The best clay masks you can buy

Clay masks are an easy way to give your skin a boost without getting regular facials.

They can clear out pores, removing dirt and oil that can lead to acne.

Our top pick is the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask because it’s a super affordable and all-natural mask that deep cleans your pores.

Clay masks can help clear pores, brighten complexions, and improve skin textures. And they just so happen to be one of the easiest ways to give your skin a little TLC without shelling out a ton of money at the spa. Perhaps best of all, you can actually see results in a matter of minutes.

But with the overwhelming amount of masks out there, finding the right one for your skin can be daunting. So we did the research to find the best reviewed clay masks you can buy. Whether you’re looking for a detoxifying mask or one that helps brighten, these are the clay masks to keep on your radar.

Here are the best clay masks to buy in 2019:

Updated 7/2/19 by Jada Wong: Updated copy, formatting, links, prices, and swapped in Tarte Tight & Bright Clay Multi-Mask as our best brightening clay mask pick.

The best clay mask overall

source Aztec Secret

The Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask is a cult classic because it visibly heals, detoxifies, and smoothes out your skin.

The Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask is a 100% natural calcium bentonite clay powder that you can mix with apple cider vinegar or water to create a mask. Its natural detoxifying powers have made it a firm favorite among beauty bloggers, industry insiders, and celebrities like Mindy Kaling.

Known as the “World’s Most Powerful Facial,” the mask is made with bentonite clay from Death Valley, California, where it’s sun-dried for up to six months. It’s used to help clear acne, and blackheads, as well as for tightening skin. The all-natural mask features no additives, fragrances, or animal products.

The mask lived up to the hype when tested by the Insider team, with both testers saying they noticed a difference in their skin after just one use of the pulsating mask. It’s one of the highest rated beauty products on Amazon with a 4.4-star rating from more than 16,000 reviewers – more than 11,860 of those were full 5 star ratings. A lot of buyers even uploaded before and after photos of their skin, showing off amazing results.

While having to mix the mask yourself was inconvenient for some, most reviewers think the mask is more than worth the price, as you can buy a one-pound jar for less than $10 and customize how much or little you use each time.

Pros: Deep cleans skin, tightens pores, affordable, can be mixed with water or apple cider vinegar

Cons: Have to mix it yourself, can be messy

The best detoxifying clay mask

The Glossier Mega Greens Galaxy Pack Mask will leave your skin looking cleaner and clearer without drying it out.

Most of Glossier’s products have cult followings – the Mega Greens Galaxy Pack Mask being one of them. It has consistently been one of the most popular products since the line’s launch thanks to its main ingredient – a creamy white kaolin clay that draw out impurities.

The mask also features vitamin-rich leafy green phytonutrients and superfruit antioxidants that help protect your complexion against skin damage. The avocado oil and aloe hydrate intensely and prevents skin from drying out as the mask dries.

Editors from Allure said that the mask made their skin look “brighter, smoother, and more awake.” It also has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating on Influenster with many of the 1,600+ commenters saying it’s “super gentle yet effective.”

Some reviewers did mention that it caused their skin to be red for a short time after washing off the mask.

Pros: Helps clear out pores, smoothes complexion, moisturizing

Cons: Can leave skin red after washing off

The best brightening clay mask

source Sephora

Tarte Tight & Bright Clay Multi-Mask has two compartments – one side brightens while the other clears out and tightens pores.

$40 might be pricey for a clay mask you’d wash off in 10 minutes, but Tarte’s Tight & Bright Clay Multi-Mask has two different formulas for a whole host of skin-care benefits.

The purple side is made with Amazonian clay to draw out dirt, oil, and grime from clogged pores that can lead to acne and blackheads. It also gently exfoliates but has jojoba, sweet almond, and avocado oils that keep the mask from drying out or being harsh on your skin.

The gold side (which justifies a $40 selfie, IMO) has Amazonian clay as well but also hyaluronic acid to bring moisture and life back to your skin. You can multimask and use both at the same time on different parts of your face, or use them back to back.

The mask is so effective at cleaning out pores, tightening skin, and revitalizing your complexion that Allure calls it “yoga for your pores.” And shoppers agree – the 2-in-1 mask holds a 4.3 out of 5-stars on Influenster with more than 12,700 reviews. – Jada Wong

Pros: 2-in-1 mask, cleans and exfoliates pores, brightening, hydrating

Cons: Still expensive

The best exfoliating clay mask

source L’Oréal

If you’re in the market for an affordable mask that unclogs and tightens pores while exfoliating away dead skin cells, try the L’Oréal Paris Pure Clay Exfoliate & Refine Mask.

The L’Oréal Paris Pure Clay Exfoliate & Refine Mask is one of five masks in L’Oréal Paris’s line of clay masks. While all five are highly rated, we love the Exfoliate and Refine mask because it tackles clogged skin by removing dead skin cells, dirt, and oil.

This mask is made with three different clays – kaolinite, montmorillonite, and ghassoul – as well as red algae extract that helps refine and tighten pores in less than 10 minutes.

Reviewers on Amazon and Influenster have given this mask excellent ratings, with many reviewers reporting that the mask leaves their skin feeling soft and exfoliated. One Amazon buyer said, “I’m in love with this mask. It really tight and shrinks pores. You can see it working as it dries – it pulls up all the blackheads.”

Some people did report that the mask had a really strong scent that was off-putting to some

Pros: Affordable, exfoliating, helps minimizes pores, smoothes skin

Cons: Potential strong smell

The best hydrating clay mask

source Charlotte Tilbury

For a luxurious mask that purifies skin while hydrating it, try the Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Skin Clay Mask.

Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is known for giving her clients dewy, plump-looking skin. One of her main secrets is using the Goddess Skin Clay Mask from her eponymous brand prior to applying makeup.

The mask is made with Spanish clay that naturally absorbs excess oil without stripping it of all its moisture. It also features rosehip oil for hydration, and frangipani flower extract to calm skin – and add a lovely floral scent. Tilbury’s patented peptide complex also helps improve skin elasticity and boosts collagen.

The mask boasts that it “lifts, smooths, brightens and tightens pores for BABY skin,” and buyers agree. One Nordstrom shopper said, “Best best mask. It purifies the skin so beautifully leaves a skin dewy soft like a baby skin, as other face masks it doesn’t dries up the face. In love with this mask.”

Editors are impressed with the results too, though everyone does agree that it’s pricier than other options at $55 a tube.

Pros: Hydrating, leaves skin looking glowy, tightens pores, purifies

Cons: Expensive

