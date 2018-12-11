The best closet and drawer organizers you can buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Proper drawer and closet organization can make the difference between a calm, enjoyable morning routine and a frenzied mess to find the right clothes and accessories before you rush out the door wearing less than your best outfit.

Our top pick for drawer organization are the low cost, easily customized Soydnee Foldable Cloth Bins, while our favorite closet organizer is the refined and stylish John Louis Home Deep Simplicity Closet Organizer.

In my college years, my system of clothes organization was a well-oiled machine. Clean clothing went from the laundromat into a pile on one side of my tiny bedroom in a four-story walkup in Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood. From the clean pile, I would dress myself for the day, and then at day’s end, my clothing went into the dirty pile. Once the dirty pile was towering and the clean nearly depleted, it was back to coin operated washers and dryers across the street.

Once married and settled into a new home with my wife, the system evolved. Now, suddenly, I was using drawers and hangers and all manner of newfangled hardware to keep my clothing organized. Much to my surprise, I actually found closet and drawer organization a relief, not a burden.

When you know exactly where each type of clothing belongs, the process of choosing an outfit is quicker and easier. And while dumping clean clothes on the floor may be easier than putting each article away in its place, clothing tends to stay more crisp and clean looking when folded or hung than lying in a mound of fabric, I’ve noticed.

Whether you are looking to start a closet and drawer organization system from scratch or you just need a bit of assistance straightening out your accessories or underwear, we’ve got you covered. Our guide features a range of hardware ideal for all sorts of garments and for all sorts of closets and dressers, too. We have included options from up and down the price spectrum as well as those that are ideal for permanent installation in your home or for temporary use in an apartment or dorm.

The only thing you’ll need to worry about when it comes to drawer and closet organization is actually sticking to the system you create.

Here are the best organizers you can buy:

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best closet organizer overall

Why you’ll love it: The John Louis Home Deep Simplicity Closet Organizer looks like a custom built unit, but it arrives mostly constructed and requires little assembly.

At around $300, the John Louis Home Deep Simplicity Closet Organizer isn’t what you would call cheap, but compared to a custom closet organization system build, it’s a veritable steal. Especially because this handsome solid wood system has the look of a custom-built closet organizer.

The unit has a 12-inch shelf depth and creates an overall 20 feet of shelf space, while it’s hanging bars create as much as 10 feet of hanging storage space. The system can be altered to fit a closet measuring six, eight, or 10 feet in overall width.

The John Louis Home Deep Simplicity Closet Organizer comes in two finish options: a warm honey maple or a classed red mahogany. It features an angled shelf ideal for shoes and two adjustable shelves that can be raised or lowered to best accommodate folded clothes, bins, blankets, and more. Every time you look into your closet, you’ll love the organization offered by this hardware as well as the handsome look of the organizer itself.

Amazon shoppers have given the John Louis Home Deep Simplicity Closet Organizer an overall averaged rating of 4.3 stars, with a reviewer named Tina calling it “beautiful” and “super easy to install,” adding that the unit was “worth every penny.”

Just be careful during the install and as you hang clothes or take them off hangers, as the rather soft wood dents and scratches easily.

Pros: Handsome and stylish design, easy customization, good price for the quality

Cons: Wood dents and scratches easily

The best drawer organizer overall

Why you’ll love it: The Sodynee Foldable Cloth Drawer Bins can be used for T-shirts, ties, underwear, and more, and the six-bin system is yours for less than $15.

Unless every item of clothing you wear is the exact same size, then you need storage bins of varied sizes to help you properly organize your drawers. The Sodynee Foldable Cloth Drawer Bins set comes with two bins each in three different sizes, the largest of which are ideal for shirts, the smallest of which are good for socks or ties, while the medium bins will accommodate scarves, underwear, and more.

While many drawer organizing systems are designed to fit into a single drawer, I like the idea of splitting up the bins in this set. You could use each of the larger bins, which measure 11 inches by 11 inches, to divide different drawers in half, and then use the mid-sized bins, measuring 11 inches by 5 inches, to create varied storage areas in other drawers.

Anyone shopping for drawer organizers will like the fact that the Sodynee Foldable Cloth Drawer Bins cost less than 15 bucks.

With more than 200 reviews posted on Amazon, the Sodynee Foldable Cloth Drawer Bins enjoy a 4.4-star average rating. A reviewer named Alise called them “incredible quality for the price,” while another owner said these bins are ideal for “keeping everything well organized.”

Do note that a few shoppers complained of a chemical odor when the bins were new, so plan to allow some time for them to air out before use.

Pros: Easily customizable, great low price, bins collapse for easy storage

Cons: Unpleasant odor when new

The best basic closet organizer

Why you’ll love it: The Simple Houseware Freestanding Garment Organizer sets up in a matter of minutes with no tools or drilling needed.

If you want to enjoy better closet organization but you don’t want to spend much cash, consider the Simple Houseware Freestanding Garment Organizer.

If you want decent clothing organization in a location where you can’t install hardware permanently, such as in an apartment or dorm, then definitely look at the Simple Houseware Freestanding Garment Organizer, because this unit sets up and breaks down in mere minutes, requires no use of tools in its build, and does not need to be affixed to the walls either.

