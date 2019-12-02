15 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5

caption Some of Aldi’s seasonal offerings are perfect for a party. source Aldi

Each month, Aldi releases new and often seasonal products and some of them are under $5.

You can buy a range of festive, shaped cheeses for just $3.99 per block.

The retailer is also selling a range of potted succulents that are $3.99 each.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With the holiday season in full swing, Aldi is pulling out all the stops for festive food, drinks, and even home decor.

Here are some of the best things to pick up at the budget retailer this December for under $5.

You can pick up an entire box of assorted macarons.

caption You get two of each flavor. source Aldi

These hand-made French macarons are sold by the dozen and a box costs just $4.99 starting December 4.

Each package includes a variety of flavors: lemon, raspberry, vanilla, pistachio, chocolate, and salted caramel.

You can chop veggies with cheer on a Crofton Holiday Glass Cutting Board, available December 4.

caption One of the boards in the collection has a fun tree design. source Aldi

Make chopping fruits and vegetables much more exciting with glass cutting boards that feature cheerful patterns, like holiday trees or a buffalo-check print.

Each board is just $4.99.

Deck out a cheeseboard with Emporium Selection’s festive cheeses.

caption These cheeses come in a range of shapes and flavors. source Aldi

A dinner party just doesn’t feel complete without a cheeseboard and, fortunately, these cheeses can wow guests and your wallet at $3.99 per block.

These are available starting December 4 and there are three flavors to choose from: cheddar cheese, cheddar cheese with port wine, or cheddar cheese with caramelized onions.

Gift (or keep) a few cheese-filled ornaments from Emporium Selection, starting December 4.

caption Yes, it’s an ornament filled with cheese. source Aldi

Take it one step further by gifting loved ones (or yourself) with these adorable ornaments stuffed with cheese. It’s really two gifts in one for just $4.99.

Save money on flavored, to-go coffee by pouring in some Friendly Farms Peppermint Mocha Almondmilk Creamer.

caption It’s a dairy-free creamer. source Aldi

With this flavored creamer on hand you might want to skip morning trips to the coffee shop and prepare your own caffeinated beverages instead.

Following the popularity of fall’s pumpkin-spice creamer, Aldi is releasing a $1.99 festive peppermint-mocha version on December 4.

Get your puppy in the holiday spirit with Heart to Tail Holiday Pet Sweaters.

caption They come in a few different styles. source Aldi

Let your dog steal the show at your ugly-sweater party with these tiny pup sweaters that go on sale on December 11. At just $4.99 each, you might even want to build an entire holiday wardrobe for your animals.

Enjoy a quick breakfast with L’oven Fresh Gingerbread or Cranberry Orange Breakfast Bread, in stores on December 11.

caption You can top this with butter or jam. source Aldi

These flavorful breads are just $3.99 each and they can perfectly complement your morning coffee or tea.

Choose from a loaf of gingerbread or cranberry-orange bread, and enjoy it toasted or straight out of the package.

Gift your pup some tasty and festive gingerbread-flavored biscuits.

caption A box costs just $2.99. source Aldi

Even your pet is included in the festivities with these gingerbread-flavored treats from Heart to Tail that are available starting December 11.

Each box of biscuits is $2.99, so stock up if they happen to be your pup’s favorite.

Starting December 11 you can set the table with L’oven Fresh Potato Chive or Spelt Rosemary Focaccia.

caption You can use the bread to make extra flavorful sandwiches. source Aldi

Focaccia is a great companion to salad, roasted vegetables, juicy meat, or a show-stopping cheeseboard. And, for $2.49 per loaf, you can pair slices of this bread with dinner on a regular basis.

Say cheers to dinner-party hosts with the Merry Moments Faux Fur Wine Bag.

caption A bottle of wine is a classic gift for hosts and friends. source Aldi

Dress up any wine with a fun, furry wine bag that will add extra oomph for only $4.99.

Available starting December 11, this cover can also serve as a decorative accent for the wine bottles you leave out on display.

Get baking with the latest collection of Crofton’s mini kitchen accessories.

caption These mitten tongs are one of the items you can pick up. source Aldi

Whip, stir, and mix your way through the season with these playful, holiday-themed cooking tools for $2.99 each.

Starting December 11 you’ll find everything from a gingerbread man that props up your lids and allows steam to escape from the pot to tongs that have mittens.

Grab the Black Tie Succulents as last-minute gifts for everyone you know.

caption There are four patterns to choose from. source Aldi

Whether you are looking to add some greenery before your celebratory plans or you need quick and easy gifts for many people on your list, these succulents planted in gold, black, and white pots are chic options that are budget-friendly at $3.99 each.

These are available beginning December 18.

You can pick up some mac-and-cheese bites starting December 18.

caption Each bite is 60 calories. source Aldi

For just $2.99, pick up a bag of Aldi’s Specially Selected Truffle Mac & Cheese Bites, which are perfect to serve as an appetizer.

Make your home warm and cozy with the Huntington Home Three-Pack Mini Candle Tins.

caption These are a great host gift. source Aldi

There is arguably no better time to light candles than winter, as candles add an extra level of cozy during these blustery months.

Starting December 18 you can score three potted candles for $4.99.

Celebrate the new year by popping the Vecchia Venezia Prosecco Extra Dry.

caption You can stock up on this for the holiday season. source Aldi

Starting December 25 you can get ready to ring in the new year by popping bubbly at an impressive price of $4.99 a bottle.

Whether you are celebrating with a small gathering or a larger party of friends, it’ll be easy to supply plenty to drink at this price.

Read More: