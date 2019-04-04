The best climbing shoes you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

A pair of good climbing shoes is the first thing you’ll want to buy if you want to try gym climbing or bouldering.

Climbing shoes won’t be as comfortable as your everyday shoes, but there’s a balance to be struck between longevity, performance, and fit.

We find the Scarpa Vapor V to be a great choice whether you’re just starting out or already climbing.

If you are playing basketball, you’d want to wear basketball shoes, right? Most sporting and outdoor activities require specialty footwear, and it’s certainly true for climbing. Because when you need secure footing while scaling a climbing wall, you certainly don’t want to wear Chuck Taylors that offer no grip. So if you’re thinking about pursuing climbing as a new hobby, you want to make sure you have the right gear, and it all starts with the shoes.

A good climbing shoe should have a grippy and stiff sole in order to support one’s body weight while stepping on very small toeholds. Don’t expect comfort: When climbing shoes fit right, they should feel as if they’re too tight. Even the most experienced climbers will slip out of them in between climbs or when belaying. However, this tightness is what makes climbing shoes so essential for their one job – climbing up big slabs of rock or a gym wall.

Some shoes will be more aggressive with a downturned toe box and a curve toward the big toe, which allow for precise placement on tiny holds and overhangs. Neutral shoes will be flatter, slightly more relaxed in fit, and much more comfortable as well as better suited for fitting into cracks when climbing outdoors. Somewhere in the middle are moderate shoes, offering stickier rubber than neutral shoes but without the “I’m getting these off as soon as I get to the top” feel of aggressive shoes.

Those new to climbing will likely begin in a gym, trying out bouldering (climbing short routes that can be highly technical, without ropes) or top roping (climbing with a rope, which is anchored above the climber). In either case, a climber will start out with rental shoes. These are fine for the beginning or occasional climbs, but you’ll want to buy your own pair if you plan to climb more frequently.

When you’re looking to buy your first climbing shoe, be sure to try on a few pairs and be flexible with sizing. Trying on your shoes in the afternoon – when your feet swell slightly larger – will help obtain a good fit. Your toes should be bent at the knuckles in a well-fitted climbing shoe, which gives you more power while on the wall. With this said, the bend should be comfortable and your toes should not be pushed hard into the top of the shoe.

A shoe shouldn’t be so uncomfortable that it turns you off to climbing, so aim for a fit that feels snug and precise, but not toe-achingly tight. Some have a strap closure, while others use traditional laces. Once you’ve got your shoes picked out, hit the wall and send that route you could never quite get in those well-used gym slippers.

As an avid climber, I have tried many climbing shoes – some I ended up loving, and some I gave away immediately. I have also gone through the buying process and learned what to look for. With this experience, coupled with extensive research and testing, I’ve narrowed down the list of climbing shoes to the best currently available.

Note: Although I reviewed the men’s version of each shoe, they are also available in women’s sizes.

Here are the best climbing shoes you can buy in 2019:

The best climbing shoe overall

Why you’ll love it: The Scarpa Vapor V offers stiffness and asymmetry, without feeling like it’s crushing your feet.

The Vapor V from Scarpa (early 2019 model) is a solid choice for most climbers, from overhung boulders to multi-day trad climbers. The shoe does a great job of mixing comfort with performance, thanks to a moderately downturned shape that allows you to push off smaller edges but without the discomfort associated with super aggressive shoes.

In this update to Scarpa’s well-loved shoe, randing (the rubber layer on top of the suede upper of the shoe) at the toe and heel has been improved for more grip and a less restrictive fit. The air-mesh tongue and microsuede upper make the shoe comfortable enough for long days and a variety of foot shapes. I was initially skeptical about the Velcro closure, but I found the two straps and elastic cover on the tongue allowed me to dial in the fit without creating hot-spots.

These shoes are a little softer than the La Sportiva Solution and other aggressive shoes, which makes for more comfort and sensation but might compromise performance on the smallest edges. But, for me, this shoe struck the sweet spot between accessibility and longevity, and it’s comfortable enough to be an intro shoe but also technical enough to last as your climbing skills grow.

The Vibram XS Edge rubber sole and microsuede upper combine to provide a lot of grip and a little stretch, which means these shoes should stay the same shape after months of use. There’s a clever feature, called the Bi-Tension Rand, which, according to Scarpa, transfers power from the heel to the toe without jamming the toes painfully into the front of the shoe. I’m not sure how much power was transferred, but I could happily climb, belay, and boulder away a rainy Saturday at the gym without being forced to take off my shoes to check if I still had all my toes.

