The 15 best cities in the US to find jobs that pay $100,000 or more

By
Hillary Hoffower, Business Insider US
San Francisco is one of the best cities for jobs that pay $100,000 or more.

Richard Heyes/Flickr

  • Jobs with a six-figure salary are coveted by many, but the chance of landing one partly depends on where you live.
  • Ladders recently revealed the 15 best cities with the most jobs that pay $100,000 or more, from Chicago to San Francisco.
  • In every city on Ladder’s list, the tech industry has the most six-figure jobs.

Many people dream of having a job that pays six-figures one day. But the chance of that happening partly depends on the city you live in.

Ladders, a career site for six-figure jobs, recently revealed the 15 best cities with the most jobs that pay $100,000 or more based on the job listings on their website.

But having a high-paying job also depends on what industry you work in. It may come as no surprise that in every city on Ladders’ list, the technology industry had the largest percentage of $100,000 jobs. After all, technology pays just as well, if not better, than the standard high-paying professions of a doctor or lawyer when considering the student loan debt the latter two acquire.

From Chicago to San Francisco, take a look below for the top cities for job openings with a six-figure salary, current as of June 6.

15. Phoenix, Arizona

Shutterstock

Jobs available: 4,061

14. Baltimore, Maryland

S.Borisov/Shutterstock

Jobs available: 4,381

13. Houston, Texas

IrinaK/Shutterstock

Jobs available: 4,682

12. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Rudy Balasko/Shutterstock

Jobs available: 5,153

11. Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado.
welcomia/Shutterstock

Jobs available: 5,760

10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia in 2016.
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Jobs available: 7,495

9. Atlanta, Georgia

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Jobs available: 7,724

8. Dallas, Texas

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Jobs available: 7,974

7. Seattle, Washington

Shutterstock

Jobs available: 8,082

6. Chicago, Illinois

Shutterstock

Jobs available: 10,790

5. Los Angeles, California

Shutterstock

Jobs available: 12,003

4. Boston, Massachusetts

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Jobs available: 12,399

3. Washington DC

Orhan Cam/Shutterstock

Jobs available: 17,274

2. New York, New York

T Photography/Shutterstock

Jobs available: 22,648

1. San Francisco, California

Shutterstock

Jobs available: 25,116