Clarifying shampoo can help strip gunk that tends to build up over time from hair styling products, hard water, chlorine, and more.

Drybar On The Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo stands out for its deep cleaning thanks to activated charcoal, and it’s suitable for many hair types.

From daily or frequent shampooing to finding the right conditioner and styling products, hair care can feel downright overwhelming. The unexpected casualty is that over time, products can build up and make hair feel flat, dull and even look greasy.

If you’re not yet familiar with clarifying shampoo, Harper’s Bazaar calls it shampoo on steroids. It cuts through residue from hair-styling products, you hair’s natural oils, and general buildup better than your regular shampoo, leaving your hair feel extra clean and fresh when you’re done. However, because it can strip away natural oils, you’d want to use clarifying shampoo sparingly.

When it comes to regular shampoo, you probably have a favorite already after years of trial and error. Fortunately, clarifying shampoo is designed for a specific purpose, so you’ll spend less time researching the best. And with this guide, you’ll spend even less time agonizing over which one to buy.

Here is the best clarifying shampoos you can buy:

The best overall

source Drybar

Activated charcoal is the secret ingredient in the Drybar On The Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo, providing a deep cleanse without stripping the hair and scalp of all essential oils.

Similar to an activated charcoal mask that sucks out dirt and gunk from clogged pores, activated charcoal shampoo can help draw out impurities like product buildup, oil, and more for a deep clean without stripping away natural oils. Shampoos with activated charcoal are safe for color-treated hair and gentle on many hair types.

Drybar On The Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo has activated charcoal that the brand claims can absorb up to 200 times its weight in impurities, resulting in a deep and thorough wash every time.

The other hero ingredient in this shampoo is vegetable protein to help strengthen hair, so it’s a great pick for color-treated or damaged hair. Although the activated charcoal reduces the risk of stripping natural oils and supports hair health with vegetable protein, several shoppers suggest using this shampoo no more than once a week to avoid drying out hair.

Editors at Women’s Health, PopSugar, and Refinery29 recommend this clarifying shampoo, and call it one of the best you can buy. It holds a 4.3-star rating with more than 200 reviews on Sephora, and over at Ulta, 91% of reviewers said they’d recommend the shampoo to a friend.

Ulta shoppers also confirm that this clarifying shampoo actually works for all hair types, from thick and straight to fine and thin hair – even those with tape-in extensions.

When it comes to the smell of the shampoo though, reviews are mixed. It’s described as “cotton candy” and “salon smelling” in some reviews, while others say it’s earthy – probably due to ingredients such as sage leaf and chamomile flower extracts.

Pros: Activated charcoal deep-cleans without stripping natural oils, lathers well, ideal for many hair types

Cons: Pricey, some shoppers didn’t like the smell, pump is not included, not ideal for use more than once a week

The best for all hair types

source Ulta Beauty

Not all clarifying shampoos work for every hair type, but Clean Maniac Hair Cleansing Cream Clarifying Shampoo by Redken is an exception.

Whether you have thick and curly hair, fine and straight hair, or something in-between, you can use this clarifying shampoo. It gets to work removing various impurities and the inevitable residue from your favorite styling products.

In addition to styling product build up, the shampoo removes hard water minerals along with copper and iron that can build up over time. If you have hard water in your house, you may be familiar with that filmy residue around your bathroom sink, shower tiles, or kitchen counter.

According to the United States Geological Survey, hard water has relatively high levels of calcium and leaves a layer of film behind when it reacts with the soap. Knowing this tidbit, it’s no wonder that hard water can quickly wreak havoc on your hair – especially if you also use styling products.

This clarifying shampoo has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Ulta with more than 550 reviews, and 97% of shoppers said they’d recommend it to a friend. Ulta shoppers also say that the cream formula doesn’t lather up, but still cleans just as well – some even say they leave it in their hair for ar oud five minutes before rinsing out.

Pros: Ideal for all hair types, made for build-up from hard water, lathers well

Cons: Can dry out hair if used too frequently, not available in a smaller size, some reviewers say their hair feels a bit dry after using

The best for curly hair

source Ouidad

The Ouidad Water Works Clarifying Shampoo features a gentle yet powerful formula that’s specifically designed for curly hair.

Curly hair is a different breed.

While you can use traditional clarifying shampoos for your curls, this one cleans while keeping curls defined and intact. Some clarifying shampoos can dry out curls, causing them to fall flat. This shampoo avoids stripping away excess moisture to ultimately keep curls in place, so they’re ready for styling.

The formula consists largely of lemon and grapefruit acids, orange flower extract, and vitamins. These natural ingredients get to work removing heavy build-up, hard water deposits, salt water, and even chlorine while still nourishing curls and allowing them to retain their natural shape.

Curls aren’t the only hair type to benefit from this formula. The shampoo is gentle enough to use on color-treated hair, except immediately after a coloring process because of the fruit acids.

Women’s Health and Refinery29 praise this clarifying shampoo for curly hair, while 88% of Ulta shoppers say they’d recommend it as well.

Pros: Specifically for curly hair, prepares hair for styling, natural fruit acids

Cons: A bit pricey, polarizing fragrance, some find it slightly drying

The best for daily use

source Hask

The Hask Purifying Charcoal Shampoo is gentle enough for frequent use, so you don’t have to wait a week or longer to clarify your hair.

It’s no secret that clarifying shampoo can be hard on the hair and scalp. While it’s ideal for deep cleaning, clarifying shampoo has the potential to also strip hair of its natural oils, leaving dry hair in its wake.

The Hask Purifying Charcoal Shampoo is super gentle and is designed for frequent or even daily use.

That’s because the formula doesn’t contain drying ingredients like sulfates, parabens, phthalates, or alcohol. Instead ingredients such as charcoal from coconut shells along with lemon and grapefruit oils help clean your scalp and hair while still being gentle enough for daily use – even on color-treated hair.

Because the shampoo isn’t made with sulfates, it won’t lather up, but rest assured that it’ll get your hair super clean.

It holds an impressive 4.6-star rating on Ulta with more than 200 reviews and 93% of shoppers saying they’d recommend it to a friend.

Pros: Designed for daily use, can be used with most hair types, safe for color-treated hair

Cons: Some shoppers complained of bad charcoal smell, some find it too drying for daily use, not the most robust lather

The best for swimmers

source Paul Mitchell

Chlorine can damage, dry out, and even tint your hair green, but Paul Mitchell Clarifying Shampoo Three is specifically designed to remove chlorine and help you avoid all that.

Chlorine-green hair might seem like a bit of a myth, but those who have experienced the unfortunate disaster will be relieved to know Paul Mitchell Clarifying Shampoo Three has you covered.

According to Swim University, the main culprit is actually copper: “The copper in the water is oxidized by chlorine, which then binds to the proteins in the hair strands. The metal will produce a green tint in the hair.”

You don’t have to spend lots of time in a pool to see the damage chlorine can have on your hair. Whether you swim daily or just occasionally, this clarifying shampoo is specifically designed to help eliminate chlorine and other impurities while still leaving hair soft and bouncy. It’s gentle enough for many hair types and daily use, but it’s not meant for color-treated hair.

The shampoo comes in a standard 10-ounce bottle as well as a 3.4-ounce bottle that’s just the right size for taking to the pool.

InStyle and Women’s Health name this clarifying shampoo one of the best, and 94% of Ulta shoppers say they’d recommend it to a friend.

Pros: Removes chlorine from hair, vegan formula, minimizes future build-up

Cons: Can be drying, not recommended for color-treated hair, not ideal for frequent use