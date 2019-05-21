caption Liberty University’s Residential Commons in Lynchburg, Virginia. source Google Maps

School-ranking website Niche listed the best college dorm rooms in America.

The best residence halls in the country belong to High Point University in High Point, North Carolina.

Niche based their ranking on factors like housing cost, capacity, crime rate, and ratings from students themselves.

If you attend High Point University and live in one of its many residence and apartment halls, you’re likely living in the best dorm in the country.

School-ranking website Niche ranked the best college dorms based on several factors, including housing cost, housing capacity, and student housing crime rate. Niche heavily weighed student ratings as well, based on reviews given by their users.

Of the top 15 universities, nine were Christian schools and 13 were private. Some of the amenities that set these schools apart included newly renovated residence halls, private bathrooms, full-sized kitchens, and even private rooms.

Here are the 15 best college dorms in America.

15. Florida Gulf Coast University — Fort Myers, Florida

Niche’s dorm rating: A+

Undergrads in college housing: 35%

According to a student: “The dorms on this campus are simply the best. There are separate bedrooms so the privacy is fantastic but in some of the dorms there is a common area, therefore you are able to have that social aspect with your roommates.”

14. Regent University — Virginia Beach, Virginia

caption Student Housing. source Google Maps

Niche’s dorm rating: A+

Freshmen living on-campus: 59%

According to a student: “On-campus housing is excellent at Regent University! There is a fully functional kitchen, decent storage space, free laundry and workout facilities, and individual mail boxes. There is generally good community in the halls, and there are hall events occasionally, and Life Group meetings regularly.”

13. University of Northwestern – St. Paul — St. Paul, Minnesota

caption Nazareth Hall (academic building). source Google Maps

Niche’s dorm rating: A+

Freshmen living on-campus: 95%

According to a student: “Campus Housing at the University of Northwestern is great. The dorms in the main housing complex (Student Center) are extremely spacious and include individual bathrooms, sinks, and mini kitchen in each room.”

12. Santa Clara University — Santa Clara, California

caption Graham Hall source Google Maps

Niche’s dorm rating: A+

Undergrads in college housing: 55%

According to a student: “Living on campus is great, I definitely recommend it for freshmen and sophomores. The CF’s (different name for RA’s) are awesome, responsible, and reasonable; all really important traits you want in a CF/RA. The dorms are well located and close to your classes and some dorms even have classrooms in them, which is awesome.”

11. Rice University — Houston

caption Richardson House. source Google Maps

Niche’s dorm rating: A+

Undergrads in college housing: 72%

According to a student: “I love the living situation here. The residential college system is wonderful and unique. The only downside is that you have a chance of having to live off campus for one year, but it is a good experience.”

10. Colorado Christian University — Lakewood, Colorado

caption Kit Carson Hall. source Google Maps

Niche’s dorm rating: A+

Freshmen living on-campus: 90%

According to a student: “Every housing option on campus is a style of apartment. No tiny dorm rooms! I really like all three styles. Living on campus is both convenient and really fun. We always had people visiting our apartment. They are a bit pricey though, and after your sophomore year you can live off campus.”

9. Liberty University — Lynchburg, Virginia

caption Residential Commons. source Google Maps

Niche’s dorm rating: A+

Freshmen living on-campus: 84%

According to a student: “Newest and most updated dorms are the Commons. The oldest and largest dorms are found at the Annex (though they are the largest, they may be crowded if one gets into a three-person room). Annex outdoor amenities are great (except for the laundry rooms). The Commons indoor Amenities are great (TVs, large common areas, fridge & microwave included in room, lost of in dorm storage).”

8. Saginaw Valley State University — University Center, Michigan

caption University Village East. source Google Maps

Niche’s dorm rating: A+

Undergrads in college housing: 30%

According to a student: “I absolutely LOVE the campus housing. I am soon going into my fifth year of college and I plan on still living on campus. It is so close and convenient to everything on campus: more housing, food, laundry, mail, classes, events, etc. There are many perks, and I personally have no issue with the rules on campus. The dorms are absolutely beautiful with many perks– complete kitchen, spacious rooms, clean bathrooms, doorbells, an incredibly large living area, as well as a dining area. It is a beautiful campus and I will absolutely miss it.”

7. Grand Canyon University — Phoenix, Arizona

caption Papago Apartments North. source Google Maps

Niche’s dorm rating: A+

Freshmen living on-campus: 72%

According to a student: “The dorms and apartments are new, clean, and lot nicer than you would even expect. There is great community on campus and everyone is very inclusive and friendly.”

6. Indiana Wesleyan University — Marion, Indiana

caption University Court. source Google Maps

Niche’s dorm rating: A+

Freshmen living on-campus: 88%

According to a student: “I have friends who live in dorms at bigger colleges, so I can see that we are very spoiled in that aspect of college. We have great facilities, very homey, and spacious.”

5. Bowdoin College — Brunswick, Maine

caption Winthrop Hall. source Google Maps

Niche’s dorm rating: A+

Undergrads in college housing: 88%

According to a student: “The housing at Bowdoin is spacious and comfortable – you really can’t go wrong. Also, Reslife typically does a fantastic job pairing roommates; the amount of people who live with the first-year roommates multiple years is certainly a testament to their exceptional work. I have lived with my three roommates for two years now and couldn’t have asked for better.”

4. Washington University in St. Louis — St. Louis, Missouri

caption South 40 House. source Google Maps

Niche’s dorm rating: A+

Undergrads in college housing: 77%

According to a student: “If you live in a modern dorm, you are living the dream! Our worst dorms, or the traditional dorms, are still far better than dorms at most colleges, but they are still pretty average. The school has a high ranking for dorms because of the moderns, but don’t expect that much if you’re in a traditional.”

3. Johnson University — Knoxville, Tennessee

caption Brown Hall. source Google Maps

Niche’s dorm rating: A+

Freshmen living on-campus: 92%

According to a student: “The dorms are wonderful. Spacious enough with a private bathroom and sink area in each room. The halls are great for social interaction and there are laundry and kitchen availability on at least two out of the three floors. Perfect for the cost, probably better, even!”

2. Union University — Jackson, Tennessee

caption White Hall (academic building). source Google Maps

Niche’s dorm rating: A+

Freshmen living on-campus: 92%

According to a student: “The dorms at Union are A+++. You get your own little apartment with three roommates including: huge common area, kitchen, two bathrooms (you share with one person), and YOUR OWN ROOM. Amenities include: fridge, stove, washer & dryer, couch, chairs, tables, desks, beds, dressers, and bathtubs. The cost is relatively cheap for what you get. Social atmosphere is great. You get roommates but still get the privacy of your own room. The RA’s are amazing and literally always there to help you if you loose your key or get locked out or whatever. Also we have the Union Cup where all the dorm buildings compete in competitions for a huge trophy. Res life at Union rocks.”

1. High Point University — High Point, North Carolina

caption Wesley Residence Hall. source Google Maps

Niche’s dorm rating: A+

Freshmen living on-campus: 98%

According to a student: “Living on campus is great. All the dorms are really fantastic and go above and beyond the average dorm experience. The best options for freshmen are the tier 2 housing, as there are better amenities. Depending on which building, you can have your own room, full size bed, granite counter tops, full size kitchen, and/or private bathroom. Tier 1 housing is a little bit cheaper and doesn’t have everything that tier 2 has, but still has great amenities. Freshmen get the best housing options. All the housing atmospheres are different and change year-to-year. Millis is usually the party dorm, but there are people there who do not go out, too.”