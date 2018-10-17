These are the 25 best cities to find a job right now

- source
- Shutterstock
- The best cities in the US for finding a job in 2018 aren’t where you would expect.
- According to Glassdoor, the four best cities for finding a job are in the Midwest.
- Pittsburgh topped the charts, followed by St. Louis and Indianapolis.
Glassdoor released its top 25 cities for finding a job this year – and you won’t find Los Angeles or New York City on the list.
Instead, the Midwestern hubs of Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Kansas City topped the ranking this year.
“While several of the cities highlighted in this report might fly under the radar, many are experiencing booming local economies, complete with a healthy dose of new job prospects and strong home affordability,” Glassdoor economic research analyst Amanda Stansell said in a press release.
Glassdoor created the list by identifying each metro’s Glassdoor City Score (ranked out of 5), which represents three factors:
- The ratio of active job openings to population, representing how easy it is to get a job there
- The ratio of median annual base salary to median metro home value (taken from Zillow), indicating the area’s affordability
- The average job satisfaction of local employees, according to Glassdoor reviews, showing how happy employees in the city are
Glassdoor also provided the most in-demand jobs in each area. See if your city made the list:
25. Charlotte
- source
- Shutterstock/digidreamgrafix
Glassdoor city score: 3.9
Median base salary: $48,000
Median home value: $195,800
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Data scientist, business analyst, project manager
24. Richmond, Virginia
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Glassdoor city score: 3.9
Median base salary: $47,000
Median home value: $223,200
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Financial analyst, clinical nurse, management consultant
23. Seattle
- source
- Asif Islam/Shutterstock
Glassdoor city score: 3.9
Median base salary: $64,000
Median home value: $492,700
Job satisfaction rating: 3.5
Hot jobs: Software development engineer, product manager, barista
22. San Francisco
- source
- IM_photo/Shutterstock
Glassdoor city score: 3.9
Median base salary: $80,000
Median home value: $953,600
Job satisfaction rating: 3.6
Hot jobs: Software engineer, marketing manager, account executive
21. Minneapolis-St. Paul
- source
- Scruggelgreen/Shutterstock
Glassdoor city score: 3.9
Median base salary: $53,000
Median home value: $261,300
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Manufacturing engineer, licensed practical nurse, cashier
20. Oklahoma City
- source
- iStock
Glassdoor city score: 4.0
Median base salary: $38,000
Median home value: $142,400
Job satisfaction rating: 3.5
Hot jobs: Test engineer, medical assistant, sales consultant
19. Atlanta
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Glassdoor city score: 4.0
Median base salary: $50,000
Median home value: $204,600
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Business analyst, big data engineer, restaurant manager
18. Philadelphia
- source
- Shutterstock
Glassdoor city score: 4.0
Median base salary: $50,000
Median home value: $228,100
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Physical therapist, public relations manager, store manager
17. Baltimore
- source
- Tupungato/Shutterstock
Glassdoor city score: 4.0
Median base salary: $50,000
Median home value: $264,800
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Product manager, software developer, police officer
16. Louisville, Kentucky
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Glassdoor city score: 4.0
Median base salary: $42,000
Median home value: $155,200
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Business development manager, marketing manager, certified nursing assistant
15. Columbus, Ohio
- source
- Shutterstock/aceshot1
Glassdoor city score: 4.1
Median base salary: $47,500
Median home value: $182,200
Job satisfaction rating: 3.3
Hot jobs: Database administrator, insurance agent, shift manager
14. Chicago
- source
- Jon Bilous/Shutterstock
Glassdoor city score: 4.1
Median base salary: $54,000
Median home value: $220,400
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Software engineer, speech language pathologist, cook
13. Birmingham, Alabama
- source
- Kris Kuzniar/Shutterstock
Glassdoor city score: 4.1
Median base salary: $42,000
Median home value: $139,100
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Registered nurse, operations manager, truck driver
12. Washington, D.C.
- source
- Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock
Glassdoor city score: 4.1
Median base salary: $64,000
Median home value: $399,500
Job satisfaction rating: 3.6
Hot jobs: Risk consultant, security analyst, systems administrator
11. Kansas City, Missouri
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Glassdoor city score: 4.1
Median base salary: $48,000
Median home value: $181,400
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Mobile developer, licensed practical nurse, office manager
10. Detroit
- source
- shutterstock/Darlene Munro
Glassdoor city score: 4.1
Median base salary: $50,000
Median home value: $154,900
Job satisfaction rating: 3.3
Hot jobs: Manufacturing engineer, data scientist, auto technician
9. Cleveland
- source
- Shutterstock/f11photo
Glassdoor city score: 4.2
Median base salary: $46,000
Median home value: $141,100
Job satisfaction rating: 3.2
Hot jobs: Java engineer, consultant, store manager
8. Raleigh, North Carolina
- source
- Sharkshock/Shutterstock
Glassdoor city score: 4.2
Median base salary: $50,000
Median home value: $255,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Registered nurse, research associate, business analyst
7. Memphis, Tennessee
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Glassdoor city score: 4.2
Median base salary: $43,900
Median home value: $133,100
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Product manager, account executive, restaurant manager
6. Boston
- source
- Shutterstock/Rsphotograph
Glassdoor city score: 4.2
Median base salary: $62,000
Median home value: $455,600
Job satisfaction rating: 3.5
Hot jobs: Software engineer, project manager, administrative assistant
5. Hartford, Connecticut
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Glassdoor city score: 4.2
Median base salary: $55,000
Median home value: $227,600
Job satisfaction rating: 3.3
Hot jobs: Electrical engineer, teacher, maintenance technician
4. Cincinnati
- source
- Robert Dunn/Shutterstock
Glassdoor city score: 4.2
Median base salary: $45,000
Median home value: $160,900
Job satisfaction rating: 3.3
Hot jobs: Account executive, software engineer, sales associate
3. Indianapolis
- source
- Shutterstock
Glassdoor city score: 4.3
Median base salary: $45,000
Median home value: $152,800
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Hot jobs: Mechanical engineer, marketing manager, truck driver
2. St. Louis
- source
- Steven Liveoak/Shutterstock
Glassdoor city score: 4.3
Median base salary: $48,000
Median home value: $161,400
Job satisfaction rating: 3.5
Hot jobs: Cloud engineer, business analyst, insurance agent
1. Pittsburgh
- source
- Jon Bilous/Shutterstock
Glassdoor city score: 4.7
Median base salary: $46,500
Median home value: $141,300
Job satisfaction rating: 3.2
Hot jobs: Financial adviser, registered nurse, warehouse associate