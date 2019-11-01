The 32 most affordable winter vacation spots in the US

- source
- Boundless Images/Shutterstock
- WalletHub compiled a list of the cheapest and most accessible winter vacation spots in the US.
- They examined factors such as travel and local costs, cold weather activities, and weather.
- Chicago, Illinois, was the top destination, followed by Washington, DC, and Atlanta, Georgia.
Some people like to escape to warm vacation spots during the winter months – but if you’d rather be ice skating, skiing, and sipping hot chocolate, here are 32 places to enjoy the cold and still have enough money to buy everybody holiday gifts.
WalletHub analyzed the most populated US metropolitan areas and then compiled a list of the cheapest and most accessible winter destinations based on 37 metrics falling under six main categories:
- Travel costs and hassles (cost and duration of cheapest flights, number of delayed flights, etc.)
- Local costs (cost of a three-star hotel room, average cost of a two-person meal, taxi fare, etc.)
- Attractions (number and diversity of attractions)
- Weather (based on WalletHub’s “Cities with the Best & Worst Weather” ranking)
- Cold weather activities (ice skating rinks per capita, proximity of ski slopes, etc.)
- Safety (motor vehicle crash deaths, violent crime rate, etc.)
Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, 100 being the best. WalletHub then determined the weighted average across all metrics to calculate a total score for each city.
Here are 32 affordable places to travel to this winter, ranked.
32. Worcester, Massachusetts
- source
- Salvan/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank (compared to the most populated metropolitan areas in the US): 32nd
Local costs rank: 28th
Attractions rank: 30th
Weather rank: 21st
Cold weather activities rank: 29th
Safety rank: 4th
Total score: 36.33
31. Albany, New York
- source
- Carol Bell/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 30th
Local costs rank: 29th
Attractions rank: 29th
Weather rank: 24th
Cold weather activities rank: 28th
Safety rank: 11th
Total score: 37.24
30. Hartford, Connecticut
- source
- Laura Stone/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 26th
Local costs rank: 31st
Attractions rank: 31st
Weather rank: 4th
Cold weather activities rank: 31st
Safety rank: 15th
Total score: 43.65
29. Buffalo, New York
- source
- Svetlana Ageeva/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 23rd
Local costs rank: 19th
Attractions rank: 26th
Weather rank: 32nd
Cold weather activities rank: 19th
Safety rank: 13th
Total score: 44.77
28. Providence, Rhode Island
- source
- Joy Brown/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 29th
Local costs rank: 25th
Attractions rank: 27th
Weather rank: 13th
Cold weather activities rank: 25th
Safety rank: 5th
Total score: 44.83
27. Bridgeport, Connecticut
- source
- LBSimms Photography/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 31st
Local costs rank: 12th
Attractions rank: 32nd
Weather rank: 8th
Cold weather activities rank: 30th
Safety rank: 7th
Total score: 44.83
26. Rochester, New York
- source
- George Raymond Gibbs/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 28th
Local costs rank: 8th
Attractions rank: 25th
Weather rank: 31st
Cold weather activities rank: 15th
Safety rank: 12th
Total score: 45.17
25. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- source
- James Kirkikis/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 19th
Local costs rank: 22nd
Attractions rank: 14th
Weather rank: 25th
Cold weather activities rank: 24th
Safety rank: 31st
Total score: 46.47
24. Detroit, Michigan
- source
- Agnieszka Gaul/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 2nd
Local costs rank: 9th
Attractions rank: 24th
Weather rank: 28th
Cold weather activities rank: 32nd
Safety rank: 26th
Total score: 47.90
23. Grand Rapids, Michigan
- source
- Boundless Images/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 20th
Local costs rank: 3rd
Attractions rank: 28th
Weather rank: 30th
Cold weather activities rank: 26th
Safety rank: 8th
Total score: 48.23
22. Salt Lake City, Utah
- source
- Mitch Johanson/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 27th
Local costs rank: 18th
Attractions rank: 21st
Weather rank: 18th
Cold weather activities rank: 8th
Safety rank: 19th
Total score: 49.46
21. Cleveland, Ohio
- source
- Jennifer Ickes/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 7th
Local costs rank: 10th
Attractions rank: 20th
Weather rank: 29th
Cold weather activities rank: 18th
Safety rank: 20th
Total score: 51.53
20. Louisville, Kentucky
- source
- Vicki L. Miller/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 12th
