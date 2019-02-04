We tested the recipes from Nestle, Hershey’s, and Ghirardelli chocolate chip packages, and the winner was clear

caption We tried chocolate chip cookie recipes from three different brands of chocolate chips. source Courtesy of Coren Feldman

We tested recipes from Nestle, Hershey’s and Ghirardelli chocolate chip packages to see which one makes the best chocolate chip cookies.

Nestle’s recipe had a nice saltiness, while the Hershey’s chocolate chips tasted a little bitter to some of us.

Ghirardelli’s chocolate chip recipe was the winner with the perfect balance of sweetness and bitterness.

After comparing different brands of grocery store cookies and pre-made chocolate chip cookie dough as part of INSIDER’s taste test series, we decided to try chocolate chip cookies made from scratch.

I enlisted a few brave volunteers to help taste test chocolate chip cookies made with the recipes found on the back of three different brands of chocolate chips: Nestle, Hershey’s, and Ghirardelli.

Keep reading to see which one was our favorite.

We decided to stick to Nestle, Ghirardelli, and Hershey’s semi-sweet chips for consistency.

caption Nestle, Ghirardelli, and Hershey’s chocolate chips. source Courtesy of Coren Feldman

I was able to find all three brands of chocolate chips in the baking aisle of my local supermarket.

Hershey’s chocolate chips were the least expensive at $4.19 for 12 ounces.

A 12-ounce bag of Ghirardelli chocolate chips cost $5.49.

Nestle chocolate chips only came in a large 24-ounce package and cost $7.69.

Hershey’s chips were 35 cents per ounce and Ghirardelli’s were 46 cents per ounce. Even though Nestle’s package was the most expensive, the 24-ounce bag contained the most value at 32 cents per ounce.

The recipes on the backs of the packages were virtually identical.

caption All three recipes. source Talia Lakritz/INSIDER

The only difference was that Nestle’s Toll House cookie recipe called for a teaspoon of salt while Hershey’s and Ghirardelli called for half a teaspoon.

Since the cookie recipes were basically the same, the best cookie would be heavily determined by the differences between the chocolate chips.

caption The chocolate chips. source Courtesy of Coren Feldman, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER

We decided to evaluate the cookies based on three factors, ranking them each from one (bad) to five (delicious).

Overall taste

Texture of the cookie

“Meltiness” of the chocolate chips

Preparing each batch of cookies started by measuring out the dry and wet ingredients separately.

caption The dry and wet ingredients for chocolate chip cookies. source Courtesy of Coren Feldman

Flour, salt, and baking soda went in one bowl. Butter, eggs, brown sugar, granulated sugar, and vanilla went in another.

The dry ingredients were then slowly added to the wet ones and beat together with a mixer.

caption Mixing the ingredients. source Courtesy of Coren Feldman

Softening the butter beforehand makes this process easier.

In went the chocolate chips!

caption Adding chocolate chips. source Courtesy of Coren Feldman

Each recipe called for two cups of chocolate chips.

With the chips mixed in, we were ready to form the cookies.

caption Mixing the dough. source Courtesy of Coren Feldman

I may or may not have eaten a few spoonfuls of raw dough. Don’t try that at home.

Nestle and Ghirardelli instructed that each cookie be a tablespoon’s worth of dough. Hershey’s said a teaspoon.

caption Cookie dough on a baking sheet. source Courtesy of Coren Feldman

I just eyeballed the amounts and rolled the dough into balls with my hands.

All of the cookies baked beautifully.

caption Checking on the cookies. source Courtesy of Coren Feldman

All three recipes said that the cookies should bake at 375 degrees for between eight and 11 minutes.

After a few minutes cooling on the kitchen table, it was time to start taste-testing.

caption The cookies cooling. source Courtesy of Coren Feldman

The cookies all looked equally delicious.

caption All three cookies. source Courtesy of Coren Feldman, Talia Lakritz/INSIDER

It was hard to tell them apart.

For the purposes of the experiment, I kept track of which cookies were from which brands, but kept my two fellow testers in the dark.

caption Chocolate chip cookies in dramatic lighting. source Courtesy of Coren Feldman

We tried the Nestle cookies first, then Hershey’s, then Ghirardelli.

First up were the Nestle cookies. One tester remarked that he tasted “a good saltiness with the sweetness” — perhaps because the recipe called for slightly more salt than the others.

caption Trying the Nestle cookies. source Courtesy of Coren Feldman

To me, they tasted exactly the way you’d want chocolate chip cookies to taste. With the perfect amount of crunch and gooey chocolate chips, Nestle’s Toll House recipe is considered the original chocolate chip cookie for a reason.

Hershey’s chocolate chip cookies were a little bit softer than Nestle’s, but the bitterness of the chocolate wasn’t everyone’s favorite.

caption Trying Hershey’s chocolate chip cookies. source Courtesy of Coren Feldman

One tester said of Hershey’s that “I usually don’t like their chocolate, but this is good.”

Another was “not digging the chocolate” because it tasted bitter in his opinion.

I agreed that the chocolate tasted a tad bitter. While the fluffy texture of the cookies and the oozing chocolate chips made this cookie a strong contender, it wasn’t our favorite.

“The sweet to bitter ratio of [Ghirardelli’s] is the best,” one tester said. “This one is right down the middle.”

caption Trying Ghirardelli cookies. source Courtesy of Coren Feldman

One tester said that the chocolate tasted better than Hershey’s but “it’s not as salty as I would like.” The rest of the group appreciated how the cookies struck the right balance of sweetness without being too over-the-top.

After a very scientific analysis…

caption Tallying the results. source Courtesy of Coren Feldman

… Ghirardelli cookies won the day.

caption A pan of Ghirardelli chocolate chip cookies. source Courtesy of Coren Feldman

If you prefer sweeter chocolate chip cookies with a hint of saltiness, Nestle’s recipe might be for you. But we enjoyed the melty, understated sweetness of the Ghirardelli the most.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.