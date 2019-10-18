The best Christmas tree toppers

The finishing touch on a Christmas tree is the topper placed on the tip-top branch.

When purchasing a new Christmas tree topper, there are several things to keep in mind, which we detail below. I’ve always enjoyed looking for the most unique, easiest to position, and best value tree toppers for myself and others.

Whether you love an angel, traditional star, or something unique, we have the best Christmas tree topper for you.

For more Christmas decorations, check out our guides for the best ornaments for your tree and the best tree skirts you can buy.

A Christmas tree topper holds a special place in holiday decorating. It is the crowning touch to the centerpiece of the season, the Christmas tree.

You may love a star like the Bailey family in “It’s a Wonderful Life” or use a cherished family heirloom. I tend to change my tree topper every year or so depending on my mood. While I use many of the same ornaments that I have collected every year because they bring back such strong memories, I like switch out different tree toppers.

When purchasing a new topper, there are several things to keep in mind:

Style: Choose a topper that complements the style and profile of your tree. A star or angel looks good on a conical, full tree. A spire or elongated topper is perfect for a slim, pencil tree.

Height: Know the height of your tree and your ceiling. As a rule, the tree topper should have at least 5 inches of space between it and the ceiling. For example:

Height of tree: 4 to 5.5 feet Recommended topper height: 5 inches Recommended topper width: 3 inches



Height of tree: 6 to 6.5 feet Recommended topper height: 7 inches Recommended topper width: 5 inches

Height of tree: 7 to 7.5 feet Recommended topper height: 4 inches Recommended topper width: 4 inches



Support: Determine if your tree can support the weight of your chosen tree topper. Glass toppers are usually the heaviest with paper, plastic, and ribbon toppers the lightest.

Installation: Once you get your topper home, it’s time to make sure it is going to stay in place and not tumble to the floor or topple your entire tree. I’ve had many a tilted topper and even a horizontal tree a couple of times. Both artificial and natural treetops can be reinforced with dowels to make them more sturdy. With artificial trees, several branches can be tied together to support heavier toppers. Use green floral tape to cover any wires or ties to give the tree a more natural look.

Safety: Always think safety first when placing the topper. Use a good stepladder and have someone hold the trunk of the tree in place as you add the topper. If the topper is lighted, use a UL-tested extension cord and weave it through the branches to prevent accidents. Consider using a nonbreakable topper if small children and climbing pets have access to the tree.

I’ve always enjoyed looking for the most unique, easiest to position, and best value tree toppers for myself and others. Read on in the slides below to discover our top picks in Christmas tree toppers for every decorating style.

Here are the best Christmas tree toppers you can buy:

The best angel tree topper

source Etsy

Hand-crafted in silk and wool, this Silk Waldorf Angel Tree Topper from Etsy can be custom-made according to the size and hair color you desire.

I am always in awe of the talented people who sell their wares on Etsy, and it is there that I found my Custom Silk Waldorf Angel Tree Topper by artist Holly Shabtai.

Each angel is made with a wool body handcrafted from the fleece of New Mexico sheep and then topped with woolen and silk needle-felted fibers. There are poseable wire arms and wings, and the height can be customized from 10 inches to 22 inches. (For a tree topper, a 10-inch angel works best for the majority of tree heights.) You can work with Holly to select the hair color and accessories that make each angel unique.

While the angel has an opening that fits beautifully over the top branch of a tree, it can also be used as a centerpiece or part of a display. Angels are one of the two most popular tree toppers in the United States.

Nearly every one of Shabtai’s reviews on Etsy gives her five stars, many citing her excellent craftsmanship. My angel brings me joy each time I see her ethereal beauty.

Pros: Handmade with natural fibers, available in a range of sizes, customizable, free shipping

Cons: Shipping is one to two weeks after the order is placed

The best star tree topper

source Lenox

The Lenox Glass Star is a classic tree topper that can become an heirloom Christmas piece.

Along with the angel, the star is one of the most popular tree toppers. Stars come in every iteration from simple five-points to intricate designs. The star can be flat or three-dimensional and made from paper, plastic, glass, metal, or wood. The Lenox Glass Star, which is brand new this year, combines frosted glass and metal to create a contemporary but classic star that will be gracing my tree this year

Like many star toppers, the Lenox Star is mounted on a spiral metal base. A spiral or conical base is easily adjusted to accommodate different-size tree branches. The star is 12.5-inches high from base to top tip and created from pieces of frosted glass fitted into a three-dimensional gold wire frame. Behind the glass star is a more contemporary star-burst sculpture made of gold metal. I love the juxtaposition of the two styles.

