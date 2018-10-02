These are the very best cities to celebrate Halloween in this year

caption The survey took into account weather, activities, and safety. source Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Where you spend Halloween can be just as important how you spend the holiday.

To find the best places to spend Halloween, INSIDER consulted WalletHub’s 2018 list of best cities for Halloween. The personal finance website collected data on 100 of the most populated cities in the US based on “trick-or-treater friendliness,” activities, and weather, while also calculating the city’s weight average across the metrics to determine an overall score.

Read on to find out the top 30 cities to visit this holiday, from New York to Minneapolis.

30. Seattle, Washington

caption Seattle. source George Rose/Getty Images

Seattle may be known as a city that’s constantly raining, but it’s Halloween weather forecast ranked it at number two in WalletHub’s study. Between that and it’s solid lineup of fun and affordable festivities, Seattle is a great choice for spending the holiday.

29. Minneapolis, Minnesota

caption Minneapolis. source PunkToad/Flickr

Minnesota is home to the first citywide Halloween celebration, which took place in Anoka in 1921. So it’s fitting that another Minnesota city has made the list.

Minneapolis is up there primarily for it’s beautiful fall weather, ranking it 11th in that category in the study.

28. Riverside, California

caption Riverside. source a1mega/Flickr

You can’t go wrong spending Halloween in Riverside. It ranked 26th in “trick-or-treater friendliness” and 39th in Halloween activities.

27. Fremont, California

caption Fremont. source Rob Calderwood/Flickr

Fremont is another trick-or-treater friendly location, ranking 14th out of 100.

26. Newark, New Jersey

caption Newark. source Paul Sableman/Flickr

Newark is a solid choice for Halloween when it comes to both trick-or-treating and festive activities. Just ignore the fact that it ranked 94th in weather.

25. San Francisco, California

caption San Francisco. source Andrey Bayda/Shutterstock

San Francisco is a great place for both fun Halloween activities and gorgeous fall weather. If it gets foggy, that’s even better. It also ranked third among the cities in the study for most candy and chocolate stores per capita, which, Halloween or not, always helps.

24. Arlington, Texas

caption Arlington. source Katherine Welles/Shutterstock

Arlington is a great place for families to spend a relaxing Halloween, ranking 18th for trick-or-treating and 25th for the weather forecast. Since it ranked 78th in events, it probably won’t be getting too out of control.

23. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

caption Philadelphia. source Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Philadelphia may have one of the worst weather forecasts among the 100 cities included, but what it lacks in climate it makes up for in trick-or-treating. But the less-than-ideal weather could add another level of spookiness to trick-or-treating.

22. Sacramento, California

caption Sacramento. source zrfphoto / iStock

Sacramento is a great place to spend Halloween because of its wide range of affordable events. It has some of the lowest average prices for Halloween parties among the cities listed in the study, and when you’re already spending money on a costume, you can’t go wrong with saving some money.

21. Boston, Massachusetts

caption Boston. source Katie Haugland/Flickr

Boston is a gorgeous and bustling city with many fun Halloween activities to attend, if you can bare the cold weather. What hurts its score, according to WalletHub, is the low percentage of trick-of-treaters, because you’re not going to find too many kids running around this very urban landscape.

20. Plano, Texas

caption Plano. source Michael Barera/Wikimedia Commons

Plano has the third lowest crime rate out of the cities in this study, which makes it a safe place to trick-or-treat with kids. Between that and the beautiful weather, Plano is a great city to spend Halloween.

19. Hialeah, Florida

caption Hialeah. source Phillip Pessar/Flickr

Hialeah placed 10th in the study for “trick-or-treater friendliness” because of its high percentage of potential trick-or-treaters.

18. Miami, Florida

caption Miami. source Marc Averette/ Wikimedia Commons

Miami is a hub for partying and entertainment throughout the year, so spending Halloween there is bound to be fun. Although it may not be the most trick-or-treater friendly city, placing 55th out of 100 in that category in the study, it’s drenched in fun and affordable events for adults.

17. Long Beach, California

caption Long Beach. source Shutterstock/Jon Bilous

Long Beach is another city that’s remains relatively consistent across the board. From the trick-or-treating to the weather, Long Beach is a great location for the family this Halloween.

