The 25 best companies to work for, based on employee satisfaction

- Fortune recently released its list of the top 100 companies to work for in 2020.
- The list is based on employee satisfaction surveys, which ask questions about employees’ feelings about their ability to reach their full potential at the company.
- The financial and insurance industry, as well as information technology, dominated the list.
- Check out which companies made it to the top.
Hunting for a new job? Fortune recently released its list of the top 100 companies to work for in 2020, created in collaboration with Great Place to Work.
The rankings are based on employee surveys asking over 60 questions centered around employees’ ability to reach their full potential at the company. Inclusion is one of the most essential factors for employee satisfaction, according to Fortune.
Nearly half of the companies in the top 25 are in the financial and insurance industry or IT industry, but others that made the cut include hospitality, health care, and professional services.
The top 25 also include many of the same companies as last year, although some such as Hilton and Capital One Financial climbed up the list.
Check out which companies made it into the top 25.
25. EY
- EY
Industry: Professional Services
HQ Location: New York City
Employees: 49,466
24. Capital One Financial
- REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid
Industry: Financial Services and Insurance
HQ Location: McClean, Va
Employees: 44,000
23. David Weekley Homes
- David Weekley Homes
Industry: Construction
HQ Location: Houston
Employees: 1,555
22. Southern Ohio Medical Center
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
Industry: Health Care
HQ Location: Portsmouth, Ohio
Employees: 2,795
21. Plante Moran
- Courtesy of Plante Moran
Industry: Financial Services and Insurance
HQ Location: Southfield, Mich.
Employees: 3,277
20. CarMax
- Thomson Reuters
Industry: Retail
HQ Location: Richmond, Va.
Employees: 26,041
19. Navy Federal Credit Union
- Glassdoor
Industry: Financial Services and Insurance
HQ Location: Vienna, Va.
Employees: 18,648
18. Camden Property Trust
- Glassdoor
Industry: Real Estate
HQ Location: Houston
Employees: 1,663
17. Veterans United Home Loans
- Veterans United Home Loans
Industry: Financial Services and Insurance
HQ Location: Colombia, MO
Employees: 3,176
16. Kimley-Horn
- Kimley-Horn
Industry: Professional Services
HQ Location: Raleigh, N.C.
Employees: 4,247
15. Texas Health Resources
- Brandon Wade / Reuters
Industry: Health Care
HQ Location: Arlington, Texas
Employees: 22,110
14. Pinnacle Financial Partners
- Pinnacle Financial Partners
Industry: Financial Services and Insurance
HQ Location: Nashville
Employees: 2,508
13. Baird
- Google Earth
Industry: Financial Services and Insurance
HQ Location: Milwaukee
Employees: 4,371
12. The Cheesecake Factory
- Flikr / Krista
Industry: Restaurant
HQ Location: Calabasas, Calif.
Employees: 39,496
11. Intuit
- Courtesy of Intuit
Industry: Information Technology
HQ Location: Mountain View, Calif.
Employees: 7,273
10. Kimpton Hotel & Restaurants
- Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
Industry: Hospitality
HQ Location: San Francisco
Employees: 8,124
9. American Express
- Mario Tama/Getty Images
Industry: Financial Services and Insurance
HQ Location: New York City
Employees: 59,000
8. Stryker
- Glassdoor
Industry: Manufacturing and Production
HQ Location: Kalamazoo, Mich
Employees: 19,941
7. Edward Jones
- Edward Jones
Industry: Financial Services & Insurance
HQ Location: St. Louis
Employees: 47,438
6. Salesforce
- Salesforce
Industry: Information Technology
HQ Location: San Francisco
Employees: 13,282
5. Workday
- Workday
Industry: Information Technology
HQ Location: Pleasanton, Calif.
Employees: 8,846
4. Cisco
- Sergio Perez/Reuters
Industry: Information Technology
HQ Location: San Jose, Calif.
Employees: 39,109
3. Wegmans Food Market
- Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider
Industry: Retail
HQ Location: Rochester, N.Y.
Employees: 51,069
2. Ultimate Software
- Ultimate Software/Facebook
Industry: Information Technology
HQ Location: Weston Fla.
Employees: 5,600
1. Hilton
- Reuters/Andrew Kelly
Industry: Hospitality
HQ Location: McLean, Va.
Employees: 62,000