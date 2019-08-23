10 Christmas movies that Prime members can watch for free right now on Amazon Prime Video

source IMDb

There are thousands of movies you can stream for free using Amazon Prime Video, including Christmas classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

We rounded up 10 of the best Christmas movies you can watch on Prime Video right now.

Christmas 2019 is still a few months away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch Christmas movies whenever you want. We’re highlighting some of the best holiday movies you can stream on Amazon Prime Video right now. Spoiler: There aren’t a ton of well-known classics currently available on the platform save for “It’s a Wonderful Life,” but Amazon usually adds more holiday films to its streaming roster in October and November.

These films are included with your Amazon Prime or Prime Video membership, which means they’re available to stream at no additional cost.

Also check out the 25 best overall movies streaming on Prime Video right now or binge-watch one of the 20 best TV shows.

Movie descriptions are provided by Amazon and lightly edited for length.

“It’s a Wonderful Life”

source Amazon

After George Bailey wishes he had never been born, an angel is sent to earth to make George’s wish come true. George starts to realize how many lives he has changed and impacted, and how they would be different if he was never there.

One Amazon viewer calls this Christmas classic “the perfect holiday film” while another asks “what is Christmas without this movie?”.

“The Man Who Invented Christmas”

source Amazon

“The Man Who Invented Christmas” tells the magical journey that led to the creation of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and other classic characters from “A Christmas Carol.”

Amazon reviewers say that this movie is the “best Christmas movie made in ages” and call it “a worthy addition to any holiday movie collection.”

“Christmas for a Dollar”

source Amazon

America is in the Depression and the Kamp family is struggling to get by. Little Ruthie, with her father overwhelmed by doctor bills, expects another Christmas without presents or festivities. But when her father brings home one dollar in change and lets the children use it to buy special gifts, the Kamps come to find that money isn’t what fills Christmas with joy, love, and miracles.

Many Amazon viewers found this movie to be a heartwarming story suitable for the entire family.

“Christmas Time”

source Amazon

Two estranged brothers try to reconnect at Christmas but there’s something that one of them can’t get past … the other thinks he’s a time traveler.

“Unlikely Angel”

source Amazon

Ruby Diamond (Dolly Parton), is a brassy and sassy lounge singer. When she meets an untimely demise, she is denied entrance into heaven by Saint Peter (Roddy McDowall). To earn her wings, she must find a mother for a widowed father and his family in this endearing movie of hope and love.

“Christmas Story”

source Amazon

This touching fantasy tale reimagines the origins of Santa Claus as a young orphan named Nikolas, who decides to show his gratitude to the villagers who raised him by starting the Christmas tradition of gift-giving.

“A Christmas Tree Miracle”

source Amazon

A dysfunctional family is reminded of the true meaning of Christmas as they learn that miracles do come true … if you believe! A warm-hearted holiday tale for the whole family.

One Amazon viewer says it’s “an excellent film to get you into the holiday feel.”

“The Heart of Christmas”

source Amazon

The Lockes are devastated when they learn their young son, Dax, has cancer. But with courage, determination, and faith, they give Dax a one last Christmas, even if it is in October.

“The Least of These – A Christmas Story”

source Amazon

Rose, a homeless single mother, and her daughter Katy discover hope in a small-town diner. They are befriended by a feisty waitress, a big-hearted cook, and a storefront Santa that gets served a valuable lesson in forgiveness.

“An American Christmas Carol”

source Amazon

In an American town, an old bitter miser is given a ghostly chance at redemption on Christmas Eve.

Amazon viewers say the film is a “great American adaptation of a perennial Christmas classic” and “an overlooked classic”.