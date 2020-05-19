The best citrus juicers

Squeezing lemons and oranges is easier with a great citrus juicer.

The Hurom Citrus Juicer is our top pick, thanks to its ability to squeeze every bit of juice out of your citrus fruit haul.

A citrus juicer is a handy accessory for every kitchen. When you want to make a jug of iced lemonade on a hot summer’s day, drink fresh orange juice for an early morning boost, or whip up a lemon vinaigrette to dress a salad, there’s nothing better than freshly squeezed juice.

Packed with vitamins and minerals including Vitamin C, lemon and orange juice have plenty of health benefits and anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Of course, fresh juice is best because you can be sure it’s 100% pure with no added preservatives or sugar.

When it comes to choosing the perfect citrus juicer, you need to consider what you want to use it for. Arguably the most important quality is how much juice it can get from a single fruit using the least amount of effort. If you plan on using lots of citrus then you’ll need a professional quality juicer, while smaller, cheaper models are better if you think you’ll only need a small amount of juice.

Manual lemon squeezers are usually easier to assemble and clean, and they take up much less space in your kitchen. They are also usually much more affordable than electric ones, but it takes a lot longer to make a lot of juice. If you want to squeeze a high volume of citrus, then an electric one is better. However, they can be noisy and you need to change the batteries on some models.

Some people also prefer manual squeezers because they believe the juice produced tastes better or is higher in nutrients, while electric ones may heat up the juice, potentially changing the flavor and reducing these nutrients.

Choosing the best citrus juicer requires careful research, but we’ve put all the work in so you don’t need to. We’ve looked at all the options on the market from budget to high end, squeezed hundreds of lemons, and consulted expert and buyer reviews to come up with our top citrus juicers.

Here are the best citrus juicers:

Prices and links are current as of 5/19/20. We updated our best electric juicer pick to be consistent with the best citrus juicer in our best juicers guide. We still highly recommend our previous best overall pick, the Zulay Citrus Stand Press, but it is now our pick best manual juicer. We also replaced our pick for the best handheld squeezer due to our previous pick going out of stock.

The best electric citrus juicer

source Hurom/Instagram

The Hurom Citrus Juicer mimics the motion of hand-squeezing citrus but with such power and efficiency that will juice a full glass in no time.

There is some debate as to whether the juice from an electric juicer tastes as good as the juice from a manual juicer. Those on team manual juicer argue that the heat generated by an electric juicer causes oxidation, affecting the taste of the juice and causing a loss of nutrients. The Hurom Citrus Juicer combats this by constructing its reamer out of Styrene acrylonitrile resin (SAN), a thermoresistant plastic, meaning it won’t transfer heat to your juice. With the Hurom you can confidently enjoy the best tasting, most nutritious juice with much less effort than a manual juicer.

Insider Reviews freelancer Lulu Chang tested the Hurom Citrus Juicer and was immediately impressed with not only the juice yield, but how easy it was to use the machine. She writes, “The Hurom Citrus Juicer is hands down the best way to get every last drop of juice out of your orange, grapefruit, or citrus of choice. That’s thanks to the machine’s one-size-fits-all finned juicing cone, which leaves rinds practically empty. When you press the handle down, the motor works automatically to mimic the motion of a hand squeezing citrus.”

She was also impressed that the juicer was quiet despite its powerful 120V motor. She also found it easy to disassemble and clean despite claims that Hurom’s juicers tend to be notoriously complicated.

Pros: Fits any size citrus, won’t heat juice, easy to use, excellent juice yield

Cons: Short power cord, takes up lots of space on counter

The best manual citrus juicer

source Zulay

For hassle-free manual squeezing that requires minimal effort on your part, the Zulay Commercial Manual Citrus Press Stand Juicer is our top pick.

If you would rather use a manual citrus juicer instead of an electric one, but you plan to squeeze large quantities of lemons or oranges, we recommend the Zulay Commercial Manual Citrus Press Stand Juicer.

This super-efficient, professional-grade citrus press uses leverage and gravity to effortlessly extract every drop of juice from each lemon as well as other citrus fruits. All you do is pop in half a fruit and pull down the handle. It separates freshly squeezed juice from the seeds with ease, and the adjustable cup works for lemons, limes, and oranges, too.

You can squeeze dozens of fruits without your hands getting tired and they stay clean. It’s easy for kids to use, too.

The Zulay Citrus Juicer is made from heavy-duty cast iron with rubber feet. The detachable parts are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Pros: Ideal for large quantities of fruit, designed for all citrus fruits, removable parts are dishwasher safe

Cons: Bulky, more expensive than other manual lemon squeezers

The best handheld squeezer

source Amazon

The Chef’n FreshForce Citrus Juicer uses an interlocking gear mechanism to get more juice out of your citrus with less effort than needed with other handheld squeezers.

Most handheld citrus squeezers rely solely on the amount of pressure you can apply with your hands. If your grip strength isn’t great, your juice yield might be lacking. The Chef’n FreshForce is designed to increase your squeezing power with its interlocking gear mechanism that forces the plunger down on to the butt-end of your lemon.

This lemon squeezer feels premium with its thick nylon body and stainless steel plunger. And it’s so simple to use. It squeezes out all the juice without much effort and your hands won’t ache. It copes very well with different sized lemons and limes, though if you’re looking to juice oranges or grapefruit, you’re out of luck with this model. This squeezer is also not suitable for juicing lots of fruit in one sitting as it would take a long time. You can pop it in the dishwasher to clean. Because it is small, it can be stored easily.

Pros: Small, easy to use, extracts all the juice, dishwasher safe, works with limes too

Cons: Not suitable for producing large amounts of juice, won’t fit larger citrus fruits

The best on a budget

source Progressive

The Prepworks by Progressive Citrus Juicer is an affordable and effective juicer. It’s about the size of an orange so it’ll take up little space on your counter.

Whether you want some fresh lemon juice to dress a salad or to make a lemon meringue pie, the Prepworks by Progressive Citrus Juicer is the ideal cooking accessory. It’s also a bargain.

It’s completely manual. You’ll use a twisting motion to extract the juice and you’ll have to keep your hand on the fruit, so things can get a bit messy.

The dome lid doubles as a measuring cup and the base has a well-designed spout, so you won’t spill the juice all over the countertop when you pour it out. The tray does a great job of separating the juice from the seeds. It is not suited to squeezing more than one or two lemons or limes at a time because it is a small juicer.

Pros: Small, easy to use, easy to store, dishwasher safe

Cons: Only works with small fruits, suited to small quantities of lemons, doesn’t squeeze out all the juice, can be messy

