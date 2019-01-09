The best computer we saw at CES 2019

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Lenovo’s 7th-generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon was the best laptop of CES 2019.

It’s incredibly light-weight – lighter than the new 2018 MacBook Air which is known for its lightness.

It is the perfect combination of performance, design, and portability, making the new X1 Carbon as good as it gets when it comes to laptops.

Conceptual design and technology in laptops was surprisingly scant at CES this year, which left no choice but to pick a refreshing, unapologetically practical and reasonable top laptop of CES 2019.

It’s the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th-generation, and I’m completely enamored by its absurdly lightweight and beautiful, traditional, and signature IBM/Lenovo design. Indeed, it’s lighter than the new 2018 MacBook Air, which is already incredibly light.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

source BI Graphics

Worthy of note, Lenovo’s ThinkPad series of laptops also consistently have the best keyboards and trackpads on Windows devices. All this combined with great specs makes the Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 the most desirable laptop I saw at CES 2019. I nearly tried to buy it right there and then at the show.

What it is: A laptop that’s lighter than Apple’s lightest and thinnest laptop – the new 2018 MacBook Air – with a classic, yet, modern aesthetic, and great specs.

Who makes it: Lenovo.

Why it’s the best: It’s easy to put great specs in any computer, but less easy to make it look good. To make a powerful laptop that looks great and weighs under 2.5 pounds is a feat that should get the attention it deserves.

Where and when you can get it: From Lenovo starting June 2019.

How much it will cost: Price is estimated at $1,710, which is a little higher than I’d like, but it’s not the final pricing.