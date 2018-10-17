These are the 25 best cities to find a job right now

caption St. Louis came in second. source Shutterstock

The best cities in the US for finding a job in 2018 aren’t where you would expect.

According to Glassdoor, the four best cities for finding a job are in the Midwest.

Pittsburgh topped the charts, followed by St. Louis and Indianapolis.

Glassdoor released its top 25 cities for finding a job this year – and you won’t find Los Angeles or New York City on the list.

Instead, the Midwestern hubs of Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Kansas City topped the ranking this year.

“While several of the cities highlighted in this report might fly under the radar, many are experiencing booming local economies, complete with a healthy dose of new job prospects and strong home affordability,” Glassdoor economic research analyst Amanda Stansell said in a press release.

Glassdoor created the list by identifying each metro’s Glassdoor City Score (ranked out of 5), which represents three factors:

The ratio of active job openings to population, representing how easy it is to get a job there The ratio of median annual base salary to median metro home value (taken from Zillow), indicating the area’s affordability The average job satisfaction of local employees, according to Glassdoor reviews, showing how happy employees in the city are

Glassdoor also provided the most in-demand jobs in each area. See if your city made the list:

25. Charlotte

Glassdoor city score: 3.9

Median base salary: $48,000

Median home value: $195,800

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Data scientist, business analyst, project manager

24. Richmond, Virginia

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Glassdoor city score: 3.9

Median base salary: $47,000

Median home value: $223,200

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Financial analyst, clinical nurse, management consultant

23. Seattle

source Asif Islam/Shutterstock

Glassdoor city score: 3.9

Median base salary: $64,000

Median home value: $492,700

Job satisfaction rating: 3.5

Hot jobs: Software development engineer, product manager, barista

22. San Francisco

source IM_photo/Shutterstock

Glassdoor city score: 3.9

Median base salary: $80,000

Median home value: $953,600

Job satisfaction rating: 3.6

Hot jobs: Software engineer, marketing manager, account executive

21. Minneapolis-St. Paul

Glassdoor city score: 3.9

Median base salary: $53,000

Median home value: $261,300

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Manufacturing engineer, licensed practical nurse, cashier

20. Oklahoma City

source iStock

Glassdoor city score: 4.0

Median base salary: $38,000

Median home value: $142,400

Job satisfaction rating: 3.5

Hot jobs: Test engineer, medical assistant, sales consultant

19. Atlanta

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Glassdoor city score: 4.0

Median base salary: $50,000

Median home value: $204,600

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Business analyst, big data engineer, restaurant manager

18. Philadelphia

source Shutterstock

Glassdoor city score: 4.0

Median base salary: $50,000

Median home value: $228,100

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Physical therapist, public relations manager, store manager

17. Baltimore

source Tupungato/Shutterstock

Glassdoor city score: 4.0

Median base salary: $50,000

Median home value: $264,800

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Product manager, software developer, police officer

16. Louisville, Kentucky

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Glassdoor city score: 4.0

Median base salary: $42,000

Median home value: $155,200

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Business development manager, marketing manager, certified nursing assistant

15. Columbus, Ohio

source Shutterstock/aceshot1

Glassdoor city score: 4.1

Median base salary: $47,500

Median home value: $182,200

Job satisfaction rating: 3.3

Hot jobs: Database administrator, insurance agent, shift manager

14. Chicago

source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Glassdoor city score: 4.1

Median base salary: $54,000

Median home value: $220,400

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Software engineer, speech language pathologist, cook

13. Birmingham, Alabama

source Kris Kuzniar/Shutterstock

Glassdoor city score: 4.1

Median base salary: $42,000

Median home value: $139,100

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Registered nurse, operations manager, truck driver

12. Washington, D.C.

source Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock

Glassdoor city score: 4.1

Median base salary: $64,000

Median home value: $399,500

Job satisfaction rating: 3.6

Hot jobs: Risk consultant, security analyst, systems administrator

11. Kansas City, Missouri

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Glassdoor city score: 4.1

Median base salary: $48,000

Median home value: $181,400

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Mobile developer, licensed practical nurse, office manager

10. Detroit

Glassdoor city score: 4.1

Median base salary: $50,000

Median home value: $154,900

Job satisfaction rating: 3.3

Hot jobs: Manufacturing engineer, data scientist, auto technician

9. Cleveland

Glassdoor city score: 4.2

Median base salary: $46,000

Median home value: $141,100

Job satisfaction rating: 3.2

Hot jobs: Java engineer, consultant, store manager

8. Raleigh, North Carolina

source Sharkshock/Shutterstock

Glassdoor city score: 4.2

Median base salary: $50,000

Median home value: $255,000

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Registered nurse, research associate, business analyst

7. Memphis, Tennessee

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Glassdoor city score: 4.2

Median base salary: $43,900

Median home value: $133,100

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Product manager, account executive, restaurant manager

6. Boston

Glassdoor city score: 4.2

Median base salary: $62,000

Median home value: $455,600

Job satisfaction rating: 3.5

Hot jobs: Software engineer, project manager, administrative assistant

5. Hartford, Connecticut

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Glassdoor city score: 4.2

Median base salary: $55,000

Median home value: $227,600

Job satisfaction rating: 3.3

Hot jobs: Electrical engineer, teacher, maintenance technician

4. Cincinnati

source Robert Dunn/Shutterstock

Glassdoor city score: 4.2

Median base salary: $45,000

Median home value: $160,900

Job satisfaction rating: 3.3

Hot jobs: Account executive, software engineer, sales associate

3. Indianapolis

source Shutterstock

Glassdoor city score: 4.3

Median base salary: $45,000

Median home value: $152,800

Job satisfaction rating: 3.4

Hot jobs: Mechanical engineer, marketing manager, truck driver

2. St. Louis

source Steven Liveoak/Shutterstock

Glassdoor city score: 4.3

Median base salary: $48,000

Median home value: $161,400

Job satisfaction rating: 3.5

Hot jobs: Cloud engineer, business analyst, insurance agent

1. Pittsburgh

source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Glassdoor city score: 4.7

Median base salary: $46,500

Median home value: $141,300

Job satisfaction rating: 3.2

Hot jobs: Financial adviser, registered nurse, warehouse associate