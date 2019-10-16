The best Christmas tree stands are designed to last for many decades, have a stable base that holds plenty of water, are easy to set up, and store easily after the holidays are over.

When shopping for the right Christmas tree stand, there are a few specifications you must take note of, including tree size, ceiling height, and whether the tree is real or artificial.

The Krinner Tree Genie Christmas Tree Stand is the best one you can buy and is our top pick, thanks to its innovative design.

As a youngster, getting the stand on the Christmas tree was always a traumatic experience. My father was in charge of the heavy lifting, and I was tasked with fitting the unnecessarily complicated stand on the trunk and securing it. There’s nothing like getting into the holiday spirit with a little bit of anger.

These days, companies have simplified things. Sure, there are still stands out there that will lead to family arguments and animosity, but the best Christmas tree stands are effortlessly installed in a minute or two. They also have a sufficient reservoir to accommodate enough water for a few days, so you can take off for a weekend ski trip.

When shopping for the right Christmas tree stand, there are a few specifications you must take note of. Most importantly, how large of a tree will the stand accommodate? If you like to make full use of your vaulted ceiling with a large real tree, make sure you can fit your 12-foot-tall tree in the stand base. Likewise, artificial trees generally have skinny poles that will only fit in specific models. We make it clear what type and size of tree are best for each stand.

We read through hundreds of buyer and expert reviews and ratings to come up with the best Christmas tree stands you can buy. The stands we chose to include in this guide exhibit consistent performance, durability, and were easy to set up with minimal instructions.

Here are the best Christmas tree stands you can buy:

The best Christmas tree stand overall

The German-engineered Krinner Tree Genie Christmas Tree Stand is easy to set up in a couple minutes and keeps trees up to 12 feet tall secure.

What sets the Krinner Tree Genie apart from other Christmas tree stands is the five-claw design that holds the tree’s trunk in place. The claws are connected by a single cable that allows the claws to apply equal pressure around the trunk whether it is thin, crooked, or thick.

To secure the trunk, you put the tree in the base and tighten the cable using the foot pedal ratchet. The foot pedal stays in place, thanks to a security lock that prevents unintentional opening of the cable.

The Tree Genie XXL stand has a 20-inch diameter and is made of a plastic resin. It weighs approximately 18 pounds without water. The base holds 2.5 gallons and features a water level indicator that tells you when to refill the water. The Tree Genie L has an 18-inch diameter, weighs 13 pounds, holds a gallon of water, and accommodates trees up to 8 feet tall.

The experts almost universally agree that the Krinner Tree Genie is the top stand on the market. The Sweethome (now Wirecutter) has picked it as the best Christmas tree stand for four years in a row because of its one-of-a-kind design that is versatile, secure, and easy to set up. WRAL, a new station in North Carolina, posted an in-depth test of the tree. The reviewers found it had no trouble supporting a 12-foot tree and required minimal effort to set up. Galt Technology called it the most convenient tree stand because it was easy to assemble and “install” the tree.

More than 1,600 Amazon reviewers of the Krinner Tree Genie on Amazon gave it 5 stars. Buyers have reported using the Tree Genie XXL for trees as tall as 14 feet. They like how quickly they can put the stand on the tree (under two minutes in some cases.)

One of the known issues is occasional small cracks in the bottom of the stand. However, Krinner does an excellent job of troubleshooting problems and often replaces damaged items, though the company does not have a clearly-stated warranty.

Pros: Quick and easy setup, excellent customer support, stable base, 2.5-gallon reservoir (for the XXL)

Cons: The base may crack and leak, expensive

The best screw-in Christmas tree stand

source Jack-Post

The Jack-Post Welded Steel Christmas Tree Stand is made of steel and features four eye-bolts that hold trees up to 12 feet tall in place.

Jack-Post manufactures tree stands in Asia and Michigan under a variety of brand names. The Welded Steel Christmas Tree Stand is the most heavy-duty option coming with its lifetime warranty and wide leg span of nearly 30 inches (for the large version). The base and the hollow legs of the stand are made out of steel, and the four T-nut tipped eye bolts are made of corrosion-resistant zinc dichromate.

This tree stand comes in medium and large sizes. The medium fits trees up to 8 feet tall or trunks up to 4.25 inches in diameter, and the water capacity is 1.1 gallons. On the other hand, the large style holds trees as tall as twelve feet or with trunks up to seven inches thick, and the water reservoir holds 1.7 gallons.

Best Reviews included the Jack-Post model in its list of the best Christmas tree stands because the reviewers liked how it handled trees ten feet tall and larger. However, the stand lost points because the washers can get stuck inside the tree when you disassemble the unit. The10Pro also liked the metal bowl that keeps the tree steady and firm.

