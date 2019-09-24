The best women’s clothing subscription boxes you can try — from Rent The Runway to MeUndies

Some people thrive while shopping in physical stores and malls. For everyone who doesn’t, there are clothing subscription boxes to streamline and automate the process of buying clothing.

Since they’re a recurring service, clothing subscription boxes work well for keeping your wardrobe continually updated with stylish essentials.

We like Stitch Fix for personal styling, Rent the Runway for designer rentals, Haverdash for budget rentals, Frank And Oak for basics, MeUndies for underwear, and Stance for socks.

It’s alright to say out loud. You don’t actually like shopping.

It’s tiresome, it’s time-consuming, and sometimes, you just can’t find what you want. Really, in some sense, you’d have to be crazy to actually enjoy the process (call me crazy). But just because you don’t like the process doesn’t necessarily mean that you don’t like the end result. After all, it’s hard to spit in the face of great new clothes when you don’t have to lift a finger to get them. And that, my friends, is the magic of clothing subscription boxes.

Here to save you from the exhausting practice of shopping both online and in stores, is a new method of acquiring new clothes that brings the whole enchilada to your doorstep. Rather than scrolling through an endless selection of shirts, pants, dresses, and everything in between, or rifling through racks and bins for that one size you need, you can just get a box of clothing sent straight to your front door. No more cramming your way into fitting rooms – instead, you’ll have the luxury (and truth) of your own mirror.

In some cases, when you’re done with the whole process, you’ll be able to ship back the items you don’t like and keep the items you do, which is to say that suddenly, shopping isn’t so bad after all.

While there are plenty of clothing subscription box companies that offer this or a similar model, there are a few that stand a cut above the rest.

You’ll want to keep a few things in mind when picking a subscription service.

First, do you know exactly what types of clothing you want, or would you like some assistance in picking out the best clothing for your body and style? Some subscription boxes let you choose specific clothing pieces, while others are built into personal styling services that choose the pieces for you.

Second, are you looking to dress for a special occasion, or for every day? Some subscription services are better suited for the weddings, parties, and other social gatherings that probably don’t take up every moment of your social calendar, and others are better for revamping your professional wardrobe or helping you improve your overall style.

Finally, you’ll want to consider prices, especially because a subscription will become a monthly (or quarterly) expense. The clothing subscriptions we’ve chosen below cover a range of prices to account for various budgets and needs.

Here are the best clothing subscription boxes you can buy:

Updated on 9/23/2019 by Connie Chen: Updated formatting and links. Added premium and budget rental options (Rent the Runway and Haverdash) and underwear and sock options (MeUndies and Stance).

The best personal styling subscription box: Stitch Fix

source Stitch Fix/Instagram

Through Stitch Fix, you enjoy the personalized clothing recommendations of a professional stylist, combined with the convenience of an automated shipment sent directly to you.

Online personal styling services pair you with an expert stylist and send you a variety of clothing pieces every month to try in your own home. With the help of a Style Profile that you fill out with all your clothing sizes and style preferences, the stylist curates a collection of items – clothing, shoes, and accessories – they think you’ll like. Assuming you have a knowledgeable stylist and you’re clear about your expectations, using an personal styling service saves you from much of the hassle of shopping for yourself.

Stitch Fix is the personal styling service you’ll have the most success with (3 million people actively use it) because it casts a wide net over nearly every type of personality and shopper out there. Its stylists select from a large inventory of brands (a mix of up-and-coming, established, and in-house brands), sizes (0-24W and XS-3X, including maternity), and styles at every price point, and send you five pieces per box. You have three days to try them on and decide which to keep and which to return.

The service costs $20, but if you end up purchasing anything from your box, this fee is applied as credit towards your purchase. From its online platform, where you fill out short quizzes about specific style preferences or challenges you have and request specific items from your stylist, to its free shipping on returns, Stitch Fix tries to make the process of shopping as easy as possible.

In terms of style, we’ve found that it can lean towards the safe side, so it’s a good option for finding comfortable, high-quality, and stylish staples like black wrap dresses, jeans, and cardigans. I’m always impressed with the fit of everything I’m sent – it’s spot-on nearly every time.

