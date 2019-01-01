12 smart home gadgets that practically clean the house for you

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Mentally, I’m a very organized person, but I’ve never claimed the same for my physical surroundings. The various apartments I’ve lived in over the years would never win any compliments or prizes for cleanliness, and I can chalk this reality up to a couple of reasons: lack of time and, more often than not, pure laziness.

I know logically that a clean living environment contributes to happier, more productive inhabitants, but like many people, I just hate cleaning.

With so many rooms and appliances to clean, and a strong desire to do literally anything else with my time, I found a variety of tools and gadgets that will do most if not all the work for me. While a few of them may take some initial setup and getting used to, in the end they’ll cut down on time and labor, and you’ll definitely notice the difference.

Keep scrolling to see how you can make your life a lot easier with these cleaning tools.

A robot vacuum that connects to Wi-FI

Earning our pick for best robot vacuum, iRobot’s three-stage cleaning system cleans several floor types, navigates around objects, responds to voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant, and runs for an hour of continuous cleaning. Its strong suction and effective spinning side brush along with its ability to be programmed and controlled from an app make it a worthy competitor to high-end bots.

A self-cleaning litter box

While cats are known to be more low-maintenance than dogs, you do still have to clean up after them. This futuristic litter box almost completely eliminates one of the more unpleasant tasks associated with being a cat owner by automatically separating the clean litter from the clumps and dropping the waste into a carbon-filtered drawer. It has a large entry for cats of all sizes and is ideal for multi-cat households.

A self-cleaning dog potty

Another gadget that makes cleaning up after your pets less of a hassle is this automatic potty for dogs under 25 pounds. Its adjustable timer automatically advances the highly absorbent pad once, twice, or three times a day, while the sensor ensures that the timer will never start while the dog is on the machine.

An air purifier

This 3-in-1 air purifier has a true HEPA filter to capture 99.97% of dust and allergens as small as 0.3 microns in size, UV-C light to kill airborne germs, and charcoal filter to capture odors. It’s a game-changer for anyone who’s seriously affected by allergies and is sensitive to air impurities.

A robot mop

Mopping is ideal for hard floors like hardwood, tile, and stone. This robot mop can get into those hard-to-reach spots around toilets and sinks and below cabinets, so every part of your home is sparkling clean. It will automatically choose the correct cleaning method – Wet Mopping, Damp Sweeping, and Dry Sweeping – based on the type of pad you attach to it. Before it sprays to loosen dirt and debris, the machine checks its surroundings to make sure it’s not spraying your furniture and walls.

A super fast scrubber

Like an electric toothbrush for your appliances and surfaces, the SonicScrubber relieves the manual effort you usually put into cleaning, making the process easier and much faster. It comes with five different brush heads to use on a variety of surfaces, from a stovetop to bathroom tiles. SonicScrubber with 5 Brush Heads, $18, available at Amazon

A toilet bowl cleaning system

Say goodbye to the days of scrubbing your toilet by hand. Unlike bleach tablets, which get dropped into the tank and could potentially ruin your septic system, the Flush ‘n Sparkle puts a cleaning solution directly into the overflow tube of the flush valve, so no chemicals ever touch the flapper or fill valve. Each cartridge lasts up to three months and is easily replaceable.

A microwave cleaner

You probably don’t clean the inside of your microwave as much as you should, leaving you to attack the suspicious food and beverage stains only when absolutely necessary. This simple little accessory doesn’t use any chemicals. All you need to do is fill the body with water, vinegar, and lemon juice, then microwave it on the High setting for less than 10 minutes. The steam from the solution breaks down tough, caked-on food so you can easily wipe it down by hand afterwards.

A dual-compartment trash can

We, too, were initially reluctant to buy a $200 trash can, but quickly discovered what a difference this simplehuman one has made for keeping trash organized. Overflowing trash and recyclables is not only unsightly but also unsanitary. This large, sleek, and space-efficient solution has two separate compartments, liners that fit perfectly so trash never falls out, and a strong pedal that won’t break.

An automatic carpet cleaner

Carpet is easy to stain and notoriously difficult to clean. Pet owners particularly love this portable carpet cleaner for saving the day after unexpected accidents. It automatically sprays, brushes, and suctions to remove both surface pet stains and tough, set-in stains with just a push of the button.

A robot window cleaner

Window cleaning is inconvenient and can even be downright dangerous sometimes. Instead of swaying precariously on a tall ladder, enlist the help of this cleaning robot, which comes with a remote control so you can control its movements. Its washable microfiber pads effectively scrub the glass surface, removing all the stains, dirt, and dust accumulated over the years.

A brush for your blinds

Cleaning between every individual blind is tedious. These microfiber cleaners prove you don’t need to get too fancy to save time. You can use it bare, or add water or cleaning solution for some extra-strength cleaning.