like other CeraVe products, this face wash uses three essential ceramides that cleanse, hydrate, and help your skin restore its protective skin barrier (and retain its moisture). This formula, though, is particularly good for dry skin, with its areas of concern being Psoriasis prone skin care. It’s fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, non-drying, and non-irritating.

11. Vanicream Skin Cream

source Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.5 stars out of 3,400+ reviews

Vanicream is another option for skin problems like atopic dermatitis (eczema), psoriasis, ichthyosis, and/or winter itch. It’s supposedly gentle on even very delicate skin and is free of dyes, fragrance, lanolin, parabens, and formaldehyde. According to the company, this moisturizer was awarded a seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association with a rating of 5 out of 5 stars.

12. CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Cream for Dry Skin

source Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.6 stars out of 4,940+ reviews

This CeraVe moisturizer helps restore the protective skin barrier with three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid to retain skin’s natural moisture and provide 24-hour hydration. It’s oil-and fragrance-free and is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and non-irritating.

13. Purebiology Retinol Plus Moisturizer

source Amazon

Amazon rating: 3.8 stars out of 415+ reviews

With claims of being the strongest non-prescription anti-aging blend, the Purebiology moisturizer aims to seriously target wrinkles. You’ll find 2.5% active retinol, hyaluronic acid, and a proprietary anti-wrinkle ingredient, Fision Wrinkle Fix, that Purebiology claims has clinically shown to deliver the most potent anti-aging benefits among non-RX grade cosmetics by promoting more hyaluronic acid production from the body.

Purebiology’s formula is free of harmful additives, parabens, GMO’s and is cruelty-free. If you’re not 100% satisfied, the company offers a no-questions-asked refund.

14. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Face Gel

source Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.3 stars out of 1,451+ reviews

This fast-absorbing Water Gel acts like a gel but has the long-lasting, intense moisturization of a cream. It’s hydrated with hyaluronic acid (like many others on this list) which is found naturally in the skin. Hyaluronic acid acts as a sponge for dry skin cells and can absorb with up to 1,000 times its weight in water. It’s non-comedogenic and can be worn under makeup.

15. Kate Blanc Rosehip Seed Oil

source Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.6 stars out of 2,550+ reviews

This USDA-certified, 100% pure rosehip seed oil is said to give you smoother skin, fewer acne scars, and stave off aging effects.

Cold-pressed organic rosehip oil works as an anti-inflammatory and supposedly reduces stretch marks, acne marks, fine lines, and scars.

Rosehip oil is rich in omega-3, omega-6, and fatty acids to keep your skin looking healthy and youthful at the same time that they promote the skin’s cellular activity, slowing down the effects of aging on the skin.

Note: Currently only available from third-party sellers

17. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash

source Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.5 stars out of 577+ reviews

Gentle enough for all skin types, Aveeno’s popular moisturizing body wash cleanses at the same time it helps preserve your skin’s natural moisture. Soothing oatmeal relieves dry skin, and natural oils and emollients hydrate it.

18. Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water

source Amazon

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water for Cleansing and Make-Up Removing Solution, $14.16 Amazon rating: 4.4 stars out of 2,161+ reviews This massively popular micellar water is an oil-free facial cleanser that will cleanse skin and remove makeup. It’s especially useful for sensitive or allergy-prone skin. The micelles in Sensibio H20 are very similar to the skin’s natural composition and won’t mess with the vulnerability of sensitive skin. It’s so popular the company touts statistics like “one bottle of Sensibio H20 is sold around the world every 2 seconds.” If you want clear, nourished skin and like the sound of a cleanser that respects its sensitivities, this might be worth trying.

19. Admire My Skin Ultra-Potent Brightening Serum

source Amazon

Amazon rating: 3.8 stars out of 1,890+ reviews

2% Hydroquinone (the highest concentration allowed without a prescription) helps brighten and fade dark spots, hyperpigmentation & melasma while ingredients like salicylic acid, azelaic acid, lactic acid & vitamin C help further diminish dark spots and even skin tone. The company promises that if you use this as directed, you will notice your dark spots have faded and your complexion will be much smoother and more even-toned in four weeks.

20. CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser for Normal to Oily Skin

source Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.2 stars out of 2,710+ reviews

Just as the CeraVe products that have come before it, this foaming facial cleanser uses essential ceramides to remove oil and cleanse the skin without messing with its own natural barrier. This one is particularly helpful for those with normal to oily skin.