The 10 best cities in the US for football fans, ranked

caption A man climbs a traffic pole as Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate victory in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots on February 4, 2018. source Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

In honor of Super Bowl LIII on February 3, 2019, Wallethub released a study ranking the top cities in the nation for both pro and college football fans.

Expected powerhouses like Boston, Green Bay, and Dallas made the top 10, but there are a few surprises as well.

The study took 21 factors into account, including number of teams, fan friendliness, and average ticket price.

Super Bowl LIII, or Super Bowl 53, will be held on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots will go up against the Los Angeles Rams – their first since leaving St. Louis, Missouri.

To celebrate, Wallethub compared more than 240 cities across the US to determine what the best cities for football fans are, whether they love the NFL or college ball.

With a system based on 21 key factors – from ticket prices to stadium accessibility, attendance, and fan engagement – Wallethub ranked the 10 best cities to be in if you’re a super-fan.

10. Seattle, Washington

caption Seattle Seahawks fans celebrate after Seattle won Super Bowl XLVIII. source Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks fans have a lot to celebrate. They’ve appeared in three Super Bowls in the last 14 years, winning one in 2014 against the Denver Broncos.

9. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

caption A man climbs a traffic pole as Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate victory in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots on February 4, 2018. source Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles fans are still riding high off their first Super Bowl win in 2018. Much can be said about Eagles fans, but they certainly know how to celebrate.

8. Oakland, California

caption Oakland Raiders fans hold signs before the game against the Denver Broncos. source Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Oakland won’t be a football city for long. The Raiders are currently set to move to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the 2020 season.

7. New Orleans, Louisiana

caption Fans celebrate the New Orleans Saints win against the Indianapolis Colts during Super Bowl XLIV on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter on February 7, 2010. source Cheryl Gerber/Getty Images

According to Wallethub’s study, New Orleans Saints fans are the fourth-most engaged fans, and their team is the fifth-best performing team.

It makes perfect sense that the party capital of America is a great home for rowdy football fans.

6. Miami, Florida

caption Miami fans give the ‘U’ sign and cheer in the stands during the NCAA football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the University of Miami Hurricanes at the Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. source Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images

Miami ranks so highly on this list due to the combined force of the fans of both the NFL team, the Miami Dolphins, and the college team, the University of Miami Hurricanes.

5. New York, New York

caption New York Giants fans celebrate during the first half of the NFC Championship game against the Minnesota Vikings at Giants Stadium. source HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP/Getty Images

New York boasts not one, but two pro football teams: the New York Giants and the New York Jets, though the teams come in towards the bottom of Wallethub’s ranking in terms of performance, accessible stadiums, and fan engagement.

4. Dallas, Texas

caption Cowboys mascot Rowdy attempts to get the fans rowdy during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 18, 2016 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. source Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have played in eight Super Bowls and have won five.

3. Green Bay, Wisconsin

caption Fans of the Green Bay Packers show their support against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on October 18, 2009 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. source Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are another iconic team, with four Super Bowl wins under their belt. Their fans also tied for first for most engaged, and their stadium is the most accessible.

2. Boston, Massachusetts

caption New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade makes its way along Cambridge Street. source Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The New England Patriots, under the leadership of the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, have made Boston an extremely fun place to live, in terms of football.

They’ve won the Super Bowl five times since 2001, and could win their sixth this year.

1. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

caption Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers cheer against the Baltimore Ravens on November 26, 2006. source Larry French/Getty Images

Topping off the list is Pittsburgh, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers lead the league in Super Bowl wins (six), have a readily accessible stadium, are tied for first for most engaged fans, and have a pretty solid college football team, the University of Pittsburgh Panthers.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.