The best chew toys for dogs that chew on everything

The best chew toy for heavy chewers should be made from durable materials with no filling or small parts that could become a choking hazard.

Made from ultra-strong rubber and available in five different sizes, the KONG Extreme Dog Toy is our top pick for the best chew toy for heavy chewers.

Sharp teeth are no match for flimsy dog toys, but even the toughest toys can be torn to shreds by an aggressive chewer. Providing your dog with plenty of chew toys is important because it helps keep his teeth clean, provides him with mental stimulation, and it satisfies his natural desire to chew. Plus, it keeps him away from your shoes.

When it comes to dog toys for a tough chewer, there are certain things to look for. Durable materials like rubber and rope are the most likely to stand the tough-chewer test.

Avoid things like squeakers, latex, and plush toys because not only will your dog tear through them in no time at all, but the materials pose a choking hazard. It’s also important to choose toys that are appropriate for your dog’s size.

While no dog toy is indestructible or completely chew-proof, we’ve assembled a collection of some of the toughest toys on the market for your heavy chewer. In addition to reading reviews from other pet parents, we’ve tested these toys ourselves – well, our test dog has – so you can be confident in our choices.

Here are the best chew toys you can buy:

The best chew toy overall

Why you’ll love it: Available in five different sizes and made from ultra-durable rubber, the KONG Extreme Dog Toy is perfect for heavy chewers of all breeds and sizes.

From Chihuahuas to Great Danes, heavy chewers come in all breeds and sizes, so the best chew toy overall is one that comes in plenty of sizes to match. It should also be made from tough materials and designed for long-lasting durability. The KONG Extreme Dog Toy is our top pick for the best chew toy for heavy chewers because it is virtually indestructible, comes in five different sizes, and can be filled with treats for added mental stimulation.

KONG is one of the top dog toy brands on the market, known just as much for the versatility of its products as for their durability. We’ve tested several KONG toys, and they are all extremely durable and well-made. Our test puppy couldn’t get enough of the toy’s erratic bouncing action, and it stood up well to his sharp puppy teeth.

The KONG Extreme Dog Toy takes the popular shape of the KONG Classic, but it is made from the brand’s most durable rubber materials. In addition to satisfying your dog’s need to chew, this toy also provides enrichment, exercise, and dental benefits.

In its review, Rover names the KONG Extreme Dog Toy one of the most durable dog toys, and we have to agree. Though the classic shape was featured in the review, Rover comments that the KONG Extreme Collection includes a tire, a ball, and an assortment of other shapes. Woof Whiskers likes that it can be filled with treats or used to play fetch.

With more than 6,000 reviews on Amazon, the KONG Extreme Dog Toy is easily one of the most popular chew toys on the market. Dog owners love the durability and simple design, though there are some comments that the ball has a chemical smell at first and may leave black marks.

Pros: Extremely durable materials, five different sizes, can be filled with treats, non-toxic materials, helps clean teeth

Cons: May have a chemical smell at first, may leave black marks

The best dental chew toy

source Nylabone

Why you’ll love it: The Nylabone Dental Dinosaur Chew is made from ultra-tough materials and covered with gently rounded nubs and bristles to scrape plaque and tartar off your dog’s teeth.

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, roughly 80% of dogs over the age of three already have some degree of dental disease. Brushing your dog’s teeth on a regular basis is the best way to keep his teeth clean and healthy, but dental chew toys can help as well. The Nylabone Dental Dinosaur Chew is our top pick for the best dental chew toy.

The Nylabone Dental Dinosaur Chew is designed to satisfy a dog’s natural desire to chew while also providing dental benefits. Available in three different dinosaur shapes and two different sizes, these chews stand the test of time. Covered with gently rounded nubs and bristles, this toy helps scrape plaque and tartar off the surface of your dog’s teeth as he chews, reducing his risk for periodontal disease.

K9 of Mine names the Nylabone Dental Dinosaur Chew one of its top picks for the best “indestructible” dog toys for aggressive chewers, and we agree with that assessment. The reviewers do comment, however, that it is best for dogs up to 50 pounds. Canine Journal also reviews this toy favorably, noting that it comes in several naturally flavored options. Our test puppy enjoyed the toy for a while, and there were no problems with breakage.

The Nylabone Dental Dinosaur Chew comes in several different shapes, including a smaller puppy-friendly version of the T-rex shape. Some shapes have more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon with dog owners commenting on the durability of the toy, though some reviews mention that the materials are very hard without much give.

Pros: Helps remove plaque and tartar from teeth, comes in several shapes, made in the USA, available in flavors

Cons: Broken pieces may be sharp, materials don’t have much give, may not be a good fit for dogs over 50 pounds

The best ball chew toy

source Planet Dog

Why you’ll love it: Made from ultra-durable, non-toxic materials and designed to bounce and float, the Planet Dog Orbee Tuff Diamond Plate Dog Ball is our top pick for the best ball toy for heavy chewers.

Some dogs live to chase down a tennis ball, but, once they get it, it doesn’t take long for the ball to be torn to shreds. If you have a super chewer in your life who also loves a good game of fetch, you’ll need a durable dog ball toy. Our top pick for the best ball toy for heavy chewers is the Planet Dog Orbee Tuff Diamond Plate Dog Ball.

