19 unexpected coffee table books to give as gifts

Unlike the dog-eared, beaten-down tomes inhabiting the bookshelves of a home, coffee table books are a more refined species.

They have license over the prime tabletop real estate, and are typically used as both an accent piece, a personal thesis statement, and entertainment for guests patiently waiting for their host to emerge from some other room.

Coffee table books have the visibility, exclusivity, and the freedom – no, the encouragement – to be mostly full of beautiful, mesmerizing photos. Below are 19 of the very best ones. Bring them as host or hostess gifts, give them as presents for friends who will love the sentimentality of a keepsake ode to a hobby, or pick one up for your own happy perusal.

Living in the Desert” by Phaidon

This book is deeply satisfying for anyone interested in architecture, the desert, or contemporary homes. It showcases unique residences across the US, Europe, Asia, Australia and beyond, illustrating the ways in which they interact with the sensitive, arid desert land. Picture blue water, long-fingered shadows of Yucca leaves at midday, and low homes disappearing into red dirt.

“The Missoni Family Cookbook” by Francesco Maccapani Missoni

The Missoni family is best known for their bright knitwear, but they’re also known for their entertaining, including well coveted Fashion Week dinner parties. This aptly colorful cookbook is curated by Francesco Maccapani Missoni, son of Angela Missoni, and details the family’s favorite delicious recipes. It’s the perfect mix of fashion and food.

“1000 Record Covers” by Michael Ochs

Record covers are a unique time capsule of our life and times, and this coffee table book curates 1,000 that address such topics as love, life, death, fashion, and rebellion – serving as a symbol for particular times in our own lives, as well as in our collective history.

“Born to Ice” by Paul Nicklen

Paul Nicklen is an acclaimed Canadian photographer, film-maker, marine biologist, and conservationist known especially for his work in and deep understanding of the Polar Regions. He’s a frequent contributor to National Geographic and has won the BBC Wildlife Photographer award of the year as well as the prestigious World Press Photo award for photojournalism.

Nicklen’s photos reflect a reverence for creatures – human and animal – in isolated or endangered environments, and “Born to Ice” combines Nicklen’s favorite photos of a decades-long career into one powerful, remarkable book.

“Annie Leibovitz: Portraits 2005-2016” by Annie Leibovitz

Leibovitz is one of the most influential photographers of our time, and has covered some of the most recognizable and distinguished figures of the contemporary age. Here we are treated to a compilation of Leibovitz’s portraits from 2005 – 2016 (a follow-up to “Annie Leibovitz: Photographs, 1970-1990”) that carry her characteristic wit, style, and ability to humanize her subjects.

“Havana: Split Seconds” by Abe Kogan

In 2015, before American travel bans loosened dramatically, Abe Kogan immortalized an isolated island on the brink of change. In place of postcard pictures of tropical beaches, Kogan depicts the real Havana, Cuba through black-and-white photos of Habaneros’ everyday life – neighbors gossiping over balconies and leaning in the doorways of once-glorious buildings that have fallen into ruin. Kogan’s “Split Seconds” manages to create a sense of permanence and portension.

“Of Love & War” by Lynsey Addario

Addario is a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, MacArthur Fellow, and New York Times best-selling author. “Of Love & War” is a compelling collection of over 200 photographs taken while covering the world’s most urgent humanitarian and human rights crises of the last two decades, depicting chaos, beauty, and conflict.

“Panda Love: The Secret Lives of Pandas” by Ami Vitale

Vitale is an American photojournalist and documentary film maker. Her first book, “Panda Love,” is an intimate portrait of China’s giant pandas: tumbling out of baskets, playing hide and seek with caregivers, and exploring forests and preserves. The images are a sweet, tangible side of conservation, and a unique gift thanks to Vitale’s unprecedented access.

“Tom Ford” by Tom Ford

Tom Ford is one of fashion’s greatest living icons. He’s the man whose designs ushered in Gucci’s stunning revitalization, increasing its sales tenfold. “Tom Ford” is a complete catalog of Ford’s design work for both Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent from 1994 to 2004, detailing his dance with sensuality and style.

“Stanley Kubrick Photographs: Through a Different Lens” by Luc Sante

Before using his unique perspective to create film classics like “The Shining,” Stanley Kubrick was working as a photographer for Look magazine. “Through a Different Lens” is curated by noted photography critic Luc Sante, and encapsulates Kubrick’s burgeoning creative genius through a “different lens” before meeting its famous catalyst in cinema.

“What If?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” by Randall Munroe

From the creator of a hugely popular webcomic dealing with science, technology, language, and love comes hilarious and informative answers to questions you probably never thought to ask: “How fast can you hit a speed bump while driving and live?” or “If there was a robot apocalypse, how long would humanity last?”

“National Geographic Spectacle: Rare and Astonishing Photographs” by National Geographic

National Geographic’s 2018 collection of rare photos depicts the earth’s natural wonders and most hard-to-reach spots, covering the aurora borealis and wildebeest migrations to the world’s largest library.

“Bibliophile: An Illustrated Miscellany” by Jane Mount

Jane Mount is an illustrator best known for the colorful book spines of notable works. “Bibliophile” is Mount’s love letter to all things bookish, including tours of the world’s best bookstores, quizzes to test book knowledge, and samplings of famous fictional meals – all illustrated in Mount’s characteristically fun, bright style.

“The Diary of Frida Kahlo: An Intimate Self-Portrait” by Frida Kahlo

“The Diary of Friday Kahlo” is a copy of the artist’s journal, which she kept during the last 10 years of her life. Along with 70 watercolor illustrations are Kahlo’s poems, personal thoughts, and dreams. It’s an especially thoughtful gift for feminists and art aficionados.

“Daniel Kramer: Bob Dylan, A Year and a Day” by Daniel Kramer

Kramer’s 2018 Bob Dylan portfolio focuses on the artist’s “big bang” year of 1964-65, of which Kramer spent one year and a day alongside Dylan, documenting with extraordinary access Dylan’s tour, concerts, and backstage life.

“Kate: Photographs of Kate Moss” by Mario Sorrenti

“Kate” is a collection of intimate, never-before-published photographs of Kate Moss taken just before the model’s meteoric rise to fame. Shot by then-boyfriend Mario Sorrenti, the photos convey the uniquely personal, unmasked life of two creative icons in love and yet undiscovered.

“Humans of New York: Stories” by Brandon Stanton

Brandon Stanton’s “Humans of New York” series is one of the most powerful photographic campaigns to be conducted in the 21st century, leveraging the intimacy of random human-to-human connection and the powerful community of social media. Stanton’s 2015 #1 New York Times bestseller is a collection of his intriguing photographs and the stories that accompanied them, altogether creating a slice-of-life summary of the pain and joy of living.

“Writers and Their Cats” by Alison Nastasi

Gloria Steinem called cats “a writer’s most logical and agreeable companion” – and as a consequence, the six-toed descendants of Ernest Hemingway’s cat still prowl his past home and museum in Florida. This book celebrates the 45 great authors who have loved cats, including Mark Twain, Alice Walker, and Haruki Murakami.

“The New York Times Explorer: Beaches, Islands, & Coasts” by Barbara Ireland

The New York Times’ “Explorer” books are based on the publication’s distinguished travel journalism, proving new insight, unique tips, and practical knowledge to make beach, island, and coastal trips more memorable.