The only thing it’s lacking in is a wide variety of activities, placing in 34th in the “Halloween fun” category. But still, you can’t go wrong spending Halloween by the beach.

16. Fresno, California

caption Fresno. source Shutterstock

Fresno is another excellent location for kids, ranking eighth in the category because of it’s high percentage of potential trick-or-treaters.

15. Laredo, Texas

caption Laredo. source Wikimedia Commons

Laredo placed fifth in “trick-or-treater friendliness,” primarily because it has the highest percentage of potential trick-or-treaters amongst all the cities included in the study.

14. San Jose, California

caption San Jose. source Getty/Justin Sullivan

San Jose is located in Silicon Valley, so the trick-or-treating there has to be top notch. Additionally, San Jose placed 18th in “Halloween fun.”

13. Anaheim, California

caption Disneyland in Anaheim, California, during Halloween. source David Jafra/Flickr

Aside from the fact that Disneyland in Anaheim is an amazing way to spend Halloween, the city is a highly populated area, which makes it a great place for trick-or-treaters to stock up on candy.

12. Chula Vista, California

caption Chula Vista. source Flickr/Allan Ferguson

Chula Vista is up there in terms of both weather forecast and low crime rate, and is another great option for having a consistently positive Halloween experience, especially for families.

11. Gilbert, Arizona

caption Gilbert. source Cygnusloop99/Wikimedia Commons

Gilbert has the second lowest crime rate among the cities listed in the study, which is why it placed third in the trick-or-treating category.

10. St. Paul, Minnesota

caption St. Paul. source Saibal Ghosh/Shutterstock

St. Paul is one city with more consistent rankings across the categories in the study. It placed 11th in both trick-or-treating and weather, and 31st in “Halloween fun” because it’s a bit smaller than the other cities.

9. Irving, Texas

caption Irving. source Wikimedia Commons

Irving placed seventh in “trick-or-treater friendliness,” because of its large number of trick-or-treaters, which makes it a fun, family-oriented place to spend Halloween.

8. Las Vegas, Nevada

caption Las Vegas. source Kobby Dagan/Shutterstock

Las Vegas can show anyone a great time throughout the year, and Halloween is no exception. The endless array of entertainment, bars and lights placed Las Vegas at number four for “Halloween fun.”

7. Chicago, Illinois

Chicago placed seventh in the “Halloween fun” category because of the number of bars and Halloween events that are entertaining and affordable.

6. Santa Ana, California

caption Santa Ana. source sean ehrke/Shutterstock

Santa Ana is the second most populated city in Orange County, which explains why it ranks number two on the highest number of potential trick-or-treating stops.

5. San Diego, California

caption San Diego. source Shutterstock/Sebastien Burel

San Diego has the number one weather forecast for Halloween, which is one of the primary reasons why it places fifth in this study. There’s also plenty of events, so you’re guaranteed to have a good time.

4. Irvine, California

caption Irvine. source Shutterstock

Irvine has a high “trick-or-treater friendliness” ranking in this study, because it has the lowest crime rate of all of the cities listed. This, along with the potential to score king-sized candy bars, makes Irvine a solid choice for Halloween, especially with kids.

3. Los Angeles, California

caption Los Angeles. source Shutterstock

Los Angeles is another one of those cities that has just about everything, and that’s why it placed third in the “Halloween fun” category. From the candy and costume stores to the wide variety of events, you’re never out of luck if you’re celebrating Halloween.

It did place 22nd out of 100 in the Halloween weather category because, despite there being no seasons, the weather is always gorgeous.

2. Jersey City, New Jersey

caption Jersey City. source Walter Hickey / Business Insider

Jersey City scored first in the study’s “trick-or-treater friendliness” category, but 94th out of 100 for Halloween weather because of the potential for freezing temperatures and rain.

1. New York, New York

caption New York City. source Shutterstock/turtix

New York City’s got everything, and that’s why it’s the best place to celebrate Halloween. It has the most candy stores, chocolate stores, and costume stores, and placed second in the “trick-or-treater friendliness” category because there isn’t too much walking involved to hit plenty of buildings to trick-or-treat.

The only thing that hurt its score was the Halloween weather, understandably so, since October in New York can feel like the dead of winter.