For most beginners, the Vapor V from Scarpa will be a huge upgrade from rental shoes. Certainly, it will feel unfamiliar, but after a few minutes on the wall, the performance benefits become clear. Experienced climbers will often amass a collection of shoes, with something in their quiver (collection) for every possible contingency. But starting out with the Vapor V might mean you can hold off your next shoe upgrade, as it really delivers great performance outside and in, on a variety of routes.

Pros: Comfortable fit for many foot shapes, versatile

Cons: Costly

The best climbing shoes for beginners

Why you’ll love it: The Five Ten Gambit’s simple and durable design feels comfortable but delivers surprisingly high levels of performance, all at a great price.

The box for these shoes came with the instruction that climbing shoes shouldn’t feel uncomfortable. I scoffed at the thought that a shoe could be both comfortable and useful on challenging routes. When I slipped on the Five Ten Gambit, I was ready to dismiss the shoe as not stiff or aggressive enough for anything but simple gym climbs designed for beginners. But, as I challenged myself outside and in, I was really impressed with what the Gambit offered, and I didn’t have to take the shoes off to belay.

The flat shape and low level of asymmetry mark the Gambit out as a more comfortable shoe and one that is well suited to multi-pitch routes where climbers will keep the shoes on for an extended climb, which allows for resting periods on ledges in between difficult sections. The version I tested uses Velcro straps, but a lace-up version is also sold for people who feel they need more adjustability. Expert testers liked the semi-technical fit, with a slight bias toward the big toe and a grippy heel cup that allows for surprisingly technical climbing in a comfortable shoe.

The shoe’s padded tongue felt comfortable and seemed to mitigate the pressure points and hot-spots I sometimes feel with Velcro shoes. The cotton-lined leather upper didn’t stretch much, but after a few weeks, I noticed a bit of expansion. In general, I would say these shoes fit true-to-size; I ordered the same EU size that I wear in street shoes and have been happy with the fit. The stiffened midsole helps with arch pain on long climbs but makes the Gambit less sensitive than the softest slipper.

Most beginners will notice this stiffness and find it helpful as they progress to smaller footholds where the stiffer sole provides a more solid platform. I also found the Stealth C4 rubber to be both durable and grippy – again, a major upgrade compared to gym shoes that are often worn out.

The Gambit isn’t the ultimate performance shoe, but it is more than adequate for any beginner or mid-level climber wanting to progress out of gym shoes without the extreme discomfort of more aggressive shoes. If you want to go from the gym to climbing outside, these are a great shoe to straddle both and, at less than $100, are extremely affordable.

Pros: Comfortable, supportive and aggressive enough for all but the most technical routes

Cons: Won’t be aggressive enough for dedicated sport climbers on technical routes

The best climbing shoe for wide/high volume feet

Why you’ll love it: Many aggressive shoes can be too constraining for people with higher volume feet. Thanks to some clever design, the Solution from La Sportiva will allow even the biggest paws to stick to the tiniest edges without discomfort.

I love a good aggressive climbing shoe. I inadvertently stumbled into a pair of stiff, asymmetrical shoes when I began bouldering and since then I’ve always enjoyed the way a more downturned and sticky shoe lets me trust my feet in a way that I can’t seem to in a more neutral slipper. However, aggressive shoes can be unbearably constrictive for climbers with high volume or wide feet. If this is you, the La Sportiva Solution is just that: a solution to your climbing shoe problem.

The Solution fits a broad range of feet in comfort, thanks to its combination of a shoelace with a hook-and-loop tab that La Sportiva calls the Fast Lacing System. This system allows the shoe to distribute tension evenly, rather than creating hot-spots.

There’s no mistaking this for a neutral shoe; it looks like the talons of some kind of futuristic mutant eagle. The drastically downturned toe, stiff sole, secured heel cup. and grippy Vibram XS Grip 2 rubber make the Solution a trustworthy partner on aggressive bouldering routes and sport climbs, where tiny edges and heel hooks might make the difference between sending (a successful climb) and ending up back on the floor.

The asymmetric shape lets me stand on my toes on the smallest of footholds, something that the Solution’s previous iteration was well known for. This is not a shoe for all-day sessions, but thanks to the innovative lacing system it can be easily taken on and off. In the first few sessions, I took advantage of this feature but once the shoes were broken in, I was happy climbing for an hour or so without the need to relieve pressure on my feet.

I found that my high-arch but lower-volume feet needed me to cinch really far over on the strap to get the tight fit I needed. I would consider cutting the strap down for longer sessions. I found these fit a little larger than the other similar-sized shoes I tested, but it may be because of my low-volume feet. If you find yourself between sizes, size down on these.

Backcountry buyers love the solution, with one raving, “These will get you up some things other shoes just can’t.” Testers at Outdoor Gear Lab loved that they could use the shoe on tiny edges and shallow pockets.

