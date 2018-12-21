The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Coasters protect your furniture from unsightly water rings and they add a hint of fun to your decor.

The Thirstystone Cinnabar Coasters are the best coasters you can buy because they solve the ongoing problem of sweaty drinks that leak all over your furniture. thanks to an attractive sandstone material that also absorbs liquid.

I used to believe all coasters were basically the same, functionality-wise. How different could squares of material designed to hold your mugs or water glasses really be? When I shopped for them in the past, I typically focused on style rather than asking myself, will this keep condensation from leaking all over my glass coffee table?

But a coaster shouldn’t just elevate your decor, it should elevate your entire beverage-drinking experience by making sure you aren’t stressed about leaving rings on your furniture or having to sop up a ton of liquid after drinking ice water in the heat.

Researching this article has certainly inspired me to hold potential coasters to a higher standard going forward. Thanks to the commentary of many intrepid online shoppers, I’ve rounded up the best coasters money can buy. Some of them look great, some of them look okay, but all of them protect your favorite pieces of furniture from coffee stains and water rings.

The best coasters overall

source Thirstystone

Why you’ll love them: Thirstystone Cinnabar Coasters do the impossible – absorb water and protect your furniture while looking stylish.

Coasters often seem to fall into one of two camps: Hideous and effective or super cool and inefficient. At the bare minimum, most coasters will prevent your nice furniture from water damage and staining. Some of them just do that job better than others, and Thirstystone Cinnabar Coasters are the best of the best.

Thanks to a water-absorbing sandstone, Thirstystone basically swallows up the condensation from your cold beverage so that it doesn’t eventually slide off the surface of the coaster and onto your table. Each one is unique, thanks to the natural grain of the sandstone, and the material prevents cups from sticking to the coaster when you lift them.

The Spruce named Thirstystone Cinnabar Coasters its favorite coasters overall, giving them top marks for how well they protect furniture. “The thick stone prevents heat transfer to surfaces underneath a steaming cup of coffee or tea. With cold beverages, this absorbent coaster can take in a fair amount of condensation,” they write.

Thirstystone is also highly reviewed by Amazon shoppers, who give these coasters a 4.4 out of 5 rating based on almost 1,000 reviews. “These are pretty much the best coasters money can buy in my opinion,” writes one fan. “They cost more than the cheap wooden ones but they will never warp, fade, or grab onto the bottom of a wet cup like the cheap ones will.”

Pros: Natural sandstone material looks pretty and unique, absorbs water and protects furniture from heat, doesn’t adhere to your glass

Cons: Breakable

The best dishwasher-safe coasters

source Enkore

Why you’ll love them: Enkore Silicone Coasters do the dirty work of keeping your favorite furniture safe from liquids, and are easily cleaned with a trip through the dishwasher.

Let me be clear: Enkore’s silicone coasters are only second on this list is because they are kinda ugly. Not ugly in a cool way, like chunky slides; ugly in an ugly way. They come in both black and rainbow colors.

But they really work. And, hey, they’ll hardly be noticeable once you put a glass over the top, right? These oversized coasters are 4.3 centimeters in diameter as opposed to the typical 4 centimeters. You can get them in sets of six for $13.95 and they’re made of dishwasher-safe silicone. The material will cling to all surfaces, minimizing the chance of spillage.

Enkore coasters are crazy popular – The Spruce recommends them and they have a 4.8 Amazon rating based on more than 1,000 reviews. “OK, they are not beautiful,” admits one fan. “I have beautiful coasters but these are the best I have ever used.”

Another reviewer notes that they are multifunctional because “[t]hey’re big enough to also be a trivet for a bowl of soup or cereal.”

Pros: Durable silicone material clings to surfaces, dishwasher safe, larger than the average coaster

Cons: Not the most attractive

The best quirky coasters

source Uncommon Goods

Why you’ll love them: Music lovers and general-interest hipsters alike will love to rest their coffee cups on Record Coasters from UncommonGoods.

Maybe your furniture isn’t that delicate or you’re buying a set of coasters as a gift and want to get something unique and attractive. Either way, you might want to check out these Record Coasters, available at UncommonGoods.

They are made using actual record labels, giving them an authentically vintage look. Each set of six comes with different record labels, so no two sets are alike. You can’t choose which records you get, though, which may be a downside depending on your taste.

These coasters don’t offer any special features, but they will keep your surfaces free of damage from glasses and bottles. Plus, the labels are sealed so that condensation won’t damage them, so they should last a long time.

The Record Coasters were featured on Best Products and have a 4.3 out of 5 rating based on more than 800 reviews. “This is my second set that I’ve bought, one for me and one as a gift. The first set has held up for a couple of years now with no issues. Super fun and a great addition to any room,” writes one reviewer.

Pros: Cool design made from real vintage records, sealed to protect the records from water damage

Cons: You can’t pick the labels on the records, material won’t absorb liquid

The best marble coasters

source Crate & Barrel

Why you’ll love them: Marble coasters instantly class up a room, and this two-tone Crate + Barrel set is our favorite.

In the age of Instagram, nothing beats a marble decor touch. If you can’t afford to make your entire house over using the stuff, coasters will do in a pinch.

These Crate + Barrel marble coasters come in sets of four and are two-toned, setting them apart from the dozens of marble coasters on the market. They’re made with softly rounded edges, and foam feet on the bottom protect your surfaces from being scratched up by the material.

Once again, each coaster set will be slightly unique. No two slabs of marble are exactly the same, after all. The marble coasters have a 4.6 rating on Crate + Barrel, based on 41 reviews, and were featured by Best Products.

“These are my go-to when I’m having company over,” says one reviewer. “They don’t scratch our table, and they hold our cups like a boss,” says another.

These coasters aren’t going to absorb condensation the way Thirstystone and other materials do, and really wet glasses might slide on the marble, but they will certainly work well with mugs.

Pros: Beautiful marble design, each set is unique, foam feet protect the table and prevent slipping

Cons: No absorption and sloped edges make it difficult to balance larger glasses

The best porcelain coasters

source Lifver

Why you’ll love it: The Livfer 6-Piece Absorbent Coaster Set is a beautiful porcelain coaster set that protects your furnishings in style.

It is possible to get cute coasters that absorb liquid and won’t cramp your interior design style at the same time. I love the look of the Livfer 6-Piece Absorbent Coaster Set and the fact that it is made of porcelain that soaks up liquid like a sponge.

These coasters are similar to the Thirstystone ones mentioned above, but Livfer’s coasters made of ceramic and printed with a geometric design. The porcelain has a soft cork backing to prevent the surfaces of your furniture from being scratched. Water that is absorbed into the porcelain eventually evaporates from the porous material, so you don’t need to worry about mold or mildew, either.

With a 4.1 star rating based on 181 Amazon reviews, you pretty much can’t go wrong with these, whether for a gift or for your own home.

“How did I go through life never knowing that you can buy a coaster that actually works? […] Condensation from iced beverages gets absorbed. Hot mugs aren’t an issue. Cork on the bottom protects furniture. To say the least, I love them,” writes one shopper.

Pros: Attractive design, absorbent ceramic surface, backed with cork

Cons: Breakable