The Planet Dog Orbee Tuff Diamond Plate Dog Ball comes in an assortment of bright colors and is made from ultra-tough materials. These materials are non-toxic, BPA-free, and phthalate-free, plus the toy is made in the US. Our test puppy absolutely loves to play fetch, so this was one of his favorite toys in the lineup. The size was appropriate for a puppy, and he didn’t seem to mind the mint flavor.

This ball is firm on the outside to withstand heavy chewing, but hollow inside so it still bounces and floats. It is infused with mint oil that will leave your dog’s breath smelling fresh, and it has just enough give to ensure that it isn’t too hard on your dog’s teeth and gums.

Bustle includes the Planet Dog Orbee Tuff Diamond Plate Dog Ball in its list of the best dog toys for heavy chewers, commenting that the ball is great for playing fetch, even on the water. Terribly Terrier calls it the “toughest dog ball on the market.”

In addition to having more than 200 reviews on Amazon, the Planet Dog Orbee Tuff Diamond Plate Dog Ball also carries an Amazon’s Choice award. Dog owners love the safety and durability of the materials, though there are some comments that the ball may be too large for toy breeds.

Pros: Durable non-toxic materials, dishwasher safe, floats on water, bounces, infused with mint oil, made in the USA, 100% guaranteed

Cons: May be too large for toy breeds, some dogs dislike the mint flavor

The best treat-dispensing chew toy

source West Paw

Why you’ll love it: The West Paw Zogoflex Tux Interactive Treat-Dispensing Chew Toy is durable enough to withstand heavy chewing, and it has a treat-dispensing feature to provide mental stimulation.

Chewing is a natural instinct for dogs, and the act itself can provide your dog with both mental and physical stimulation. To really get your dog’s mind going, a treat-dispensing toy is the way to go. Our top pick for the best treat dispensing toy that is tough enough to stand up to your heavy chewer is the West Paw Zogoflex Tux Interactive Treat-Dispensing Chew Toy.

Made from ultra-durable, non-toxic ingredients, this West Paw Zogoflex Tux Interactive Treat-Dispensing Chew Toy is BPA- and phthalate-free. It features a unique design to stimulate your dog’s mind, plus it bounces and floats to accommodate all styles of play. We filled the toy with peanut butter for our test puppy who enjoyed gnawing on the three rounded ends.

This toy is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning, and it comes with a 100% guarantee against destruction. Choose from three different colors or try some of the other Zogoflex toys designed for tough chewers including the Zogoflex ball and bone.

A review from K9 of Mine, names the West Paw Zogoflex Tux Interactive Treat-Dispensing Chew Toy one of the most indestructible toys for aggressive chewers, commenting on the 100% guarantee as well as the benefits of the treat-dispensing feature.

Woof Whiskers reviews the entire Zogoflex lineup favorably, noting that the toys are designed to bounce and float, making them a great choice for active dogs.

With more than 1,300 reviews on Amazon, the West Paw Zogoflex Tux Interactive Treat-Dispensing Chew Toy is a popular choice. Dog owners love the versatility of the toy, though there are some comments that the opening is too big for small treats or kibble.

Pros: Made from safe, non-toxic ingredients, dispenses treats, can be frozen, dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, 100% guarantee, comes in several colors

Cons: Opening is too large for some treats, pieces may eventually break off

The best rope toy for heavy chewers

source Mammoth

Why you’ll love it: Whether your dog likes to toss, tug, or fetch, the Mammoth Flossy 3-Knot Rope Toy will stand up to even the heaviest chewer.

Every dog needs a good rope toy, especially if you want to play games like tug-of-war. Rope toys are perfect for this game because you and your dog can each grab an end and the game is on. While some rope toys aren’t durable enough to double as a chew toy, the Mammoth Flossy 3-Knot Rope Tug is made from tough materials that even the roughest chewer will have a hard time destroying.

Made from premium cotton-blend materials, the Mammoth Flossy 3-Knot Rope Tug not only satisfies your dog’s desire to chew and tug, but it also flosses his teeth to keep them clean. This rope toy features 100% natural cotton materials in a three-knot design that comes in a wide range of sizes and color combination.

It is great for games like fetch and tug, or your dog can simply enjoy chewing on it. It is particularly good for puppies. As several other shoppers have commented, we found the Mammoth Flossy 3-Knot Rope Tug to be an excellent toy for interactive play, but our test puppy had less interest in playing with it on his own.

A review from Canine Journal comments that this toy offers long-lasting durability and that it works well for fetch as well as tug-of-war. K9 of Mine notes that the rope is a solid two inches thick which adds to the durability while the three-knot design makes it easy to keep your fingers out of the way while playing with your dog.

With more than 1,600 reviews on Amazon, the Mammoth Flossy 3-Knot Rope Tug also carries an Amazon’s Choice award. Dog owners love the affordable price and quality construction, though there are some comments that this toy is not ideal for solo play.

Pros: Durable rope material, comes in several sizes and colors, helps to clean teeth during chewing, three-knot design for safety

Cons: Not ideal for solo play, fibers may eventually come apart, not made in the USA