Local costs rank: 15th
Attractions rank: 15th
Weather rank: 26th
Cold weather activities rank: 16th
Safety rank: 24th
Total score: 51.94
19. Omaha, Nebraska
- source
- Steve O’Donnell/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 18th
Local costs rank: 2nd
Attractions rank: 23rd
Weather rank: 20th
Cold weather activities rank: 23rd
Safety rank: 27th
Total score: 53.23
18. Baltimore, Maryland
- source
- Jon Bilous/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 15th
Local costs rank: 23rd
Attractions rank: 10th
Weather rank: 11th
Cold weather activities rank: 22nd
Safety rank: 28th
Total score: 53.26
17. Indianapolis, Indiana
- source
- Ashley Keller/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 11th
Local costs rank: 6th
Attractions rank: 19th
Weather rank: 19th
Cold weather activities rank: 17th
Safety rank: 29th
Total score: 54.72
16. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- source
- Byelikova Oksana/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 17th
Local costs rank: 17th
Attractions rank: 16th
Weather rank: 21st
Cold weather activities rank: 12th
Safety rank: 3rd
Total score: 55.50
15. Minneapolis, Minnesota
- source
- Sam Wagner/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 1st
Local costs rank: 21st
Attractions rank: 12th
Weather rank: 27th
Cold weather activities rank: 14th
Safety rank: 10th
Total score: 55.82
14. Columbus, Ohio
- source
- Randall Vermillion/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 6th
Local costs rank: 5th
Attractions rank: 18th
Weather rank: 17th
Cold weather activities rank: 21st
Safety rank: 16th
Total score: 57.09
13. Kansas City, Missouri
- source
- Scruggelgreen/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 9th
Local costs rank: 14th
Attractions rank: 22nd
Weather rank: 3rd
Cold weather activities rank: 27th
Safety rank: 30th
Total score: 57.23
12. Seattle, Washington
- source
- Checubus/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 24th
Local costs rank: 26th
Attractions rank: 1st
Weather rank: 15th
Cold weather activities rank: 6th
Safety rank: 21st
Total score: 57.62
11. Albuquerque, New Mexico
- source
- makeitahabit/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 21st
Local costs rank: 1st
Attractions rank: 13th
Weather rank: 1st
Cold weather activities rank: 20th
Safety rank: 32nd
Total score: 59.64
10. Portland, Oregon
- source
- Patrick Tr/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 25th
Local costs rank: 16th
Attractions rank: 2nd
Weather rank: 16th
Cold weather activities rank: 5th
Safety rank: 17th
Total score: 59.87
9. New York, New York
- source
- MISHELLA/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 22nd
Local costs rank: 32nd
Attractions rank: 5th
Weather rank: 10th
Cold weather activities rank: 2nd
Safety rank: 2nd
Total score: 61.85
8. Cincinnati, Ohio
- source
- Stephanie A Sellers/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 5th
Local costs rank: 4th
Attractions rank: 17th
Weather rank: 14th
Cold weather activities rank: 11th
Safety rank: 9th
Total score: 62.07
7. St. Louis, Missouri
- source
- Bandersnatch/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 14th
Local costs rank: 7th
Attractions rank: 9th
Weather rank: 7th
Cold weather activities rank: 9th
Safety rank: 22nd
Total score: 63.07
6. Boston, Massachusetts
- source
- Marcio Jose Bastos Silva/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 10th
Local costs rank: 30th
Attractions rank: 3rd
Weather rank: 12th
Cold weather activities rank: 13th
Safety rank: 1st
Total score: 63.47
5. Denver, Colorado
- source
- Bridget Calip/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 13th
Local costs rank: 13th
Attractions rank: 8th
Weather rank: 9th
Cold weather activities rank: 7th
Safety rank: 23rd
Total score: 64.28
4. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- source
- CEW/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 16th
Local costs rank: 24th
Attractions rank: 6th
Weather rank: 6th
Cold weather activities rank: 10th
Safety rank: 14th
Total score: 64.58
3. Atlanta, Georgia
- source
- Image Alleviation/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 3rd
Local costs rank: 20th
Attractions rank: 11th
Weather rank: 2nd
Cold weather activities rank: 3rd
Safety rank: 25th
Total score: 68.10
2. Washington, DC
- source
- Orhan Cam/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 8th
Local costs rank: 27th
Attractions rank: 7th
Weather rank: 5th
Cold weather activities rank: 4th
Safety rank: 6th
Total score: 68.19
1. Chicago, Illinois
- source
- MarynaG/Shutterstock
Travel costs and hassles rank: 8th
Local costs rank: 27th
Attractions rank: 7th
Weather rank: 5th
Cold weather activities rank: 1st
Safety rank: 18th
Total score: 68.19