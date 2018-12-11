The 29 tech companies with the best company culture in 2018

source Comparably

Comparably, a website that rates companies across a number of different areas, released its 2018 Best Company Culture list.

Of the 50 businesses on that list, 29 were tech companies.

Below, we’ve compiled the list of 29 companies in tech with the best company culture below.

Good company culture is one of the most important aspects of any job.

Sure, beer in the fridge and holiday parties are nice. But having company culture runs deeper than the perks – no matter how over-the-top that holiday party may have been.

On Monday, Comparably – a website that rates companies across a number of different areas – released its 2018 Best Company Culture list. Of the 50 businesses on that list, 29 were tech companies.

Here are the 29 big companies in tech with the best company culture:

29. Akvelon

source Glassdoor

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

What it does: Business and technology consulting firm

What employees say: “Akvelon is one of the best companies that I have worked for. The overall approach and the focus on having a good work-life balance and proactive engagement with their employees make them an extremely good and efficient organization to work with.”

28. Indeed.com

source Comparably

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

What it does: Job search platform

What employees say: “The office encourages collaboration and teamwork, to ensure everyone is sharing ideas and working together towards the same mission. I’ve always felt like I can speak up and my thoughts/ideas are heard and addressed.”

27. Adobe

source Comparably

Headquarters: San Jose, California

What it does: Software development company best known for its design and photo-editing solutions

What employees say: “Everybody generally works together and is united.”

26. Edifecs

source Comparably

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

What it does: Builds healthcare information management products

What employees say: “I work remotely and Edifecs has made that as easy as possible for me. I love visiting the office though – there are fully stocked kitchens, a gym and complete wellness center with masseuses. Not to mention it’s also in a beautiful area on the edge of a park.”

25. VMware

source Comparably

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California

What it does: Cloud infrastructure and digital workspace technology

What employees say: “Excellent work-life balance. Most people seem to leave work at work, and everyone is understanding about life getting in the way of work.”

24. Pegasystems

source Comparably

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts

What it does: Cloud-based customer relationship management software and more

What employees say: “The culture is one of doing your best, but people and managers are very aware that everyone has personal lives and families. While people are expected to drive hard, they aren’t expected to sacrifice personal or family time. The company even makes time in the workday for diversity discussion groups.”

23. Axon

source Comparably

Headquarters: Scottsdale, Arizona

What it does: Technology and weapons products for law enforcement

What employees say: “People across departments are interested in my professional development. We are rarely treated as if we don’t belong as a part of a meeting or solution that affects the whole company. That is to say I don’t think anyone here feels lesser than, or unimportant.”

22. TaskUs

source Comparably

Headquarters: Santa Monica, California

What it does: Outsourced customer support

What employees say: “The employees make and drive the culture. We are also given opportunities of a lifetime that we wouldn’t normally receive with another employer. From skydiving, to taking international trips, the possibilities are endless.”

21. Sunrun

source Comparably

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

What it does: Provider of solar-based energy

What employees say: “The best part about Sunrun is the team environment: we love the industry and know that what we do is making a bigger impact on the world.”

20. Overstock.com

source Comparably

Headquarters: Midvale, Utah

What it does: E-commerce company

What employees say: “Overstock offers many opportunities for interacting with co-workers and having fun. There are plenty of amenities (gym, cafe, game space, greenhouse, etc.) for taking a break during the workday and they encourage learning.”

19. LogMeIn

source Comparably

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

What it does: Creator of a remote desktop tool that allows users to access their Mac or PC from any device

What employees say: “The best thing about the culture is the diversity! Different cultures, skill sets, experience, personalities and races. The common denominator is intelligence and humanity.”

18. LinkedIn

source Comparably

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

What it does: Social network for business professionals and recruitment tool

What employees say: “The most positive things about the culture are the people, the attitude, the collaboration, and the inspiring mission.”

17. Globant

source Comparably

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

What it does: IT and software development company

What employees say: “Employees are given the opportunity to learn, lead, and make mistakes no matter how junior they are. There’s a good level of trust.

16. ADP

source Comparably

Headquarters: Roseland, New Jersey

What it does: Payroll solutions provider

What employees say: “You are rewarded and recognized for even the small impacts. As a team or individually. And rewards are pretty creative and cool.”

