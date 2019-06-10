The best cold-brew coffee makers you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

A top-quality cold-brew coffee maker produces a large quantity of full-bodied and flavorful concentrate, is easy to use, and can withstand years of regular use.

The Filtron Cold Water Coffee Concentrate Brewer is our top pick because it will supply you with rich, delicious coffee at a low cost per cup.

As the temperatures heat up, many of us put away our automatic drip coffee machines and turn to a cooler alternative. You can pick up some excellent cold-brew concentrates at your local market or coffee shop. Or, for a fraction of the price and minimal effort, you can make your own using a cold-brew coffee maker.

Even if the weather is freezing where you are, there are countless reasons why you might want to consider cold brew. The process produces a coffee that is less acidic and generally smoother. And, unlike hot-brewed coffee, you can store cold brew in the fridge for up to two weeks without a noticeable decline in flavor. Also, cold-brew coffee makers do not require any electricity, so you can take it with you camping or just reduce your carbon footprint.

If you own a French press and are not sure if you want to invest in a cold brew coffee maker yet, you can try a test batch. Use 4 ounces of water for each ounce of coarse coffee grounds. After letting the mixture sit for 12 to 24 hours, put it through a cheesecloth or paper filter. If you like the results, you are sure to enjoy the concentrate produced by cold-brew coffee makers, which are much easier to clean and use.

We should point out that these brewers produce a highly concentrated coffee. Therefore, you will want to dilute it with milk, water, or pour it over ice. As tempting as it may be, do not drink an entire carafe of the stuff. We’ve read enough horror stories.

While researching the best cold-brew coffee makers, we looked at hundreds of ratings and reviews of countless cold brewers from both experts and buyers. The ones included in our guide are durable, user-friendly, and, most importantly, produce a cold-brew concentrate that is smooth and full of flavor.

Here are the best cold brew coffee makers you can buy:

Updated on 06/10/2019 by Les Shu: Updated prices, links, and formatting.

Keep scrolling to read more about our top picks.

The best overall

source Filtron

If you would like to save money by cold-brewing coffee that rivals what you can buy at the store, the Filtron Cold Water Coffee Concentrate Brewer is your best bet.

What sets the Filtron Cold Water Coffee Concentrate Brewer apart from other brewing systems is its use of a water bowl. This system evenly saturates the coffee grounds to draw out the flavors of the beans and make delicious coffee.

To use the brewer, you first plug the bottom of the coffee bowl and insert the reusable sealed filter. For easy cleanup, insert a large coffee filter on top of that and fill it with up to a pound of ground coffee. Next, place the plastic guard on the coffee and put the water bowl on top. You then fill the water bowl to the appropriate level and let the coffee steep for 12 to 24 hours. Lastly, you place the setup over the 1.5-liter carafe and pull the plug.

We admit, the Filtron requires a bit of work, but you’ll be rewarded with great tasting cold-brew coffee for the effort.

The Filtron Brewer comes with two sample paper filters and a measuring cup. One unique and somewhat irritating feature is that the reusable filter pad must be stored in the refrigerator in water to stave off mold.

Product reviewers and buyers alike agree that this cold-brew coffee maker is excellent. CNET says the Filtron Cold Water Coffee Concentrate Brewer because of the rich and delicious quality of the coffee it produces. As for downsides, the reviewer found that the Filtron was more difficult to use than others because of the multi-chamber filter. Still, the reviewer recommends it as an affordable, effective cold-brew option.

Of the half-dozen cold-brew systems The Wirecutter tested, the Filtron brewer consistently supplied the best-tasting concentrate. The reviewer also found that the brewer produced the least expensive cold-brew per cup. However, the writer noted that it is more cumbersome to replenish its supplies and to store it. Wired thought the Filtron “makes rich, full-bodied cold-brewed coffee that has the least sediment of any product” it tested, but like CNET’s review, it found the process a bit involved.

Approximately 84% of the customers who reviewed the Filtron Cold Water Coffee Concentrate Brewer on Amazon gave it 4 or 5 stars. One user commented on how cost-effective and simple at-home cold brewing is with the Filtron system. He recommended using a whole pound of coarse grounds with 32 ounces of ice water and brewing for 24 hours for a strong concentrate.

Others buyers appreciated that they didn’t need to use Filtron-specific filters. Standard large coffee filters work well and are only needed for easier cleanup.

Pros: Takes many different filters, produces rich and delicious coffee at a low cost per cup

Cons: Hard to store, difficult to use at first

The best no-hassle cold-brew maker

source Toddy

The Toddy Cold Brew System has a long track record of providing a great balance of simplicity and flavor.

Cornell chemical engineer graduate Todd Simpson developed the Toddy Cold Brew System in 1964. The system includes a brewing container with handle, two reusable filters, a rubber stopper, a glass decanter with lid, a recipe guide, and instructions. The filters are designed to last for three months or up to 12 uses, whichever comes first.

