The best Google Chromecast-enabled speakers you can buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source LG / Business Insider

A great Google Chromecast speaker not only allows for easy connectivity from Google and Android devices but also sounds great and may have Google Assistant, too.

The Google Home Max is our top pick because it has the best sound, seamlessly connects to your Chromecast, and it has the Google Assistant for voice control.

Multi-room audio is no longer just a dream. If you’re an Apple user, it’s easy to achieve multi-room audio with AirPlay 2. If you use Amazon’s Alexa, then you can do so with speakers that work with Alexa. And, if you use Android phones and own a Google-focused home, then buying speakers with Chromecast built in is the way to go.

When buying a speaker with Chromecast built in, there are a number of things to consider. For starters, you’ll want to think about everything you would normally consider when buying a speaker – like the size of the speaker, the price of it, and so on.

Apart from that, however, you’ll also want to think about whether you want it to just be Chromecast-enabled or also to offer voice control with the Google Assistant. Some speakers go a step further with other smart features, like AirPlay support. You’ll also want to consider whether you want a speaker with a battery that makes it portable or one that simply plugs into the wall and remains stationary.

Thankfully, there are quite a few speakers with Chromecast built in out there. As such, finding the right ones for your needs can be tricky, so we’ve rounded up the best Chromecast speakers you can buy.

Here are the best Chromecast speakers you can buy:

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best Chromecast speaker overall

source Google

Why you’ll love it: The Google Home Max may be on the large side, but the result is a huge sound and nice features like voice control with the Google Assistant.

If you want a speaker that sounds great and works with Google Chromecast, then the Google Home Max is the best way to go. The speaker is smart, sounds great, and works perfectly with other Chromecast devices.

The speaker isn’t a small one – it’s the largest in the Google Home range of speakers. It features a white rectangular build with a fabric covering on the front of it and four lights underneath that fabric that indicate the status of Google Assistant. That’s right, the speaker has Google Assistant built right into it, so you can use your voice to control it instead of having to rely on your phone or computer.

Of course, the best thing about this speaker is that it gets loud, and when it does, it still retains good sound quality. Generally speaking, the speaker boasts nice round bass response that doesn’t go over the top, a well-tuned midrange, and clear and detailed highs.

Reviewers love the Google Home Max, too. TechRadar gave the speaker 4.5/5 stars, while The Verge gave it a slightly more conservative, yet still excellent, 7.5/10. So what are the downsides? Well, the main one is that the speaker is a little pricey, but it’s also a little big and heavy for some.

Pros: Excellent sound, Google Assistant built in, cool design, easy to use

Cons: A bit expensive and heavy

The best portable Chromecast speaker

source Harman International Industries

Why you’ll love it: The JBL Link 20 sounds good and has Google Assistant built right into it, but the best thing about it is that it has a battery inside that allows for up to 10 hours of playback time.

JBL has been building great wireless speakers for some time now, and the Link series is an excellent option for those who want Google-powered speakers for their home.

Notably, the JBL Link 20 is different from other wireless speakers in that it has a battery built right into it, which in turn means that you can use the speaker around the house without any hassle. The battery itself is 6,000mAh, which JBL says will give the speaker 10 hours of continuous playback.

Like some other smart speakers, the JBL Link 20 goes beyond simply offering Chromecast support. It also has the Google Assistant built into it, so you can control the speaker with your voice and use it to control different aspects of your smart home.

The sound quality of the JBL Link 20 is pretty good, too. The speaker boasts relatively good bass response, but the bass isn’t as big as you’d get from some of the other speakers on this list. The midrange is relatively well-tuned, while the high-end is clear.

Plenty of reviews loved the JBL Link 20 speaker, too. Tom’s Guide gave it an impressive 4.5/5, while TechRadar went for a slightly more modest 4/5. The only real downsides to the speaker are that the sound isn’t necessarily as dynamic as it could be.

Pros: Inexpensive, portable, Google Assistant support, decent sound quality

Cons: Sound could be more dynamic

The best Chromecast soundbar

source LG

Why you’ll love it: The LG SK8Y isn’t just a speaker that sits on your shelf – it’s a full soundbar that supports Chromecast and can be used with your TV, too.

Chromecast-enabled speakers don’t have to be speakers that you throw on a shelf or table – they can also be speakers that you use for other things like for your TV. There are a few Chromecast-enabled soundbars out there, but the best of them has to be the LG SK8Y.

The SK8Y has a ton of cool features built right into it. For starters, it supports Dolby Atmos, plus it supports wireless surround sound, though you’ll need to get the optional LG SPK8-S speakers to take advantage of that. On top of that, it comes with a subwoofer, which helps ensure you get all that low-end response. And, of course, the soundbar has Chromecast built into it.

When it comes to sound, the soundbar is quite good. As mentioned, it comes with a subwoofer, which means you’ll get an extended bass response, however that subwoofer does seem to be a little subdued compared to some other soundbars. Things get better as the sound ranges up. The midrange is well tuned with nice warm low mids, while the high-end is clear and detailed.

The soundbar has gotten excellent reviews since it was released. Trusted Reviews and TechRadar both gave the soundbar 4/5, which isn’t bad at all. The downsides noted in those reviews include that the soundbar only has one HDMI input and that it doesn’t offer 4K passthrough, which means you’ll be limited in the external equipment you can plug into the soundbar.

Pros: Good sound, comes with subwoofer, Dolby Atmos support

Cons: Limited connectivity

The best budget Chromecast speaker

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: The Toshiba TY-GC1000 looks good and sounds decent, but the best thing about it is that it offers Chromecast support in an inexpensive box.

If you’re looking to outfit your home with Chromecast-compatible speakers and don’t want to spend a ton of cash, then the Toshiba TY-GC1000 is definitely one to consider. The speaker looks great, sounds decent for one in its price range, and has a ton of features.

First, the design. The speaker has a textured fabric cover, which we quite like despite the boxy design. On the top, you’ll get playback and connectivity controls, while on the back, there is the aux input for using the speaker with a wired connection and a power adapter.

Because the speaker is so cheap, you can’t expect it to sound as good as the more expensive offerings, but it still doesn’t sound bad at all.

The speaker is built to be able to offer decently deep bass thanks to the bass port on the back to it, and while the high-end does leave a little to be desired, it’s not bad at all.

Pros: Very inexpensive, good value-for-money

Cons: Sound isn’t as great as some others

The smartest Chromecast speaker on a budget

source Google

Why you’ll love it: The Google Home has stood the test of time, coming in at a decent price and boasting decent sound quality for its size.

The classic Google Home may have been out for a few years now, but it’s still an excellent option for those who want a Chromecast-compatible speaker and don’t want to spend too much.

The speaker has Google Assistant built right into it, plus it looks nice and modern, so it should fit right at home in any room.

The speaker sounds pretty good, too. While you won’t get the same bass response that you’ll find on the Google Home Max, the bass isn’t bad, and the midrange is decently tuned. The high end is relatively clean, but again, this isn’t a speaker that will replace a dedicated stereo system.

When it comes to reviews, the Google Home has gotten some pretty good ones. CNET gave it 4/5, while Mashable gave it a step further with a score of 4.2/5. The main downside to the speaker is that it doesn’t sound as great as some of the other speakers on the list.

Pros: Relatively inexpensive, has Google Assistant built in

Cons: Doesn’t sound as good as some others