Around 78% of the people who reviewed the Jack-Post Welded Steel Christmas Tree Stand on Amazon gave it 5 stars. Buyers like how firmly this stand holds the tree in place. Also, setting up this unit can be done in a matter of minutes. Buyers were also impressed with how the stand does not rely on plastic pieces. Everything is made of sturdy metal.

One reviewer noted that when you are done with this model at the end of the year, you should take the time to clean and dry the stand, then lubricate the screws with WD40 or some similar product.

Pros: Lifetime warranty, made of durable steel, stable

Cons: Issues with parts digging in and sticking in tree

The best Christmas tree stand for artificial trees

source National Tree

The National Tree Folding Tree Stand keeps your artificial tree stable and folds up after the holidays are over for easy storage.

The National Tree Folding Tree Stand comes in six sizes with the most popular sizes being the 16-inch leg span (accommodates trees 4 to 6 feet tall), 24-inch (6.5- to 8-foot trees), 28-inch (7.5- to 8-foot trees), and 32-inch leg span (for 9- to 10-foot trees). The stand holds artificial trees with center poles of about 1.25 inches in diameter. The tree stays in place thanks to a thumb screw. The stand is made of sturdy steel and weighs about 2 pounds. The legs fold flat for easy storage.

Best Reviews included the National Tree Company stand in its look at the best Christmas tree stands because of the small footprint afforded by the folding design. However, the reviewers didn’t like that the locking mechanism sometimes snaps off. Top Guide Pro appreciated that it was easy to adjust and store.

More than 400 reviewers of the National Tree Folding Tree Stand on Amazon gave it 4 or 5 stars. The positive comments about this stand center on how stable it keeps the tree. We did not find any reports of trees falling over because of the stand.

The biggest issue buyers seem to have is they chose the wrong-sized stand for their needs. There are several options to choose from and each fits different-sized poles. You want the pole to fit snugly so it doesn’t slide through the stand and dig into your floor.

Pros: Easy to adjust, stable, foldable, several sizes to choose from

Cons: Only accommodates poles that are about 1.25-inch thick

The best Christmas tree stand for tabletops

source Good Tidings

With the Good Tidings Cinco Tabletop Christmas Tree Stand, you get a small stand that accommodates a broad range of miniature trees at an affordable price.

The Good Tidings Tabletop Tree Stand is made almost entirely of hard polypropylene. The base measures 14 inches in diameter and 8 inches tall. It holds 0.75 gallons of water. A problem with many tree stands is the screws used to hold the trunk in place are susceptible to rusting. That is not a problem with this model thanks to the plastic, quick-turn bolts. The unit holds trunks with a thickness of up to 3 inches.

Several sites that review Christmas tree stands list this Good Tidings model among their top picks. The Z9 gave it high ratings because it is rustproof, has a large reservoir, allows for quick installation, and the polypropylene body is durable and reliable. DeWhiteHome, a site specializing in everything Christmas, ranked this stand as the top tabletop stand because of the strong, rustproof screws.

Amazon reviewers gave the tree 4 out of 5 stars overall. Buyers commented that this stand is able to accommodate trees as tall as 5 feet. One user repurposed the tree stand for creating a DIY parrot play top and recommended adding stones to the base for added stability when using larger trees.

There were a few verified purchasers who reported that this stand does not work well with larger artificial trees.

Pros: Rustproof, holds a wide array of smaller trees

Cons: Is not ideal for artificial trees

The best full-size, live Christmas tree stand on a budget

source Good Tidings

The Cinco Express Tree Stand is your best bet when you have a full-size tree but don’t want to pay full-size prices.

The Cinco Express fits in the mid-sized tree stand range. It is ideal for real trees up to ten feet tall with a trunk diameter of up to 7 inches. This stand is made of heavy-duty plastic. The base features three galvanized pins in its center to hold the tree in place before final adjustments. A push-pull ratchet mechanism makes it easier to set up and take down your tree. The base has an overall diameter of 20 inches and fits 2 gallons of water.

Wirecutter listed the Cinco Express as the runner-up for best tree stand. They liked that the reservoir has an overflow basin to catch drips and that it’s easy to fill. Thoroughly Reviewed also ranked this model as one of its top three Christmas tree stands because it is convenient, stores easily, and involves effortless installation for live trees.

The Cinco Express has more than 200 positive reviews on Amazon. Users report that set up is fairly quick, taking less than ten minutes. There were several reviewers who used the stand for trees that were 8 or 10 feet tall, and some noted that it could easily hold a twelve-foot-tall tree.

Buyers found that though the stand is made of plastic, it does not feel flimsy at all. There was one negative review from a verified purchaser who received an Express with bolt holes that were poorly drilled.

Pros: Quick-release bolts, overflow basin, large water reservoir

Cons: Made of plastic, inconsistent manufacturing