The 17 best Christmas movies on Hulu you can stream right now

Hulu has great holiday content to stream including the Christmas classic, “The Polar Express” starring Tom Hanks.

A basic ad-supported Hulu subscription runs $5.99 a month, the most affordable streaming service available.

Hulu’s ad-free option is double the price at $12.99 a month, but I’ve always found it to be worth it.

Both give you access to all the content below, plus Hulu’s entire streaming catalogue.

Feel that chill in the air? Fall is here, which means it’s nearly Halloween, which is basically Thanksgiving, so it’s practically the holiday season already.

Where does the time go? If you can’t wait to start trimming your tree, putting up twinkly lights, and jamming to Jingle Bell Rock, you’re probably ready to curl up with a cup of hot cocoa and watching your favorite Christmas movies. There’s a ton of holiday content to stream, so you might as well get started now to get it all in before it’s New Year’s Day before you know it.

We’ve rounded up the best holiday offerings on Hulu to help you cut down on tedious decision making so you can get down to that warm and fuzzy, feel good, deck-the-halls Christmas movie binging.

Don’t have Hulu yet? We’ve got you covered. While a Hulu Basic subscription might serve you ads, it’s by far the cheapest streaming service on the market at just $5.99 a month. Since I can’t stand ads, I recommend upgrading to Hulu Premium, so you can stream uninterrupted. It’s a bit of a price jump at $12.99 a month, but I’ve never regretted it. If you’re still not sure which level of service is right for you, check out this complete price breakdown of everything Hulu has to offer. Once you’re ready to get streaming, sign up for Hulu here.

Now back to the Christmas content.

The Polar Express

It’s Christmas Eve and a young boy is starting to lose faith in Santa Claus. But when a steam locomotive shows up at his door, he takes a magical journey to the North Pole and is reminded of the power of believing. This computer-animated Christmas classic stars Tom Hanks in six distinct roles.

Jingle Bell Rocks!

Everybody knows “Deck the Halls” and “White Christmas,” but what about the Christmas songs that never hit it big? “Jingle Bell Rocks!” is a documentary that follows the collectors who are obsessed with finding the weirdest, wackiest, and most obscure Christmas music they can find, featuring commentary by Rev Run, Dr. Demento, John Waters, and more.

A Very Terry Christmas: Terry Crews’ Yule Log

Most know Terry Crews as the Old Spice guy or Lieut. Jeffords on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” but the hilarious muscle-bound comedian also has a soft side. In “A Very Terry Christmas,” he shows off his painting skills in this cross between a Bob Ross special and an ASMR video. Keep this one on in the background while you sip hot cocoa and trim your tree.

Saturday Night Live Christmas Special

This collection of SNL’s best holiday sketches will get you laughing and keep those winter blues at bay. It includes Alec Baldwin talking about his favorite holiday treat, Schweddy Balls; Andy Samberg and Justin Timberlake singing about the best Christmas gift of all time – you know the one; a TV Funhouse sketch that shows what it’s like to be Jewish during Christmastime; and so many more.

I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown

Linus and Lucy’s little brother ReRun is feeling the holiday blues when it seems everyone has plans for Christmas but him, even his pal Snoopy. ReRun enlists the help of Charlie Brown to find him his own dog for Christmas. Is Snoopy’s brother Spike the answer?

A Very Brady Christmas

Getting any family together for the holidays is a difficult task, but with six kids, the Brady’s have it even tougher. But “A Very Brady Christmas” sees the now adult Marsha, Jan, Cindy, Greg, Peter, and Bobby back home for the holidays in spite of all their personal drama. The entire original cast – sans Susan Olsen, the original Cindy – reunited in this 1988 family film.

Daddy’s Home 2

Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell play a father and step-father who’ve finally figured out how to coexist. But when their own dads, played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, come to town for Christmas, their routine is turned upside down.

Second Chance Christmas

Unhappy in her marriage, Caroline is on her way to file for divorce when an accident causes her to lose her memory. Her husband Jack, with the help of some holiday magic, helps her fall in love with him all over again.

Krampus Unleashed

If you like a side of gore with your Christmas cheer, this so-bad-it’s-good B-horror flick is based on the European folklore that the half-goat, half-demon Krampus punishes naughty children at Christmas. In “Krampus Unleashed,” a group of treasure hunters awakens the Krampus after centuries of imprisonment, and he’s out for blood.

Saving Christmas

When his sister decides she doesn’t believe in Santa Claus anymore, Danny and his friends launch a bumbling investigation to prove that Santa Claus is real. The legendary Ed Asner stars as Santa Claus – I mean Rick, the head of the NorPole Toy Company.

Every Other Holiday

Tracie allows her ex-husband back into the house for the holidays to fulfill her children’s wishes of one more Christmas together as a family. But as the magic of the season brings the family closer together, she discovers that maybe the spark of their relationship isn’t extinguished after all.

Deck the Halls

Eight-year-old Ben notices that his new neighbor moves in with a sleigh and a red suit. Suspecting him to be Santa Claus, he tries to set up his widowed mother who is working for a toy business with the big man himself.

Pooka!

A struggling actor gets hired to wear a plush suit to promote Pooka, the hottest toy of the Christmas season. But as he spends more time in the suit, it slowly takes over his personality until it possesses him entirely. This holiday thriller is a Hulu Original.

The Wiggles: Go Santa Go!

It’s Christmas Eve and The Wiggles are helping Santa prepare presents for the big night. Join them as they sing traditional Christmas carols and a few of their own new originals.

Home for the Holidays

After their parents are killed in a car accident weeks before Christmas, three children move in with their aunt. As she struggles against the foster system to adopt the children, she must rely on the help of a kind social worker and some Christmas angels to help keep her family together.

Christmas Belle

Haylie Duff stars in this Christmastime Beauty and The Beast adaptation. She’s an auctioneer looking to finalize Hunter’s estate sale, but his gruff personality makes things difficult until she finds a way to break down his walls.

Holiday in Handcuffs

It’s days until Christmas and Trudie has just lost her job and been dumped by her boyfriend. Desperate to save face and please her overbearing parents, she kidnaps a handsome gentleman and forces him to pose as her boyfriend for the holidays. Melissa Joan Hart and Mario Lopez star.