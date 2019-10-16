The 29 best US cities to be a freelancer

source Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Some cities are simply better suited for freelancing.

A report from neighborhoods.com ranked the best US cities for freelancers using five measures: rent, internet speed, taxes, coffee shops, and transportation.

Texas (with seven cities) and Florida (with five cities) are the two states that appeared the most on the list.

So says a report from neighborhoods.com, which ranked the best cities for freelancers in the US across five measures:

Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment Average internet download speed for the city Average combined federal and state income taxes a freelancer would have to pay in that city, if they were making median freelancer income of $52,074. Number of Starbucks coffee shops per 100,00 people Ease of transportation (via walking, biking, or public transit). The higher the transportation score, the better (50 or higher is considered a very good score).

The state that took the cake was Texas, with seven cities on the list. Florida appeared the most in the top 10 cities, compromising four of top 10 picks and five total.

Check out the 29 best US cities for freelancers below:

29. Tucson, Arizona

Median rent: $875

Internet speed: 32.44 mbps

Income taxes: $10,089

Coffee shops: 11.2

Transportation score: 43

28. Arlington, Texas

source Shutterstock

Median rent: $1,043

Internet speed: 48.89 mbps

Income taxes: $8,739

Coffee shops: 4.1

Transportation score: 37

27. St. Paul, Minnesota

source Sam Wagner/Shutterstock

Median rent: $1,238

Internet speed: 73.95 mbps

Income taxes: $11,220

Coffee shops: 2.7

Transportation score: 57

26. Salt Lake City, Utah

Median rent: $1,292

Internet speed: 37.93 mbps

Income taxes: $11,317

Coffee shops: 14.4

Transportation score: 57

25. Irving, Texas

Median rent: $1,302

Internet speed: 59.96 mbps

Income taxes: $8,739

Coffee shops: 3.4

Transportation score:: 38

24. Henderson, Nevada

source James Mattil/Shutterstock

Median rent: $1,125

Internet speed: 43.76 mbps

Income taxes: $8,739

Coffee shops: 8.8

Transportation score: 30

23. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Median rent: $1,299

Internet speed: 48.66 mbps

Income taxes: $10,780

Coffee shops: 11.5

Transportation score: 56

22. Wilmington, North Carolina

source T. Markley/Shutterstock

Median rent: $972

Internet speed: 53.71 mbps

Income taxes: $11,122

Coffee shops: 13.0

Transportation score: 34

21. Sacramento, California

Median rent: $1,421

Internet speed: 43.52 mbps

Income taxes: $10,780

Coffee shops: 13.5

Transportation score: 49

20. St. Petersburg, Florida

Median rent: $965

Internet speed: 48.50 mbps

Income taxes: $8,739

Coffee shops: 3.5

Transportation score: 45

19. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

source ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Median rent: $1,111

Internet speed: 30.69 mbps

Income taxes: $10,859

Coffee shops: 14.8

Transportation score: 56

18. Dallas, Texas

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median rent: $1,225

Internet speed: 48.92 mbps

Income taxes: $8,739

Coffee shops: 6.8

Transportation score: 44

17. Garland, Texas

Median rent: $969

Internet speed: 62.88 mbps

Income taxes: $8,739

Coffee shops: 3.4

Transportation score: 35

16. Reno, Nevada

source Legacy Images/Shutterstock

Median rent: $1,142

Internet speed: 46.96 mbps

Income taxes: $8,739

Coffee shops: 10.8

Transportation score: 38

15. Austin, Texas

source RoschetzkyProductions/Shutterstock

Median rent: $1,200

Internet speed: 66.75 mbps

Income taxes: $8,739

Coffee shops: 6.5

Transportation score: 42

14. Tacoma, Washington

Median rent: $1,305

Internet speed: 38.92 mbps

Income taxes: $8,739

Coffee shops: 13.5

Transportation score: 50

13. Knoxville, Tennessee

Median rent: $829

Internet speed: 50.19 mbps

Income taxes: $8,739

Coffee shops: 9.8

Transportation score: 28

12. Houston, Texas

source Shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography

Median rent: $1,115

Internet speed: 51.45 mbps

Income taxes: $8,739

Coffee shops: 6.8

Transportation score: 45

11. Cincinnati, Ohio

source Stephanie Sellers/ Shutterstock

Median rent: $1,006

Internet speed: 53.20 mbps

Income taxes: $11,004

Coffee shops: 13.4

Transportation score: 43

10. Tampa, Florida

source Kevin J King/Shutterstock

Median rent: $1,120

Internet speed: 43.18 mbps

Income taxes: $8,739

Coffee shops: 11.4

Transportation score: 46

9. Hialeah, Florida

source tome213/Shutterstock

Median rent: $1,251

Internet speed: 63.63 mbps

Income taxes: $8,739

Coffee shops: 1.7

Transportation score: 53

8. San Antonio, Texas

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Median rent: $911

Internet speed: 61.82 mbps

Income taxes: $8,739

Coffee shops: 5.6

Transportation score: 39

7. Las Vegas, Nevada

Median rent: $977

Internet speed: 37.50 mbps

Income taxes: $8,739

Coffee shops: 25.3

Transportation score: 40

6. Orlando, Florida

source Javier Cruz Acosta/Shutterstock

Median rent: $1,290

Internet speed: 38.83 mbps

Income taxes: $8,739

Coffee shops: 17.4

Transportation score: 43

5. Scottsdale, Arizona

source Tim Roberts Photography/Shutterstock

Median rent: $1,237

Internet speed: 68.57 mbps

Income taxes: $10,089

Coffee shops: 15.8

Transportation score: 37

4. Tempe, Arizona

source Tim Roberts Photography/Shutterstock

Median rent: $965

Internet speed: 39.76 mbps

Income taxes: $10,089

Coffee shops: 15.7

Transportation score: 57

3. Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

source ddmirt/Shutterstock

Median rent: $1,516

Internet speed: 59.35 mbps

Income taxes: $8,739

Coffee shops: 12.4

Transportation score: 51

2. Vancouver, Washington

source Rigucci/Shutterstock

Median rent: $1,327

Internet speed: 52.89 mbps

Income taxes: $8,739

Coffee shops: 18.1

Transportation score: 45

1. Spokane, Washington

source ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Median rent: $903

Internet speed: 43.52 mbps

Income taxes: $8,739

Coffee shops: 16.4

Transportation score: 44