These aren’t cheap shoes, but if the much-loved previous model is anything to go by, they’ll resole well for years to come. I should find out, as I plan to keep them in my gear bag for those times when I need a shoe to give me a little extra boost on tough routes.

Pros: Comfortable and wide-ranging fit, aggressive and trustworthy shape

Cons: Not great on long days, expensive

The best climbing shoe for less than $100

Why you’ll love it: The Black Diamond Momentum is comfortable enough that you won’t feel like you’re binding your feet, but unlike many beginner-friendly shoes, it offers enough grip and durability to stay in your gear bag as your climbing improves.

Black Diamond is to climbing what Coca-Cola is to soft drinks. For years climbers have relied on the company’s clothing, helmets, and headlamps, from the Himalayas to the local bouldering gym. Despite this, it wasn’t until 2017 that it released its first climbing shoe. Thankfully, the Momentum shoe lives up to expectations and delivers a great fit, beginner-friendly pricing, and excellent performance.

The Momentum really shines for its ability to combine comfort and performance. In large part, this is due to the use of an innovative knitted material that expert testers at REI loved, saying that “the knit is tight where you need support, and loose where your feet need to breathe.”

The relatively flat and symmetrical shape of the shoe means it’ll be comfortable when belaying or trad climbing longer routes outside, as well as on short boulder problems (routes) or gym climbs. The synthetic material should maintain its shape and deal well with sweat, chalk, and weather. The shoe looks basic, but the Momentum offers a comfortable fit and surprisingly capable design, despite costing $100 less than other shoes we tested.

This comfort does not come at the price of performance thanks to a well-engineered rubber sole and toe box. One buyer said, “I felt secure and confident while smearing [pushing the shoe against the rock face for grip], and I had no trouble hanging on to tiny nubbins while edging [using only the edge of the shoe to push off a very slim foothold].”

The shoe’s double tongues don’t tend to fold up and create pressure points on the foot as much as single-tongue designs. When combined with the Velcro closure, one expert tester found the Momentum “comfortable to wear all day whether climbing or belaying.”

If you’re looking to get out of gym shoes, this is a great upgrade. If you stick with climbing you’ll no doubt find your shoe quiver growing, but this should remain a staple. I have several pairs of climbing shoes, and there are certainly times when I reach for the super downturned and aggressive shoes to help me send a particularly challenging route with a tiny edge.

However, it’s the Momentum shoes that live in my truck and that I know I can pull out for an evening at the gym or a full day of climbing outside. That is what these shoes a fantastic choice for any climber, no matter what their experience or climbing preference.

Pros: Great fit for a range of feet, affordable, durable, comfortable

Cons: Not as technically capable as other shoes

The best shoe lace-up climbing shoe

Why you’ll love it: The La Sportiva Tarantulace offers flexibility and comfort for unique foot shapes.

One of the biggest challenges for climbers is finding a shoe that fits their foot shape, which is why lace-up variants have maintained popularity despite the advent of more high-tech adjustment systems. Lace-up climbing shoes allow users to set the tension across different parts of the foot, making the shoe fit their feet and the other way around.

The La Sportiva Tarantulace offers a synthetic overlay lacing harness that lets you customize the tension throughout the entire foot. If you have bumps and bunions, you’ll love this feature. The low asymmetry makes this a relatively unaggressive shoe, but the comfortable fit means you aren’t distracted in the middle of a crux move by the pain in your battered toes.

One Backcountry buyer raved that the Tarantulace was “comfy enough that I don’t even feel the need to put approach shoes back on to belay.” The synthetic overlay provides support for the laces and reduces stretch over the lifetime of the shoe.

My wife, a former ballet dancer and whose feet have been reshaped by years of dancing, has had difficulty finding climbing shoes that fit. The Tarantulace has become her go-to for gym or crag (outdoor climb) because she says she can focus on climbing, and not on pressure or hot spots caused by ill-fitting climbing shoes.

The surprisingly aggressive heel is reinforced enough for heel hooks on technical routes, while a FriXion RS rubber sole gives you the sticky confidence to trust your feet on that smear. The shoes can also be resoled, which is great if they become your go-to favorites.

With a retail price of just $80, these are some of the best-value shoes around. One REI buyer called them “the best deal for the price.” If you’re struggling to find a shoe that fits your feet, these are a great option. It’s not just because the lacing lets you make minute adjustments as your feet swell or shrink from the temperature that makes these shoes a great fit, but it’s also the range of sizes.

A lot of outdoor brands don’t cater to smaller or larger people, which is why the Tarantulace deserves praise.

Pros: Price, customizable fit, accommodates small sizes and weird shapes

Cons: Aggressive heel may cause hot spots on lower volume feet