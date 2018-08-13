Facebook, Paladin, and 28 other companies who want freelance workers in 2018

caption Freelance jobs can give you more control over your own schedule. source Stock Rocket/Shutterstock

Freelancing is becoming increasingly common.

These companies have the most freelance jobs, according to a FlexJobs study.

Facebook, Paladin, and other companies are hiring tons of freelancers.

The 9 to 5 workday isn’t as common as it once was. Now, more and more people are becoming freelancers, which allows for flexible hours and the ability to work from home.

In fact, one new report estimated that the majority of workers will be freelance by 2027. In 2017, 57.3 million American held a freelance job.

To provide a feel of the freelance landscape, Flexjobs compiled a list of the best companies for freelance work by analyzing how many freelance listings employers posted between January 1 and February 28 of this year.

For anyone hoping to gain more control over their career, or who just wants to work from home, here are the 30 companies with the most freelance opportunities, in ascending order.

30. MATRIX Resources

Established in 1983, MATRIX Resources is a privately held company that provides IT recruitment, staffing, and professional services. It’s based in Atlanta.

Past freelance job openings: Talent Acquisition Specialist; System Administrator; Network Engineer

29. K12

K12 is a leading provider of online educational programs and solutions for youth in kindergarten through 12th grade. It’s based in Herndon, Virginia.

Past freelance job openings: Recruiting Coordinator; High School CTE Information Technology Teacher

28. S.i. Systems

S.i. Systems is a Canadian staffing and recruiting agency established in 1994. This company finds qualified IT professionals for contract-to-hire, contract, and permanent placements throughout Canada.

Past freelance job openings: Junior Help Desk Operator; Senior IT Project Manager; Senior Database Designer

27. Procom Services

Procom is a privately held staffing agency that focuses on filling IT positions for Fortune 500 companies. Founded in 1978, Procom is headquartered in Toronto, with 14 additional offices across the country.

Past freelance job openings: Senior Recruiter; SQL Server Database Administrator; Senior Project Manager

26. Horizontal Integration

Established in 2003, Horizontal Integration is a leading digital marketing, technology, and strategic staffing company.

Past freelance job openings: Associate Business Analyst; Photo Retouching Specialist; Proofreader

25. Paladin Staffing

Paladin is a staffing company that focuses on filling marketing, creative, digital, and communications job positions with talented professionals throughout the United States.

Past freelance job openings: Digital Marketing Coordinator; Account Executive; Copywriter

24. Facebook

Since being founded in 2004, Facebook has connected millions of people from around the world together to share in an open and secure online space.

Past freelance job openings: Public Content Contractor; Procurement Team Lead; Failure Analysis Engineer

23. ICS — Infinity Consulting Solutions

ICS – Infinity Consulting Solutions is a recruiting and staffing company. It’s based in New York City and was founded in 2001.

Past freelance job openings: Business Analyst; Recruiter; Manager of IT Enterprise Security

22. excelHR

Based in Ottawa, Ontario, excelHR is a recruiting and staffing company. It was founded in 1989.

Past freelance job openings: HR Assistant; Help Desk Specialist – Bilingual; Human Resources Advisor

21. Judge Group

Judge Group is a provider of talent, technology, and learning solutions, providing application development, video conferencing solutions, and flexible staffing options. It’s based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Past freelance job openings: Agile Coach; Payroll Specialist; Financial Operations Analyst

20. Apex Systems

Apex Systems is an IT staffing and workforce solutions firm that provides recruiting and staffing services to large and small companies alike. It’s based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Past freelance job openings: Junior Wintel Systems Administrator; Cyber Security Engineer; Storefront Systems Administrator

19. 24 Seven

24 Seven is a full-service talent recruitment company that specializes in the fashion, retail, action sports, home, beauty, marketing, advertising, and entertainment industries. It’s based in New York City.

Past freelance job openings: Content Manager; Business Analyst; Junior Art Director

18. EXL

EXL is a global provider of business process solutions designed to help companies simplify compliance, streamline operations, prepare for change, and create opportunities for growth. It’s based in New York City.

