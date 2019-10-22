The 25 best companies for women to work at, ranked

caption Salesforce, Google, and LinkedIn are all good places for women to work. source 10’000 Hours/Getty Images

Job-listing hub InHerSight revealed the top 25 companies for working women, according to female employee ratings.

Major companies like Salesforce, Intuit, Google, and American Express made the list.

HR tech company Ultimate Software took the top spot.

Work is still challenging for women – but some companies are more female-friendly than others.

InHerSight, a job-listing hub that rates a company’s “female-friendliness,” released a ranking of the top 25 companies for women. The list comes from taking top spots in 16 categories, among them:

Equal opportunities for women and men in the form of fair promotions and comparable salaries

Strength of maternity and adoptive leave policies

Female representation in company leadership

The database has over 100,000 companies total, and millions of women who use the site, according to company data analyst Emily McCrary-Ruiz-Esparza.

Major tech companies like Google and Salesforce made the list, as did financial companies like Intuit and American Express.

The ranking is based on data provided by InHerSight from October 2019. However, McCrary-Ruiz-Esparza said these numbers are always shifting because employees submit their ratings for companies on a rolling basis.

Here are the top 25 companies for working women, with 5 stars being the highest rating:

15. Discover Financial Services received an overall rating of 3.7 stars.

Industry: Financial services

Total ratings: 1,791

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.1 stars

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.2 stars

Female representation in leadership rating: 4.0 stars

24. USAA received an overall rating of 3.8 stars.

Industry: Financial services

Total ratings: 2,666

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.5 stars

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.0 stars

Female representation in leadership rating: 3.7 stars

23. Edward Jones received an overall rating of 3.8 stars.

Industry: Financial services

Total ratings: 2,854

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.2 stars

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.2 stars

Female representation in leadership rating: 3.7 stars

22. Southern New Hampshire University received 3.8 stars.

Industry: Higher education

Total ratings: 789

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 3.7 stars

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.4 stars

Female representation in leadership rating: 4.5 stars

21. Teach for America received an overall rating of 3.8 stars.

Industry: Education management

Total ratings: 1,455

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.1 stars

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.3 stars

Female representation in leadership rating: 4.4 stars

20. Fidelity Investments received an overall rating of 3.8 stars.

Industry: Financial services

Total ratings: 3,384

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.5 stars

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.0 stars

Female representation in leadership rating: 4.2 stars

19. PwC received an overall rating of 3.8 stars.

Industry: Accounting

Total ratings: 5,760

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.4 stars

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.1 stars

Female representation in leadership rating: 3.5 stars

18. Google received an overall rating of 3.8 stars.

Industry: Internet

Total ratings: 4,225

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.2 stars

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 3.7 stars

Female representation in leadership rating: 3.2 stars

17. PayPal received an overall rating of 3.8 stars.

Industry: Internet

Total ratings: 1,482

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.4 stars

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.0 stars

Female representation in leadership rating: 3.9 stars

16. Principal Financial Group received an overall rating of 3.8 stars.

Industry: Financial services

Total ratings: 995

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.1 stars

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.0 stars

Female representation in leadership rating: 4.1 stars

15. American Express received an overall rating of 3.9 stars.

Industry: Financial services

Total ratings: 2,073

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.4 stars

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.1 stars

Female representation in leadership rating: 3.8 stars

14. Netflix received an overall rating of 3.9 stars.

Industry: Entertainment

Total ratings: 1,100

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.6 stars

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.3 stars

Female representation in leadership rating: 3.6 stars

13. lululemon athletica received an overall rating of 3.9 stars.

Industry: Retail

Total ratings: 3,109

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.1 stars

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.5 stars

Female representation in leadership rating: 4.7 stars

12. Facebook received an overall rating of 4.0 stars.

Industry: Internet

Total ratings: 1,473

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.4 stars

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.0 stars

Female representation in leadership rating: 3.7 stars

11. Progressive Insurance received an overall rating of 4.0 stars.

Industry: Insurance

Total ratings: 4,459

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.0 stars

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.4 stars

Female representation in leadership rating: 4.5 stars

10. Salesforce received an overall rating of 4.0 stars.

caption The Salesforce logo is pictured on a building in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 12, 2016. source REUTERS/Lily Jamali

Industry: Internet

Total ratings: 1,290

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.5 stars

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 3.8 stars

Female representation in leadership rating: 3.2 stars

9. Johnson & Johnson received an overall rating of 4.0 stars.

Industry: Hospital and healthcare

Total ratings: 1,538

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.6 stars

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.2 stars

Female representation in leadership rating: 3.9 stars

8. Chronicle Books received an overall rating of 4.1 stars.

Industry: Publishing

Total ratings: 1,098

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.3

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.5

Female representation in leadership rating: 4.6

7. Intuit received an overall rating of 4.1 stars.

Industry: Computer software

Total ratings: 1,025

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.4

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.1

Female representation in leadership rating: 3.8

6. Boston Consulting Group received an overall rating of 4.2 stars.

Industry: Management consulting

Total ratings: 1,607

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.6

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.5

Female representation in leadership rating: 3.8

5. LinkedIn received an overall rating of 4.2 stars.

Industry: Internet

Total ratings: 1,037

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.4

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.1

Female representation in leadership rating: 3.5

4. Procore Technologies received an overall rating of 4.6 stars.

Industry: Computer software

Total ratings: 1,408

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.4

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.3

Female representation in leadership rating: 3.6

3. Rapid Response Monitoring received a 4.6 star overall rating

Industry: Public safety

Total ratings: 989

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.7

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.6

Female representation in leadership rating: 4.5

2. Amrock received a 4.6 star overall rating.

Industry: Real estate

Total ratings: 1,623

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.7 stars

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.8 stars

Female representation in leadership rating: 4.7 stars

1. Ultimate Software received a 4.7 star overall rating.

Industry: Computer software

Total ratings: 1,337

Maternity and adoptive leave rating: 4.8 stars

Equal opportunities for women and men rating: 4.7 stars

Female representation in leadership rating: 4.7 stars