15. Microsoft

source Bryan Thomas/Getty Images

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

What it does: Develops, licenses, and sells computer software and devices

What employees say: “There is a consistent effort to be transparent and have a diverse work culture. People are encouraged to speak up and solve problems.”

14. Nextiva

source Glassdoor

Headquarters: Scottsdale, Arizona

What it does: Cloud-based business communication tools

What employees say: “They truly care about you both professionally and personally. They have very fun work environment and encourage methods of lowering stress levels.”

13. Fanatics

source Comparably

Headquarters: Jacksonville, Florida

What it does: Online retailer of officially licensed sports merchandise

What employees say: “The fact that we are encouraged to watch sports and have the chance to attend sporting events makes everything we work on more fun. The fact that we are a part of a bigger picture in the sporting world is really exciting.”

12. Workfront

source Comparably

Headquarters: Lehi, Utah

What it does: Cloud-based enterprise work management solutions for enterprise teams

What employees say: “Workfront is a great example of the phrase, work hard, play hard. We have a ton of fun. We laugh and have a good time during the work day. But we are also expected to produce quality and timely work.”

11. Dynatrace

source Comparably

Headquarters: Waltham, Massachusetts

What it does: Software intelligence platform for IT departments

What employees say: “Most of the team is remote, but the company has a high level of trust in the employees. There is not much over-the-shoulder monitoring of task lists and the team seems to respect the ability to be trusted with managing their workload.”

10. Facebook

source Comparably

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

What it does: The world’s largest social network

What employees say: “Community involvement is great and awesome.”

9. Shipt

source Comparably

Headquarters: Birmingham, Alabama

What it does: Grocery delivery service

What employees say: “Shipt is always taking care of us as employees. From providing lunch on Fridays to allowing dogs in the office one day a week to relieve stress to hiring some of the kindest and incredibly smart people I’ve ever met, Shipt knows how to keep the employees happy to promote a positive work culture.”

8. Qualtrics

source Comparably

Headquarters: Provo, Utah

What it does: Tools for companies to gather feedback and optimize their products

What employees say: “The culture is one of doing your best, but people and managers are very aware that everyone has personal lives and families. While people are expected to drive hard, they aren’t expected to sacrifice personal or family time. The company even makes time in the workday for diversity discussion groups.”

7. UiPath

source Comparably

Headquarters: New York, New York

What it does: Software that helps companies automate repetitive and routine tasks

What employees say: “The company actually puts the effort in to ensure that you feel welcome and part of the family. As a result, you feel as if you have a personal stake in the company’s success.”

6. Blizzard Entertainment

source Comparably

Headquarters: Irvine, California

What it does: Video game developer and publisher

What employees say: “Our core values and mission state drive every decision. You can ask any employee what their favorite core value is, and they’ll tell you what resonates with them closest (‘Play Nice; Play Fair’ is mine!).”

5. Salesforce

source Salesforce

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

What it does: Customer-relationship management software and more

What employees say: “What I like most about the culture: Philanthropy, opportunities to volunteer, matching charitable contributions. Opportunities to learn, get training on coding, scrum/agile. Opportunities to work in different teams within the company.”

4. Intuit

source Comparably

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

What it does: Develops an accounting software that offers tax preparation and payroll services

What employees say: “People are so good to each other here. I’ve never heard of anyone talking behind other people’s backs or putting down people. Everybody is so encouraging.”

3. Hubspot

source Glassdoor

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts

What it does: Sales and marketing software

What employees say: “Our culture is very open and inviting to new ideas. We’re all here to learn from each other and we approach new opportunities with HEART (Humble, Empathetic, Adaptable, Remarkable, Transparent).”

2. T-Mobile

source Glassdoor

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

What it does: Wireless carrier

What employees say: “People are happy and upbeat. We live out our culture every day. Magenta isn’t just a color its a verb and a big part of what makes us different.”

1. Google

source Comparably

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

What it does: The world’s most popular search engine, which also creates cloud computing, hardware, and software products, and more.

What employees say: “Employees are encouraged to be productive without over-exerting themselves. We’re encouraged to take our vacation.”