The process for making cold-brew coffee is essentially the same as that of our top pick. The only difference is that the Toddy system does not have a separate water bowl. This may account for why many prefer the smoothness and flavor of the Filtron brewer. Still, many coffee bloggers who review coffee gear love the Toddy.

Seattle Coffee Gear recommends the Toddy Cold Brew System because of its design and ease of use. The reviewer found that a single filter did an excellent job of trapping bitter acids for up to a dozen uses and liked the smooth taste of the concentrate.

Coffee Review tested the Toddy, and while the reviewer appreciated the simplicity of the system and the quality of the concentrate it produced, the writer would have liked it if the system came with a lid to keep out oxidation, dust, and more. The reviewer also found that the filter was prone to clogging, but still recommended it as an affordable and dependable option.

More than 1,000 people have left positive reviews of the Toddy Cold Brew System on Amazon. One buyer had used his Toddy regularly for five years until one morning, the handle gave way and the whole setup crashed onto his floor – sending concentrate and broken glass all over the floor. Nonetheless, he still had positive things to say about the quality of the coffee.

Another buyer hooked up a vacuum pump to the Toddy to speed up the drip process, which tends to be slow otherwise.

Pros: Easy to use, produces smooth-tasting cold brew

Cons: Doesn’t have a lid, long-term durability concerns

The best for countertops

source OXO

If you don’t mind spending a little extra for style and convenience, the OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the ideal brewer for your kitchen.

There are a few features that set the OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker apart from the coffee makers we’ve looked at so far. First, there is a unique perforated “rainmaker” top that helps distribute the water evenly over the coffee grounds, which is key for optimal flavor extraction. Also, rather than using a stopper or plug at the bottom of the coffee bowl, there is a valve that is easy to turn on and off.

The OXO cold-brew maker features a fine, stainless steel mesh filter that you can reuse, though you may still want to use a paper filter for easier cleanup. The carafe is made of borosilicate glass, which is quite resilient since it does not expand or contract like normal glass. The carafe is shaped like an Erlenmeyer flask, which is sure to appeal to chemists. Lastly, this OXO gadget can produce up to 32 ounces of cold brew at a time.

Insider Picks Senior Editor Malarie Gokey uses the OXO cold-brew maker in her own kitchen every day during the hot summer months when hot coffee just isn’t appealing. It’s incredibly easy to use because you don’t have to worry about any filters or small parts.

The simple design is incredibly smart. You just ensure that the release valve is locked, add the amount of coffee you want to use, pop the rainmaker top on, and pour the right amount of water over the grounds in a circular motion. The water will rain down on the grounds and get brewing.

In our tests, we let it brew for 12 to 24 hours, depending on the flavor we wanted. When it’s done brewing, you just flip the release valve and watch the coffee pour down into the carafe. Perhaps best fo all, OXO includes a secure stopper for the top of the carafe, so you can just pop it on and put the entire carafe in the fridge.

The machine turned out excellent cold-brew every time we used it. It does take some trial and error to get the flavor you want, but OXO’s guidelines give you a good idea of where to get started. We recommend experimenting with different kinds of coffee to see which flavors and strengths you like. We were particularly fond of a fruity Colombian blend a family friend gifted us because it almost tasted like chocolate milk when we made cold-brew with it.

The machine is remarkably easy to clean after, too. You just scoop the grounds into the trash and rinse it out. The OXO cold-brew machine makes brewing coffee an incredibly simple and effortless experience.

Other expert reviewers also rate the OXO machine highly. Wired, CNET, and The Wirecutter all recommend it. About 74% of the customer who reviewed the OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker on Amazon gave it 4 or 5. stars.

One Amazon customer compared the OXO to the Toddy, which he used for a decade before trying out the OXO. Overall, he found the OXO brewer is superior because of the pouring valve, which allows him to pull a cup and let it brew a little bit longer. With the stopper of the Toddy, it’s hard to “recork” it. Plus, you could potentially lose the stopper.

Pros: Stylish design, easy to store, uses a valve for pouring

Cons: Relatively expensive

The best budget cold-brew maker

source Takeya

The Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker is a smart solution if you are on a budget and like your cold-brew mild.

Although the Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker relies on the same cold-brewing principles as the other models we’ve covered, there are some basic differences. Up to 8 ounces of coffee grounds are added to the filter, which is then screwed into the pitcher, which holds 32 ounces of water. Rather than removing a plug or opening a valve to release the cold brew, you remove the filter and grounds from the water. This leaves you with a pitcher of cold brew concentrate.

Since the Takeya brewer uses half the grounds to produce the same amount of cold brew as the makers we’ve already mentioned, the resulting concentrate is decidedly weaker. Yet, this may not be a problem since most people dilute their cold brew anyway.

CNET tested the Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker and gave it high marks because it’s easy to maintain, well-designed, and it performed well. The reviewer recommended this model for buyers who don’t mind a weaker coffee. The Takeya coffee maker is also recommended by Consumer Search, Heavy, and Life Hacker.

The Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker is the preferred cold-brew maker of Insider Picks Guides Editor Les Shu. He likes the price, but it’s the convenience that he appreciates: Simply dump the coffee grounds into the filter, add cold water from a Brita, place in the fridge overnight, and you have cold-brew coffee waiting the next morning.

To counter the weakness that many reviewers mentioned, he strongly shakes the bottle for 30 seconds before placing in the fridge – this is where the leak-proof cap comes in handy – which leads a much stronger-tasting concentrate; let it brew for at least 12 hours. The fine mesh of the built-in filter does a good job keeping the grounds from getting into the concentrate. The pitcher also makes it handy for pouring (try making coffee ice cubes).

The filter can be a bit difficult to clean and over time, it will discolor and could take on the taste of a particular coffee. It’s not a real issue for most people, and Takeya sells replacement filters.

More than 2,500 Amazon buyers have given the Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker 4 or 5 stars. One customer purchased the Takeya cold brewer to avoid having to constantly go to the local coffee shop for a pricey cold brew and to save money; the customer found this model to be easy to use, and even without using a paper filter, few grounds made their way into the concentrate.

Another buyer really tossed the coffee maker around and found it to be incredibly durable. Buyers recommend using filtered water and a medium or dark roast ground coarse.

Pros: Affordable, fits in your refrigerator door, does not require paper filters, easy to use

Cons: May not satisfy people who like strong coffee

The best for small kitchens

source Hario

The Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Iced Coffee Pot has a sleek design that fits into your refrigerator door and produces cold-brewed coffee in just eight hours.

At first glance, the Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Iced Coffee Pot appears to be just like the Takeya brewer. They both use a process where the filter – full of coffee grounds – is removed from the water after steeping. However, the Hario Mizudashi has a filter that requires fewer grounds to fill (about 2.8 ounces.) And, you slowly pour water over the grounds and stir the mixture to start the brewing process. The Hario maker has a glass container versus the plastic of the Takeya.

Hario recommends letting the coffee steep for eight hours, but our research found that this produces a weak concentration. Instead, for a stronger cup of joe, consider brewing the coffee for 12 to 24 hours, like most other cold brew coffee makers.

Oddly Correct recommends the Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Iced Coffee Pot because of how easy it is to use and the strength of the concentrate it produces. However, the reviewer was concerned about the long-term durability of the glass carafe and fine nylon mesh filter.

Coffee Detective likes the Hario Mizudashi for cold-brew lovers who have a small kitchen. The reviewer likes the sleek design but found that the concentrate could have been stronger. And, Stumptown Coffee Roasters appreciates the compact design, but the reviewer found the process of pouring the water into the vessel took 10 minutes.

The Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Iced Coffee Pot has more than 1,700 positive reviews on Amazon. One buyer has used this brewer as the main coffee maker for about a year and has not noticed any signs of wear other than a little discoloration of the filter from coffee. The buyer recommends getting the filter wet, filling it two-thirds of the way with uniformly coarse grounds, and using pure, filtered water.

There are complaints that the directions only came in Japanese. If you come across this issue, you can find English instructions on Hario’s website.

Pros: Compact design, durable construction, easy to use, dishwasher safe, doesn’t require paper filters

Cons: Produces somewhat weak concentrate

The best for fast cold brew

source Cuisinart

The Cuisinart Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker speeds up the cold-brew process with a spinning chamber that agitates the coffee and the water.

The only real downside to cold brew is that it takes time. If you’re impatient and never plan ahead, you may want to try a fast-brewing cold-brew machine like this one from Cuisinart.

We tried it out at home, and though it didn’t produce cold-brew that was aromatic and flavorful as our OXO, the coffee it did produce was still delicious and it was ready in just 25 to 45 minutes as opposed to 12 to 24 hours.

The machine is easy to use, though it does require electricity. You simply add ground coffee to the filter basket and fill the water tank with cold or room temperature water. It will take some time to figure out how much water and coffee you want to use, but Cuisinart has very clear guidelines that worked well enough for our tastes.

The machine has three different coffee strengths, each of which corresponds to a different brew time: mild (25 minutes), medium (35 minutes), and bold (45 minutes). Once you’ve chosen your strength, you press BREW to begin. The coffee filter basket spins to agitate the grounds and the water and speed up the extraction process.

Once it’s done brewing, you slide the lever to the release the coffee into the carafe below. The carafe also has a filter top, so you shouldn’t get too much sediment in your cup, though you will see some as you reach the end of the carafe. Some people hate this and say it tastes “dirty,” but others don’t seem to mind.

We thought the Cuisinart Cold Brew Coffeemaker did best on the bold setting, which makes sense because it’s the longest period of extraction. Keep in mind that it’s not true cold brew because you simply can’t beat a good, long extraction time with this type of brewing. Still, for cold-brew in less than an hour, this is the best machine you can buy.

The main concern we had was that the machine has moving parts, so it is more at risk of breaking than the other cold brew makers we recommend, all of which require no electricity. – Malarie Gokey

Pros: Fast brewing process, easy to use, effective, good flavor

Cons: Moving parts risk failure, needs electricity, cold brew purists may not like the speedy extraction time

