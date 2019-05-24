The only cheeses you should top your burger with

- source
- INSIDER spoke with two cheese experts – Andrew Marcelli, co-owner of Marcelli Formaggi, and Julia Birnbaum from Murray’s Cheese – to determine the best cheeses to top your burger with.
- It’s all about moisture and meltability.
- American cheese came out on top.
- Drier aged cheeses like a Parmigiano or an aged Manchego won’t work.
You can never go wrong with a cheeseburger, the American classic. But with so many varieties of cheese out there, how do you figure out which is best atop your juicy patty?
INSIDER spoke with two cheese experts (yes, that’s a real job!) – Andrew Marcelli, co-owner of Marcelli Formaggi in New Jersey, and Julia Birnbaum from the famous Murray’s Cheese in New York City – to ask what they top their burgers with. Armed with this expertise and our own cheesy preferences, we came up with the ultimate ranking of 9 of the best cheeses for topping your perfectly grilled burger.
“The qualities for the best cheese for a burger are a combination of flavor and moisture,” Marcelli said. “If it’s something really dry, it wont melt too well on top of the burger. You want a cheese that naturally melts when you apply heat to it.”
That’s why you don’t want to try something like a dry Manchego or a Parmigiano, which will just sweat because they have high melting points, he added.
Keep scrolling to find out which cheese reigns supreme.
9. Gruyere
Contrast the savory flavor of a melted Gruyere cheese with the sweetness of caramelized onions. Gruyere is one of the key ingredients in fondue, so it’s designed for melting.
8. Smoked Gouda
Gouda cheeseburgers are the perfect fall burger, says Julia Birnbaum. “I like to reserve smoked gouda for my off-BBQ-season burgers,” she said. “It’s a great way to bring back the smoky flavors you miss when that grill is tucked away for the colder months.”
7. Cheddar
Cheddar may be a classic option, but it’s not perfect, as the fat separates itself from the cheese when heat is applied. A solution for that, Marcelli says, is to grate your cheese before adding it to the burger.
6. Feta
Feta goes really well with lamb. “That’s what’s fun about a burger,” Marcelli said. “You can use alternative meats and play around with the toppings.”
5. Pepper Jack
“Pepper Jack is a relatively young cheese, so it’ll melt nicely, and the pepper flakes will bring that spicy sass that any good burger needs,” Birnbaum said. “When I make burgers with pepper jack, I like to lean into those spicy vibes and top them off with pickled jalapeños.”
4. Burrata
Both of our cheese experts highly recommended mozzarella for its stretchy texture, but if you want to really impress your guests, try a dollop of burrata. This Italian cheese hybrid is stuffed with stringy curd and cream, giving it a softer, ricotta-like texture when you bite into it.
3. Blue Cheese
“Blue is a great option for cheeseburgering, since the creamier versions like Gorgonzola Dolce will melt delightfully, as well as bring some funky flavor into the mix,” Birnbaum said.
2. Swiss Cheese
“Artisanal Swiss cheeses have a complex flavor and a lot of moisture that helps it melt really well,” Marcelli said. However, he recommends going with real Alpine lace Swiss cheese instead of the processed stuff you’ll find at the supermarket.
1. American Cheese
“While this processed option might not be the realest deal out there, it sure will melt nicely on top of that burger,” Birnbaum said. “A cheese this mild presents an excellent pairing opportunity! Try melting your American with grilled onions, a fried egg or even another cheese!”