The star is translucent enough that I can place lights from the tree behind it to provide a glow without the need for a separate cord or outlet.

While I don’t plan to return my star, Lenox offers a Breakage Replacement Program that guarantees that an item can be returned within 120 days for a replacement piece or refund.

Pros: Combines contemporary and traditional design, easy to attach to treetop, excellent return policy

Cons: Glass is breakable

The best illuminated tree topper

source Amazon

The Mr. Christmas Revolving Santa Biplane navigates by the bright North Star to help Santa deliver presents for under the tree.

Who couldn’t “Believe” after seeing Santa guided by the North Star circling the top of your tree in his biplane as he tows a holiday banner? This Mr. Christmas animated tree topper is one of the newest and cutest illuminated toppers on the market.

I had to get one for my 2-year-old grandson’s tree. He loves the movement, the lights, the plane, and of course, Santa. The star is around 8-inches wide and is lit by LED lights. Santa circles in his biplane as he tows a glittery message of “Believe”.

The topper easily attaches to the tree with a unique two-band Velcro system. Simply insert Santa’s guidewire between the pole and plane, and he is ready to fly. The topper is powered with an AC adapter that is plugged into an outlet and comes with an on/off switch. The topper is 20-inches tall from the base to the point of the star but can be positioned to nestle down in the tree or soar a bit higher.

Santa’s biplane is brand new this year, but if you prefer his traditional sleigh, Mr. Christmas has you covered.

Pros: Animated and illuminated, quiet motor, easy to assemble, adjustable to the height of the treetop, 90-day warranty

Cons: Star will not illuminate separately

The best traditional glass tree topper

source Pier 1

The Pier 1 Mercury Glass Finial Tree Topper puts the final exclamation point on your holiday decor.

If you are looking for an elegant finish to your tree decorations, look no further than the Pier 1 Mercury Glass Finial Tree Topper. Following the tradition of the German-made, hand-blown glass finials of the 19th century, this piece adds shimmer, height, and refined taste to any tree.

This new topper style from Pier 1 is handcrafted from mercury glass, embellished with a bit of raised glass glittery mistletoe, and measures 15.75 inches in height and 3.54 inches in diameter. It is interesting to note that the glass, also known as silvered glass, does not contain mercury or silver. It is simply clear glass that is mold-blown with a double wall and coated on the inside with a silvery component.

The finial slips over the center branch of the tree to catch the twinkle of the tree lights. I have several tree topper finials that I have collected and used over the years. When I change tree themes, I group the finials on a tabletop or mantle for a holiday arrangement.

Pros: Beautiful, lightweight, easy to place on the tree, can be used for tabletop decoration

Cons: Fragile

The best unique tree topper

source Etsy

What could be more unique than topping the tree with a personalized Family Name Tree Topper?

I know that when I want something unique, I should turn to Etsy, and that’s where I found Daisy Santiago’s Blue Brides Family Name Tree Topper.

I wanted to give a newlywed couple something special for their first Christmas tree together, and this topper did not disappoint. Handmade in North Carolina from lightweight aluminum wire, each topper is customized to the name you desire.

Most of the toppers measure about 7.5 inches to 8 inches wide and around 4.5 inches tall and are attached to a 4-inch spiral base. The base slips easily over the top branch of the tree. Since these are custom-made, you can choose almost any color of wire from traditional silver or gold; to red, pink, or blue; to my personal favorites, copper or rose gold.

The work will be ready in three to five days and shipped free directly to your home. Prices vary depending upon the length of the last name.

Pros: Custom-made for each order, lightweight, easy to install

Cons: Creation and shipping can take up to two weeks

Check out our other great holiday guides

source Amazon

While some of the most meaningful ornaments are those you or your children made by hand, it’s still undeniably true that the majority of tree decor is purchased. But not all ornaments are created equal in terms of quality. To make it easier for you, here are our favorite places to buy ornaments:

Best ornaments overall: Cost Plus World Market

Best personalized and collectible ornaments: Bed, Bath & Beyond

Best ornaments if you’re just starting out: Target

Best handmade ornaments: Etsy

Best funny or themed Christmas ornaments: Amazon

Tree skirts add a dash of color and style to your holiday decor while hiding that unsightly tree stand. To help you find the best tree skirt, we rounded up the best options for small and large trees and more. Here are our top picks for the best Christmas tree skirts you can buy:

The best Christmas tree stands are designed to last for many decades, have a stable base that holds plenty of water, are easy to set up, and store easily after the holidays are over. Here are our favorite Christmas tree stands: