The 25 best US cities for foodies

caption Chicago was ranked as the No. 9 best city for foodies in the US. source Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Many people call themselves foodies for simply loving food – but foodie culture can encompass more than enjoying a nice restaurant meal.

WalletHub recently ranked 182 US cities on foodie-friendliness, including factors like grocery costs and restaurants per capita.

Portland, Oregon, is the best city for foodies, according to the study results. New York City and Miami followed closely behind.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re looking for the best places to feed your passion for new culinary experiences, look no further: A new study has ranked the top US cities for foodies.

Researchers at WalletHub analyzed data about food and restaurants from 182 US cities (including the 150 most-populated US cities, as well as two of the most-populated cities in each state), focusing on two categories: “affordability” and “diversity, accessibility, and quality” of food.

WalletHub studied the cost of groceries in each city, the affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants, food and sales taxes, restaurants per capita, restaurant diversity, and access to healthy food options – among several other factors that foodies may take into consideration.

The results placed Portland, Oregon, as the No. 1 US city for foodies, with the top combined rankings for affordability and diverse, accessible, and quality food. New York City, Miami, San Francisco, and Los Angeles followed closely behind.

Keep reading to see which of your favorite cities are among the top 25 best places for foodies in the US.

25. Grand Rapids, Michigan

caption Grand Rapids has a prominent brewery scene. source Josh Noel/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

As a city with one of the lowest average beer and wine prices, Grand Rapids is a Midwest gem for foodies – especially those who enjoy pairing their culinary discoveries with local beers.

24. Cincinnati, Ohio

caption A food festival in Cincinnati. source Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Cincinnati’s food claim-to-fame is Skyline Chili, which serves a unique combination of chili and spaghetti. The Ohio city was also ranked as a top city for foodies, ranking 14th for affordability and 30th for having diverse, accessible, and quality foods.

23. San Antonio, Texas

caption San Antonio’s River Walk area. source Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

San Antonio took the cake for the affordability category, earning a spot in the top 25 cities for foodies in the US.

22. Richmond, Virginia

caption Carytown in Richmond, Virginia, is full of restaurants. source Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Richmond is known to be an up-and-coming destination for food enthusiasts. It earned the No. 22 place for its food diversity, accessibility, and quality, and it came in 30th place out of the 182 cities in the study for food affordability.

21. Houston, Texas

caption People eat “pigs in a cloud,” or cotton candy desserts, at a Houston restaurant. source Amy Scott for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Houston, the biggest city in Texas by population, ranked 21st for affordability and 25th on the list for the diversity, accessibility, and quality category.

20. Oakland, California

caption Food trucks in Oakland, California. source Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Oakland was one of the cities with the highest grocery costs, according to the study. It ranked 16th for diversity, accessibility, and quality of food.

19. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

caption Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia. source Shutterstock

Known for its iconic cheesesteak and famous Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia is a contender as a top foodie city. It was ranked 20th for food diversity, accessibility, and quality.

18. Honolulu, Hawaii

caption A food market in Honolulu. source Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Honolulu ranked fifth for having the most gourmet specialty-food stores per capita. The city was also found to have among the highest grocery costs among the cities in the study, and it ranked 10th for having diverse, accessible, and quality foods.

17. Washington, DC

caption Ethiopian cuisine in Washington, DC. source Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images

The nation’s capital is filled with diverse cuisines, coming in 12th in the diversity, accessibility, and quality foods category. Washington, DC, also has the fifth-most restaurants per capita, and its beer and wine prices are among the highest of the 182 cities included in the study.

16. Charleston, South Carolina

caption Charleston’s historic district at night. source Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Charleston’s Southern charm stretches beyond its colorful buildings and historic roots. The city is known to be a foodie’s paradise, as it ranked 19th out of the US cities in the study for its food diversity, accessibility, and quality category.

15. Denver, Colorado

caption Denver, Colorado. source Amy Brothers/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Tied first for having the most craft breweries and wineries per capita, Denver is a hot destination for foodies and beer-enthusiasts. It ranked 17th for its food diversity, accessibility, and quality, and landed toward the middle – in 84th place – for food affordability.