Past freelance job openings: Commercial Insurance Inspector; Insurance Loss Control Consultant; High Value Insurance Consultant

17. AFIRM

AFIRM is a leading provider of risk mitigation, loss control, and premium audits. Working with companies across North America, AFIRM conducts risk control, residential, and loss-control inspections and surveys

Past freelance job openings: Premium Auditor; Loss Control Surveyor; Loss Control Specialist

16. WinterWyman

WinterWyman specializes in contingency search, contract staffing, and executive-search services and solutions. It’s based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Past freelance job openings: Recruiter; HR Assistant; Junior Accountant

15. VocoVision

VocoVision is a children’s therapy telepractice program. This organization provides cutting-edge speech therapy services using video conferencing, interactive sessions, and games

Past freelance job openings: Teacher for the Deaf-Hard of Hearing; Speech Language Teletherapist; American Sign Language Interpretation

14. Adecco

Adecco, a brand of Adecco Group, is an international leader in employment placement services. It’s based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Past freelance job openings: Data Entry; Bookkeeper; Financial Project Controls Associate

13. TEKsystems

TEKsystems is a leading international information technology staffing firm that places more than 70,000 professionals into career assignments that support critical IT engagements at more than 5,000 client sites. It’s based in Hanover, Maryland.

Past freelance job openings: Project Manager; Senior Salesforce Administrator; Technical Writer

12. Aerotek

Aerotek, founded in 1983, is a leading American staffing and recruiting firm and member of one of the world’s largest privately held staffing companies, Allegis Group. It’s based in Hanover, Maryland.

Past freelance job openings: Archaeologist; HR Representative; Corporate Recruiter

11. The Creative Group

The Creative Group is a leading design and marketing staffing agency that specializes in connecting hiring companies with talented and creative professionals. It’s part of Robert Half, which is based in Menlo Park, California.

Past freelance job openings: Proofreader; Copywriter; Search Engine Optimizer, Marketer

10. Robert Half International

Established in 1948, Robert Half International is a global professional staffing and consulting firm. It’s based in Menlo Park, California.

Past freelance job openings: Interactive Copywriter; Endpoint Lead; Copy Editor

9. Onward Search

Onward Search is a staffing and recruitment agency for digital marketing and creative talent. it works with clients to provide strategic consulting, direct-hire, freelance, temp-to-perm, and contract employees, as well as executive-level candidate searches. It’s based in Wilton, Connecticut.

Past freelance job openings: Senior Copywriter; Event Planner; Online and Email Copywriter

8. Computer Futures

Computer Futures, founded in 1986, is a recruitment agency in the information technology industry. It’s based in New York City.

Past freelance job openings: Senior Android Developer; Senior Java Developer; Java API Engineer

7. Dahl Consulting

Dahl Consulting is a women’s business enterprise and a leading business staffing and workforce solutions provider. It’s based in Roseville, Minnesota.

Past freelance job openings: Administrative Assistant; Accounting Analyst; Product Surveillance Analyst

6. Ajilon

Ajilon is a permanent and temporary recruitment firm and top-talent placement agency. It’s based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Past freelance job openings: Internal Communications Specialist; Fleet Administrative Assistant; Administrative Assistant

5. Randstad

Randstad is a global staffing agency and HR services provider. It’s based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Past freelance job openings: Data Entry Clerk; Mobile Developer ReactJS; Bookkeeper

4. Accounting Principals

Accounting Principals is a recruitment and job-placement agency that specializes in accounting and finance professionals. It’s based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Past freelance job openings: Data Entry Clerk; Bookkeeper; Data Entry

3. Kforce

Kforce is a publicly traded staffing and recruiting firm. It’s based in Tampa, Florida.

Past freelance job openings: Content Specialist; Data Entry Clerk; Social Media Manager

2. Real Staffing

Real Staffing is a global recruitment firm specializing in the biotech, pharma, medical devices, and healthcare IT industries. It’s based in London.

Past freelance job openings: Molecular Biology Research Assistant; Clinical Research Associate; Research Associate

1. Kelly Services

Kelly Services specializes in placing workers in diverse industries, such as accounting and finance, and automotive. It’s based in Troy, Michigan.

Past freelance job openings: Substitute Teacher; HR Coordinator; Benefits Customer Service Representative