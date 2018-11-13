The 25 US cities where a middle-class American salary goes furthest

caption Midwest cities and capital cities are some of the best places to live in on the typical American salary — Des Moines, Iowa, is both. source f11photo/Shutterstock

The median household in America earns $55,000 a year, which can go far depending on where you live.

SmartAsset recently released a list of the best places to live on a $55,000 salary.

Some of the best places to live on the typical American salary are located in the Midwest or are capital cities.

How far your paycheck can really go is often dependent on your geography.

A $55,000 salary – what the median American family earns, according to SmartAsset, citing US Census Bureau data from the 2016 American Community Survey 5-year estimates – may not get you very far in a big city with a high cost of living like New York or San Francisco. But it could stretch for miles elsewhere.

SmartAsset recently released a list of the best places to live on $55,000 a year. To determine this list, it found the cities with a median household income range of $50,000 to $60,000 – 126 cities, to be exact. It then ranked each city based on nine metrics with equal ranking, which it then averaged. This was the foundation for the final score.

Below, see the top 25 places to live in the US on the typical American salary.

25. Springdale, Arkansas

Median household income: $51,152 Percent of income spent on housing: 18.2% Average commute time: 20.1 minutes

24. New Braunfels, Texas

source Regan Bender/Shutterstock

Median household income: $58,814 Percent of income spent on housing: 24.4% Average commute time: 23.6 minutes

23. St. George, Utah

source Steve Cukrov/Shutterstock

Median household income: $54,210 Percent of income spent on housing: 21.2% Average commute time: 16.8 minutes

22. Parma, Ohio

Median household income: $54,588 Percent of income spent on housing: 18.5% Average commute time: 24.6 minutes

21. Metairie, Louisiana

source Chuck Wagner/Shutterstock

Median household income: $58,947 Percent of income spent on housing: 20.9% Average commute time: 21.7 minutes

20. Portland, Maine

source Facebook/Visit Portland Maine

Median household income: $56,326 Percent of income spent on housing: 25.8% Average commute time: 18.9 minutes

19. Sparks, Nevada

Median household income: $58,961 Percent of income spent on housing: 25.2% Average commute time: 13 minutes

17 (TIE). Eau Claire, Wisconsin

source mattckaiser/Shutterstock

Median household income: $52,355 Percent of income spent on housing: 18.7% Average commute time: 16 minutes

17 (TIE). Lexington, Kentucky

source View_Point/Shutterstock

Median household income: $56,137 Percent of income spent on housing: 20.2% Average commute time: 20.8 minutes

16. Amarillo, Texas

Median household income: $51,263 Percent of income spent on housing: 19% Average commute time: 18.3 minutes

15. Reno, Nevada

Median household income: $57,125 Percent of income spent on housing: 22.1% Average commute time: 20.4 minutes

14. Asheville, North Carolina

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median household income: $50,184 Percent of income spent on housing: 23.6% Average commute time: 17.8 minutes

13. Des Moines, Iowa

Median household income: $51,355 Percent of income spent on housing: 19.8% Average commute time: 18.7 minutes

12. Wyoming, Michigan

Median household income: $56,774 Percent of income spent on housing: 18.6% Average commute time: 21.8 minutes

11. Sioux City, Iowa

source dustin77a/Shutterstock

Median household income: $53,332 Percent of income spent on housing: 16.3% Average commute time: 16.5 minutes

10. Omaha, Nebraska

source Esme/Shutterstock

Median household income: $56,406 Percent of income spent on housing: 21.6% Average commute time: 18.3 minutes

8 (TIE). Boise City, Idaho

source WHITE.studio/Shutterstock

Median household income: $55,943 Percent of income spent on housing: 20.7% Average commute time: 18.9 minutes

8 (TIE). Little Rock, Arkansas

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median household income: $57,534 Percent of income spent on housing: 20.2% Average commute time: 18.3 minutes

7. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Median household income: $56,096 Percent of income spent on housing: 19.1% Average commute time: 17.4 minutes

6. Cheektowaga, New York

source Town of Cheektowaga

Median household income: $53,502 Percent of income spent on housing: 18.4% Average commute time: 19.5 minutes

5. Lincoln, Nebraska

source Steven Frame/Shutterstock

Median household income: $56,160 Percent of income spent on housing: 20.2% Average commute time: 19 minutes

4. Santa Fe, New Mexico

source Jimack/Shutterstock

Median household income: $57,022 Percent of income spent on housing: 22.4% Average commute time: 18.7 minutes

3. Appleton, Wisconsin

Median household income: $58,374 Percent of income spent on housing: 19.8% Average commute time: 18.6 minutes

2. Billings, Montana

source Gary C. Tognoni/Shutterstock

Median household income: $57,527 Percent of income spent on housing: 20.8% Average commute time: 15.2 minutes

1. Fargo, North Dakota

source David Harmantas/Shutterstock

Median household income: $59,542 Percent of income spent on housing: 18.8% Average commute time: 14.9 minutes