The 6 best computing products we saw at CES 2020

source CES/Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

CES 2020 has unveiled more brand-new and potentially groundbreaking computing products than the past few years – without question.

From laptops with foldable displays to gaming PCs that operate like the Nintendo Switch, 2020 is set to be a landmark year for computing.

We’ve chosen six devices that we consider to be the absolute best computing products of CES 2020.

CES 2020 has been host to some of the most exciting computing technology debuts of the past several years. Not only did we see the first-ever laptop with a foldable display in its official form, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, but we also saw the first-ever 5G laptop – also from Lenovo.

These two innovations alone are going to set the stage for 2020 in terms of the new features and technologies we can expect to see from many other product makers this year. For instance, Dell itself showed off prototypes for a foldable laptop display, while Microsoft is already expected to debut its own dual-screened devices by holiday 2020.

We also saw incredibly exciting stuff from Dell, particularly its next-level Dell XPS 13 laptop and its concept for a portable PC gaming device much like that of the Nintendo Switch, the Concept UFO. The latter has the potential to be one of the most exciting developments in gaming since, well, the Switch.

Finally, we saw even more advancements in PC gaming with the Acer Predator Thronos Air gaming chair rig, which will be the piece of PC gamer gear for the 1% this year, and the Razer Tomahawk gaming PC case, the first of its kind to accept modular parts made by Intel.

When it comes to computing, CES 2020 has been an excellent year chock-full of realized potential and years-long ideas coming to fruition at last.

Here are the best computing products of CES 2020:

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop with foldable display

Dell XPS 13 laptop

Lenovo Yoga 5G laptop

Acer Predator Thronos Air gaming chair

Alienware Concept UFO game console

Razer Tomahawk gaming PC

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop with foldable display

source Monica Chin/Business Insider

The first-ever Windows laptop with a foldable display is absolutely one of the highlights of CES 2020. It’s a future-forward device that will actually be for sale this year.

Lenovo has made good on the promise it made way back in May 2019: Lenovo will launch the first-ever laptop with a foldable display, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold in 2020. The refined, market-ready version of the product we saw previously – with literal support tape on it – does wonders to sell the concept of an interesting new experience with a large, sharp touchscreen.

Magazines could look amazing on this device, and with the bundled Bluetooth keyboard, people could work on that document while watching the latest episode of “The Witcher” on Netflix above. These are quaint hypotheticals, but the idea of folding screens is just too interesting not to get excited about.

The $2,499.00 asking price severely limits the market for this first foldable Windows laptop to well-to-do executives and technology enthusiasts – and maybe some creatives in spite of the buttoned-up ThinkPad branding. Regardless, the ThinkPad X1 Fold captures the innovative and groundbreaking spirit of CES in something you can actually buy in 2020.

Dell XPS 13 laptop

source Monica Chin/Business Insider

Dell’s flagship laptop gets even better at CES 2020 with an updated frame design featuring a larger screen and improved keyboard.

Not content with the processor bump made late in 2019 for its XPS 13 lineup, Dell has taken the XPS 13 laptop design and refined it even further, increasing the screen size within a similarly-sized frame and widening the keyboard. Starting at $999.99 and available now, the laptop comes with the latest Intel processors and other high-end hardware inside.

The most notable changes start with a 13.4-inch display that’s larger, thanks to smaller bottom bezels and its ultra-thin bezels throughout. Then, we most appreciate the keyboard size expansion, as comfort is always king.

It may not be the flashiest laptop of the show, but the new Dell XPS 13 is likely to be yet another incredible flagship laptop across just about every field and use case. The welcome design tweaks alone are enough for it to be worthy of a call-out.

Lenovo Yoga 5G laptop

source Monica Chin/Business Insider

The first-ever laptop with 5G connectivity debuted at CES 2020, giving us a solid reason to be excited for a Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Windows laptop at last.

Not only does Lenovo have the world’s first laptop with a foldable display, it also has the first laptop with 5G cellular connectivity in 2020. Due out this spring for a $1,499.00 starting price, this will likely be the first ARM processor-based Windows laptop worth buying.

This is because not only will the laptop feature Lenovo’s excellent keyboard craftsmanship, but it will contain Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx System on a Chip processor for Windows laptops. Of course, this processor features Qualcomm’s 5G cellular modem, which has basically no competition in this particular space until Apple launches the modem it purchased from Intel.

Until then, ARM through Qualcomm is the way to get a 5G Windows laptop, and this gorgeous, 14-inch 2-in-1 device is a fine way to welcome in the new connectivity technology. Mobile internet that’s 10 times faster than 4G is going to be a big deal this year, and we have to respect Lenovo being on the forefront.

Acer Predator Thronos Air gaming chair

source Acer

The ultimate accessory for PC gamers with an endless budget, Acer will release its Predator Thronos Air gaming chair this March for $13,999.99 – and it’s the coolest thing in PC gaming since, well, RGB lighting and gaming chairs.

This isn’t a brand-new product to CES 2020, but it’s the first time that it’s being shown in the US ahead of a retail debut later this March for a cool $13,999.99. Nope, that’s not a typo. This is a $14,000 PC gaming accessory, and it’s called the Acer Predator Thronos Air.

Believe it or not, this chair is actually half as expensive as the original model. The device is a gaming chair rigged inside of a pod mounted with three 27-inch, curved monitors, which you, unfortunately, provide yourself in addition to the gaming PC powering the whole thing.

Clearly, this is another piece of tech that’s fun to look at for most of us, but only within reach for the ultra-rich. Regardless, it’s one of the downright coolest pieces of PC technology at the show this year.

Alienware Concept UFO game console

source Alienware

Dell’s gaming arm just brought PC gaming into the realm of the Nintendo Switch with its Alienware Concept UFO, a device that’s basically a Switch for PC gaming.

It would be easy to call this concept device a Nintendo Switch rip off, and we’re not above it, but we absolutely dig the Alienware UFO‘s ambition to bring PC gaming to a Switch-like concept.

With the ability to support Windows 10 and Valve’s Steam PC game service, and detach its controllers for single-player tabletop play, it can make PC games more mobile than they’ve ever been.

We’re all about portable gaming here and would love to see PC gaming continue to grow and thrive on mobile platforms. Plus, it’s got a sharper 1,920 x 1,200-pixel screen and Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) connectivity, so it’s gunning to be a bit more luxe than Nintendo’s portable marvel. This is one we seriously hope to see out before the end of 2020.

Razer Tomahawk gaming PC

source Razer

This semi-modular gaming PC makes good on Razer’s five-year-old concept first debuted at CES 2014. Now, easier PC gaming building and maintenance is here.

When we saw Razer’s Project Christine concept for a fully modular gaming PC way back at CES 2014, we had hope for an easier future in building or upgrading computers. That never came true, but Razer compromised with reality to achieve the Tomahawk gaming PC chassis.

An ultra-slim and short PC case – seemingly not much longer than an external graphics card enclosure – Razer has managed to fit a full-sized graphics card inside as well as all of the other necessary parts. How? Intel’s NUC Compute Platform, which packs the processor, memory and storage into a single module that can be removed and upgraded with future models.

In short, the Razer Tomahawk case has made building a gaming PC as dead simple as it’s going to get for a while. Razer will sell complete systems using the case as well as the case on its own for prices unknown yet. Regardless, Razer has brought incredible style and accessibility to desktop PC gaming, and for that, we’re awfully excited.