The 13 best cities in the US to find a job in 2018

By
Rachel Premack, Business Insider US
-
San Jose snagged the No. 1 spot.

caption
San Jose snagged the No. 1 spot.
source
stellamc / Shutterstock

  • When searching for a job, location is crucial.
  • Career site Zippia found the 100 best metropolitan areas in the US for wage growth and low unemployment. We picked out the 13 top areas.
  • San Jose was No. 1 and San Francisco made the list, but the rest aren’t your usual Silicon Valley haunts.

The best job markets in the US are all around the country – from California to Iowa to South Carolina.

Career site Zippia looked at the 386 metropolitan areas nationwide and ranked them based on wage change, unemployment rate change, and current unemployment rate.

Then they averaged those three rankings to produce a final ranking.

The top 13 are below in ascending order, and you can view the top 100 here.

13. San Francisco

source
Nicholas Raymond/Flickr

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Annual mean wage: $76,160

12. Tuscaloosa, Alabama

source
Ttownfeen/Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rate: 3.2%

Annual mean wage: $41,120

11. Columbia, South Carolina

source
Ron Cogswell/Flickr

Unemployment rate: 2.7%

Annual mean wage: $43,220

10. Roanoke, Virginia

source
Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 2.9%

Annual mean wage: $43,650

9. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Iowa

source
University of Northern Iowa/Facebook

Unemployment rate: 2.7%

Annual mean wage: $41,450

8. Ann Arbor, Michigan

source
Visit Ann Arbor!/Facebook

Unemployment rate: 2.8%

Annual mean wage: $56,160

7. Florence, South Carolina

source
Florence Conventions and Visitors Bureau/Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rate: 3.2%

Annual mean wage: $41,010

6. Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, Virginia

source
Chris Lawrence/Flickr

Unemployment rate: 2.9%

Annual mean wage: $42,960

5. Charleston, South Carolina

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 2.3%

Annual mean wage: $44,500

4. Midland, Texas

source
Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rate: 2.1%

Annual mean wage: $53,190

3. Odessa, Texas

Unemployment rate: 2.8%

Annual mean wage: $47,160

2. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, California

source
Shutterstock

Unemployment rate: 2.6%

Annual mean wage: $48,750

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

source
Visit Santa Clara/Facebook

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Annual mean wage: $78,990