The freestanding Simple Houseware Freestanding Garment Organizer might not be all that stylish, but it provides ample space for the clothes that keep you looking that way. It has four square shaped wire shelves and a large rectangular shelf on top and two rows of bars that create plenty of space for hanging shirts, slacks, coats, and more. At less than $43, it’s hard to beat the price here.

Dozens of Amazon shoppers have reviewed the Simple Houseware Freestanding Garment Organizer and at the time of this writing, it has a solid 4.10-star overall rating. A reviewer named Natasha calls it “very sturdy and easy to put together” while a man named Michael said it has “plenty of hanging space, plenty of shelf space,” and seconded the sentiments about easy installation.

Just don’t load the shelves with too much weight, because they may well buckle under the pressure, according to a few other owners.

Pros: Quick and easy assembly, low price point, perfect for temporary use

Cons: Shelves can’t support much weight

The best drawer organizer for underwear

Why you’ll love it: The Simple Housewares Underwear Organizer has multiple compartments for socks, briefs, boxers, bras, and other small clothing.

Whether you’re a man with lots of socks, boxers, and belts or a woman looking to organize bras, panties, stockings, and so forth, the Simple Housewares Underwear Organizer is a perfect system.

The set comes with four separate bins, each of which has a different layout within. One of the larger bins has broad, narrow slots perfect for bras or boxers, while another has no fewer than 20 small compartments perfect for pairs of socks. The way you use each individual slot and compartment is up to you, but if you’re using this four-piece set for your undergarments, you’re doing it right.

If you have smaller drawers, you can always split the set up, using the individual draw organizers in different locations. Beyond underwear, many of the compartments are ideal for ties, scarves, winter hats and gloves, and other such accessories. Just don’t plan to put any pairs of pants or sweatshirts or anything into these organizers, because their size does limit them to smaller items of apparel.

With more than 1,700 reviews on Amazon, the Simple Housewares Underwear Organizer enjoys a shining 4.6-star overall rating. A customer named Nicole loved how the compartments are “flexible but sturdy enough to keep the items separated” while a gentleman called Ali said they were “amazing for organization.”

A writer with Mashable called the Simple Housewares Underwear Organizer a “great way to stay organized at a glance” and appreciated how the set allows you to “customize your space.”

Pros: Accommodate large number of items, great price, lightweight yet sturdy

Cons: Not large enough for many apparel items

The best modular closet organizer

Why you’ll love it: The Rubbermaid Configurations Custom Closet Deluxe Kit can be configured in many ways, so you can make your closet work for you.

Once you get a Rubbermaid Configurations Custom Closet Deluxe Kit, you can create just about any closet organization layout you can imagine, provided you have a closet that’s at least 3.5 feet wide on one wall.

Thanks to the telescoping hanging rods and expandable shelves, the system can create as much as 18 feet of additional shelving space and 12 feet of hanging space, and it works for both walk-in and reach-in closets.

Installation won’t take most people more than an hour or two, and even once the main support hardware is installed, most of the shelves can be moved around in just a few seconds as your storage and organization needs change. If you ever need more hanging and shelf space, you can just get another organizer set. It’s easy to blend hardware from more than one Rubbermaid Configurations Custom Closet Deluxe Kit.

With several dozen reviews posted on Home Depot, the Rubbermaid Configurations Custom Closet Deluxe Kit has an excellent 4.6-star overall rating. One owner loved “that it can be customized as necessary,” while another was thrilled to be able to single-handedly manage the installation process.

A writer from The Spruce called Rubbermaid’s closet system “adjustable to the size of your closet” and noted how many accessory storage options were available.

Pros: Easily adjustable components, fits closets of almost any size, multiple additional components available

Cons: Not aesthetically pleasing

The best drawer organizer for accessories

Why you’ll love it: The Seville Classics 5-Piece Bamboo Drawer Organizer has seven different-sized compartments, making it perfect for storing everything from watches and wallets to jewelry and more.

Organizing your clothing is important, but apparel is only part of your everyday ensemble. Your accessories deserve proper storage, too, and the Seville Classics 5-Piece Bamboo Drawer Organizer provides just that.

Whether you use a few of its sturdy wooden bins in a nightstand or a sideboard near the front door or you use all five inserts in a single larger drawer, this set will give you ample space for organizing items like your wallet, watches, glasses, and all the other things you don’t leave home without but that you might easily misplace with a system in place.

The handsome bamboo bins in this Seville Classics set were designed to be used in a drawer, but they can also be set out on a desk for handy management of notes, business cards, pens, and other such sundries, so these organizers are ideal for use at home or at the office. Wherever and however you use this organizer system, it will reduce clutter and restore order, which will bring some welcome peace of mind.

One Bed, Bath & Beyond shopper said that the Seville Classics 5-Piece Bamboo Drawer Organizer was “perfect,” adding that it “fit perfectly in his top drawer [and] will keep the drawer nice and organized.” Another loved how “the compartments can be rearranged to accommodate your drawer space.”

A product tester from TopTenReviewPro praised the bamboo bins’ “sturdy quality” and “stylish design.”

Pros: Ideal for all sorts of accessory items, handsome bamboo construction, easy customization

Cons: Reported measurements are slightly too small