Insider Picks contributor Lulu Chang points out that the actual pieces can be a little hit or miss sometimes. However, “Stylists are particularly open to feedback, and they do take your feedback into consideration with each successive shipment. That said, if you feel as though one stylist really just doesn’t get you, the option to switch stylists also exists,” she says.

Formally, Stitch Fix doesn’t call itself a subscription service because you can choose your shipment dates, reschedule shipments, or cancel at any time. However, if it is more convenient for you, you can schedule automatic deliveries, too. -Connie Chen

The best premium rental subscription box: Rent the Runway Unlimited

source Rent the Runway/Instagram

Wear designer styles all month long – not just for special occasions – at a fraction of their retail price through Rent the Runway Unlimited.

Rent the Runway has a reputation as “that place where you rent dresses for weddings and formals.” It certainly is a convenient and affordable site to find designer styles for these special occasions, but it’s equally smart and useful to use for regularly upgrading your everyday, workwear, and workout style.

Getting a bigger (and better) wardrobe doesn’t have to mean moving into a space with a bigger closet. Instead, you just have to dream bigger with the Rent the Runway Unlimited subscription plan. For a monthly fee of $159 plus tax – which includes shipping, dry cleaning, and insurance – you can treat RTR like your own personal clothing library. You can check out four pieces at once and return them limitlessly. While $159 may sound like a hefty fee, as it turns out, the service costs about $1,800 annually, which is around the same amount that the average American household spends on clothing in a year. But rather than allowing (at least) half of your closet to go unworn, you can instead constantly refresh your look and reinvent your style by pulling from the expansive collection at RTR. Many women on the Insider Picks team are subscribers and have amassed their own personal favorites from the service. The real draw of the service is that it grants you access to clothing that you probably wouldn’t buy yourself – like a $1,500 cocktail dress. Plus, you know that after this wedding, you’ll never wear that bridesmaid’s dress again, so why bother purchasing it and allowing it to hang in your closet when you can just rent it and send it back when you’re done? Every once in a while, you may come across something on RTR that you love enough to buy. And that’s an option, too. Apparel from the service often goes on sale – even final sale – at extremely affordable prices. When you know that you’ve probably contributed to 50% of the rentals, it feels like even more of a steal. Otherwise, if you really love a certain dress, but don’t want to buy it, you don’t have to in order to keep it for a good long while. As long as your account is in good standing, there’s no limit to how long you can hang onto an item. -Lulu Chang

The best budget rental subscription box: Haverdash

source Haverdash

Haverdash is your entrée into unlimited clothing rental. It carries more accessible brands and fewer clothing options, but you can’t beat the $59 monthly price.

At $59 a month, Haverdash is the more affordable alternative to Rent the Runway. Anyone who has never tried a rental subscription service might want to start with Haverdash first to see if they like the concept. It’s the same basic idea of being able to continuously rent out a number of pieces every month, but without the hefty financial commitment.

Haverdash just launched in May 2019, so the options are still a little limited compared to those of other services, but you’ll be able to shop tops, skirts, pants, and dresses from brands such as Vince Camuto, J.O.A., Adrianna Papell, and Calvin Klein. Its unlimited subscription service lets you rent three pieces a month.

A potential drawback is that you can’t choose the exact three pieces you want in every shipment. Instead, you add items to your virtual Closet (at least eight, but Haverdash recommends maintaining at least 20 at a time), and depending on availability, Haverdash will pick out three to send to you. If you would really love a certain item in your next shipment, you can mark it as a “Priority,” and you’ll likely receive it. However, it still ultimately depends on availability and is not guaranteed.

So, Haverdash isn’t ideal if you’re banking on receiving a specific dress or top by a certain date. However, it is great for adding some excitement and risks into your everyday wardrobe. I used the service over the summer to get cute dresses and jumpsuits, which I wore for low-key events like picnics, day outings, and dates. I ended up buying one jumpsuit I really loved, and I’ve already worn it enough times to justify the $45 discounted price.

Not everything you try from Haverdash will be a hit, but because of the low cost and unlimited nature of the service, you won’t be too disappointed – another box of new clothes will be on its way to you in no time. -Connie Chen

The best clothing subscription box for basics: Frank And Oak

source Frank and Oak

If you’re interested in building the foundation of your wardrobe, Frank And Oak presents a compelling case for its simple and well-made basics.