14. Atlanta, Georgia

caption A brewery on the Atlanta BeltLine. source John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

Atlanta’s buzzing food and brewery scene makes it a major foodie contender, as it was ranked 18th for its food diversity, accessibility, and quality. The city’s BeltLine district is one of its most popular areas for dining.

13. Tampa, Florida

caption Tampa’s Ybor City district has restaurants and shops. source Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The city of Tampa is another foodie spot that’s not to be overlooked. Its Ybor City neighborhood is one of the city’s most historic areas and it’s filled with iconic restaurants. Tampa earned the No. 13 spot out of 182 for having food diversity, accessibility, and quality.

12. Sacramento, California

caption A farm-to-table restaurant in Sacramento. source Nick Otto for the Washington Post via Getty Images

Ranked 14th for its food diversity, accessibility, and quality, Sacramento earned the No. 12 spot overall when compared to other US cities.

11. Orlando, Florida

caption Wall Street Cantina, a restaurant in Orlando. source Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

With so many spots for entertainment and tourism, Orlando is filled with interesting and memorable culinary experiences. The city ranked 48th for food affordability and 11th for food diversity, accessibility, and quality.

10. Austin, Texas

caption Austin Food and Wine Festival in 2015. source Rick Kern/WireImage via Getty Images

Austin, Texas, marks the beginning of America’s top 10 foodie cities. Known as the best place to live in America, Austin is loved for its quirky charm and huge nightlife and restaurant scenes. In WalletHub’s study, it ranked 17th for affordability and 15th for diversity, accessibility, and quality.

9. Chicago, Illinois

caption Dining with the Chicago bean in the background. source Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Chicago might be synonymous with deep-dish pizza, but it’s grown to be a foodie’s paradise beyond its signature pies. The Midwest city has the third-most ice cream and fro-yo shops per capita, and it’s ranked eighth for having the most diverse, accessible, and quality foods.

8. Seattle, Washington

caption Pike Place Market in Seattle. source DeymosHR/Shutterstock

Home to one of the country’s most iconic food markets, Pike Place Market, Seattle is the sixth-best city for diverse, accessible, and quality food, though it ranked 168 in the affordability category.

7. San Diego, California

caption Old Town San Diego. source Tim Gray/Shutterstock

San Diego was ranked ninth for diversity, accessibility, and quality. Its Old Town neighborhood is filled with some of the city’s most popular culinary and dining experiences.

6. Las Vegas, Nevada

caption CATCH Las Vegas restaurant. source Denise Truscello/Getty Images for CATCH Las Vegas

Las Vegas is the 15th most affordable foodie city in the US, according to the study. It also holds the fourth-place spot for having the most restaurants per capita.

5. Los Angeles, California

caption A food market in Los Angeles. source Alex Millauer/Shutterstock

California’s most populated city, Los Angeles, has a bustling, lively food scene. LA was ranked No. 4 in the food diversity, accessibility, and quality category, hinting at the city’s exciting culinary opportunities.

4. San Francisco, California

caption Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

San Francisco is among the most expensive cities for foodies in the US and is ranked second for having the most diverse, accessible, and quality food. It also tied first for having the most craft breweries and wineries per capita of US cities in the study.

3. Miami, Florida

caption Colorful foods line a display case at a Miami restaurant. source Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

From the Cuban sandwich to fresh ceviche, it’s no wonder Miami is a contender as a top city for foodies. It won the third-highest score in the diversity, accessibility, and quality food category.

2. New York, New York

caption Food trucks line Museum Mile in New York City. source Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Big Apple took second place overall in the battle for the best foodie city in the US, but it took the No. 1 spot for having the most diverse, accessible, and quality food. New York City has the most restaurants, coffee shops, and gourmet specialty-food stores per capita among all US cities.

1. Portland, Oregon

caption A food market in Portland. source Hrach Hovhannisyan/Shutterstock

Portland topped the list of the best cities for food enthusiasts. Out of the 182 US cities featured in the study, Portland was ranked the 13th most affordable for foodies. It’s also known for its high volume of craft breweries and wineries – having the second most per capita among US cities.