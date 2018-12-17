The 8 best Christmas shows to see in New York City — as recommended by a theater professional

source Samantha Lee / Business Insider

The Hard Nut

The holidays are approaching, and you’ve been busy buying new sweaters for Grandma, new sneakers for your little brother, and a new vacuum for your dad because, for some reason, he insists that’s all he wants this year. But you’ve forgotten to account for how you’re going to entertain them all on their holiday visit to the city!

Don’t worry, there’s plenty of great family-friendly theater and dance to get us all through the holidays. There are even a few shows that’ll let you leave the kids behind and take a nice adult break from all the chaos.

Check out our list below. See you at the show!

The Radio City Christmas Spectacular

source The Radio City Christmas Spectacular

The Radio City Christmas Spectacular is the ultimate holiday classic. For 85 years, the Rockettes have been spreading Christmas cheer and dazzling audiences with numbers such as the audience favorite Parade of the Wooden Soldiers. Accept no substitutes for their unparalleled precision and iconic choreography, not to mention those show-stopping kicklines. Plus, the whole evening is hosted by the big man himself, Santa Claus. This one’s a must-see for all ages.

Ruben & Clay’s First Annual Christmas Show

source Ruben & Clay’s First Annual Christmas Show

Can you believe it’s been 15 years since Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken faced off in the finale of American Idol? To celebrate the anniversary of the most-watched episode in the show’s history, they’re joining forces once again on Broadway with an old-fashioned Christmas variety show. Taking inspiration from the likes of variety legends Dean Martin, Andy Williams, and Carol Burnett, Ruben and Clay sing holiday classics along with some new carols of their own, plus perform original sketches.

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

source Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Gavin Lee thrilled Broadway audiences earlier this year as the betentacled, tap dancing curmudgeon, Squidward, in SpongeBob Squarepants on Broadway. Now he’s back on stage as a different legendary grump, the mean one himself, Mr. Grinch. See the holiday classic complete with Max the dog, Cindy Lou, and a stolen roast beast come to life before your very eyes. Your heart might just grow three sizes that day.

The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays

source The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays

The phrase “Christmas magic” is thrown around a lot when talking about the holiday season, but we’re never talking about card tricks and disappearing acts. The Illusionists are here to change that. Watch this incredible ensemble perform sleight of hand, mentalism, escapes, and more, all with a holiday twist. The show runs just over two hours, but if that’s too long for some of the younger members of the family, they’re also offering 90-minute matinees on Saturdays and Sundays.

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

source All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

The Christmas Truce has become one of the most legendary stories of humanity and good will to come out of World War I. It was an organic, unofficial ceasefire where German and British soldiers came together on Christmas day to sing songs, share food, and enjoy each other’s company as human beings, not as enemies. All is Calm tells this incredible story using the carols and war songs of the era.

The Hard Nut

source The Hard Nut

When you imagine The Nutcracker, you probably imagine a lovely, traditional, yet maybe a little stuffy Victorian aesthetic. Mark Morris Dance Group has decided to give this classic holiday event a retro-modern twist by setting it in the groovy swinging ’70s. The classic score is still performed live in its entirety, but the costumes and choreography make this version of The Nutcracker entirely new and refreshing.

Nutcracker Rouge

source Nutcracker Rouge By Company XIV

If you’re in the market for some adults-only holiday cheer, check out Nutcracker Rouge, back for a second season after a smash-hit debut last year. This baroque-burlesque reimagining of everyone’s favorite ballet is an absolute feast for the eyes. Featuring stunning aerial performance, pole dance, circus, and opera, you’re about to experience the denizens of the Land of Sweets in a whole new light, or more accurately, after dark.

The Imbible: Christmas Carol Cocktails

source The Imbible: Christmas Carol Cocktails

The Imbible has become a staple of the Off Broadway scene, using music and theater to explore the great pastime of enjoying a cocktail. For the holidays, Scrooge and the ghost of Christmas past take you on a journey through the history of holiday cocktails. Three drinks of Christmas past and present are included in the price of the ticket, making this the perfect show to enjoy with the whole 21+ family. So, gather your cousins and your one cool aunt, and you may come out with a new theory on why Santa’s cheeks are so rosy.