The issue with most subscription boxes is that they’re filled with clothes you don’t really want. That’s not the case with Frank And Oak. The Montreal-based startup was founded in 2012 by childhood friends Ethan Song and Hicham Ratnani, and while the initial goal was to help men dress better with affordable clothing, that goal has since expanded to include men and women alike.

Frank And Oak has exploded in the last few years, selling nearly 80,000 Oxford shirts and launching a women’s line – reducing its carbon footprint by leveraging sustainable materials and manufacturing techniques even as the company grew. And more recently, the brand has launched its own take on subscription boxes.

While other boxes source from a range of other brands, Style Plan draws from Frank And Oak and Frank And Oak alone. If you’re a fan of a minimal aesthetic or interested in building a wardrobe filled with basic essentials – not weird graphic tees and funky sweaters you would have never bought in a store – then Frank And Oak’s box is leaps and bounds better than most other subscription boxes.

Getting started on a Style Plan involves a short quiz, where you’ll describe your style as Casual, Classic, or Creative, and pick out a few colors that you don’t like wearing. I prefer this to the alternative, where you have to literally choose every shade of red you’ve once considered buying a blouse in. Other than that, the only other information needed is your sizes on items like shirts, tees, sweaters, pants, and shoes.

While there are other services with nittier and grittier quizzes, this simple first step is actually quite refreshing. After all, the idea behind a subscription clothing box is to simplify the shopping process, not just adjust when and where the heavy lifting takes place.

As for the actual items, the women’s styles are chic, simple, and well made. You’ll easily be able to integrate Frank And Oak’s offerings into your existing wardrobe, without feeling as though your new pieces are redundant. Of course, if that’s not the case, you do have the option to send items back and only pay for the ones you want. While you can buy individual items from the brand’s collection a la carte, subscription members receive special discounted prices on all items. -Lulu Chang

The best underwear subscription box: MeUndies

source MeUndies/Instagram

Underwear is something you always need in your drawer. MeUndies keeps you stocked up with fun and comfortable underwear styles.

Before you get ahead of yourself and chase after clothing like outerwear and bags, don’t forget about the essentials: your underwear. If the Insider Picks team has learned anything in the last few years of testing various brands, it’s that this small piece of fabric makes a big difference for your overall comfort.

MeUndies is one of those comfortable, durable underwear brands we love. Through its membership program, you receive one pair of ultra-soft underwear every month.

As a member, you enjoy discounted pricing ($14 versus $18 for non-members) and access to exclusive prints (a new one is released the first Tuesday of every month). The prints are surely a MeUndies hallmark. While it also sells solid colors, you don’t want to miss out on fun and creative prints like s’mores, dinosaurs, and lightsabers.

Since releases won’t always line up with your shipment date, you have the opportunity to reserve a specific print before it potentially sells out. You can also swap up the cut of the underwear every month. There are nine underwear styles to choose from, including hipsters, thongs, and boyshorts.

At this time, MeUndies doesn’t include its bralettes or loungewear in the membership. However, they are available as Add-On Items, and they still enjoy special member pricing. -Connie Chen

The best sock subscription box: Stance

source Stance/Instagram

Whether you need socks for specific athletic activities or simply to keep your feet warm, a Stance subscription has you covered with a variety of affordable, well-made socks.

Sock company Stance has sold over 50 million pairs worldwide, and at one point it was even the official sock provider of the NBA. Its socks are made with technical materials for high-performance use, but they’re also just plain fun to wear.

With the subscription, you get two, three, or four pairs of socks every month or every quarter. Normally $10 to $16 a pair, they’ll only cost $9 to $9.50 if you decide to subscribe. Once you choose your preferences on sock height, thickness, and type (basics, running, “Elevated Style,” and more), you’re all set to receive new socks.

Stance socks are one of my favorites to pick out every morning because I know they’ll feel comfortable, they won’t slip, and they look cool peeking out from underneath my pants. Since Stance offers so many different materials and styles, you’ll never feel like you’re amassing a collection of socks that all look and feel the same.

Before each shipment goes out, you have the chance to choose the pairs you want from a curated, personalized selection. In case you don’t make your pick during the five-day window, Stance will auto-select products for you. You can skip a shipment or cancel your subscription at any time. -Connie Chen