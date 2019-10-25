The best hard anodized cookware sets

source Amazon/Business Insider

More and more people are ditching traditional pots and pans in favor of hard-anodized cookware, thanks to its durability, nonstick performance, and easy to clean surfaces.

There are a lot of options, but the Circulon Symmetry Chocolate Hard-Anodized Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set is the best you can buy.

If you’re fed up with cooking a scrambled egg, only for it to stick to your saucepan, then it’s time to invest in some hard-anodized nonstick cookware. Considered the go-to option for home cooks, and even professional chefs, hard anodized cookware is easy to use and clean.

So, what does “hard-anodized” actually mean? It’s essentially a way of hardening a soft aluminum surface electrochemically so it becomes twice as hard as stainless steel and has an oxidized layer that is nonstick, scratch resistant, and non-reactive to food. Hard-anodized aluminum cookware is easy to clean, non-toxic, and requires little or no oil.

Thanks to highly durable surfaces, it can withstand high temperatures, so it can go in the oven. Plus, its nonstick layer lasts up to three times as long as a regular nonstick pan. It does a great job of preventing scratches and can’t chip or peel away.

You’ll need a variety of pots and pans for your kitchen depending on how keen a cook you are. Buying individual pieces can be very expensive, so sets are a more economical alternative. To keep things simple, we have focused on 10 to 12-piece sets, which are suitable for a couple or small family. In boxed sets, lids are considered as pieces and some manufacturers even count extras such utensils, so that’s something to bear in mind.

There are plenty of sets to choose from on the market and options to suit all budgets, but it can be hard to know which sets are best for you. We’ve spent hours researching and putting a variety of hard-anodized cookware sets to the test, making scrambled eggs and sticky sauces, and flipping pancakes, to come up with our top five.

To be included, sets had to be PFOA-free. Some manufacturers state it is okay to use metal utensils with hard-anodized cookware, but in our experience, it is still better to use silicone ones to keep surfaces in good condition

Here are the best hard anodized cookware sets you can buy:

The best hard-anodized cookware set overall

The Circulon Symmetry Hard Anodized 11-Piece Cookware Set is sophisticated and versatile, these pots and pans combine unbeatable performance with durability, plus they’re easy to clean.

There’s a wide selection of hard-anodized cookware on the market, but the Circulon Symmetry set is the best one you can buy. It lives up to its reputation, whether you’re grilling a filet mignon or whipping up a mushroom and spinach mélange.

The set includes a 1-quart pouring saucepan, 2-quart covered saucepan, 3-quart covered saucepan, 8-quart covered stockpot, 8.5-inch French skillet, 10-inch French skillet, and a 3-quart covered sauté pan.

Its elegant, tulip-shaped design looks super stylish. You can expect superior performance and its heavy-duty construction means you can cook your favorite recipes to perfection. You can also stick it in the oven because all the pieces in this set are rated to handle up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Each piece in the Circulon Symmetry set features a warp-resistant bonded stainless steel base that is suitable for all stovetops including induction. Expert reviewers praise this set, which was ranked the best induction cookware on Home Epiphany. It is also considered one of the best nonstick sets on the market by Think Cook.

One of the big benefits of this set is that it is dishwasher safe but it is also very easy to clean if you prefer hand washing. The rubberized cast stainless steel handles are comfortable to hold, while the vented, shatter-resistant glass lids are tight fitted to lock in the flavors of your favorite recipes.

Amazon reviewers gave the range 4.5 out of 5 stars, raving about its nonstick performance. Its customers generally felt the higher price tag was worth it. However, a small number of users did report the nonstick coating began to peel off after a few months.

Pros: Oven safe to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, dishwasher safe, warp-resistant, induction compatible, metal-utensil safe, stay cool handles.

Cons: It is expensive

The best mid-range hard anodized cookware set

The Anolon Advanced Hard Anodized Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set is hard to beat, thanks to its fast and even heating capabilities, long-lasting nonstick surfaces, and sleek looks.

The Anolon Advanced Set is one of the best ones you can get without totally blowing your budget. The set includes a 1.5-quart and 3-quart covered saucepans, 8-quart covered stockpot, 8.5-inch French skillet, 12-inch covered deep skillet with helper handle, and a 3-quart covered sauté pan.

Unlike traditional nonstick cookware, which has a tendency to chip, the Anolon Advanced Set is designed to last. The tri-ply DuPont Autograph 2 surface is considered one of the best nonstick coatings, and Amazon buyers reported hand washing the pots and pans is a breeze.

The sure-grip silicone handles don’t get hot, so you won’t burn your hands and the domed glass lids are great because you can easily check on your cooking. The only downside is that these lids lack vent holes. The pieces in this set feel solid without being too heavy.

Unfortunately, this range, like other premium cookware sets, is not dishwasher safe, but we found it very easy to clean by hand. In fact, when we put the pans to the test, scrambled egg came straight off when hand washed. Despite the manufacturer’s claim that the range is metal utensil safe, some reviewers said using metal did cause scratches, so stick to silicone.

This set gets positive reviews from sites such as The Cookware Advisor and Cookware Lab, and Amazon reviewers give it a big thumbs up, with one reviewer saying it is the best cookware ever.

Pros: Oven safe to 400 degrees, silicone stay-cool handles, easy to clean by hand

Cons: Not suitable for dishwasher use or for induction stovetops

The best high-end hard anodized cookware set

The All-Clad Hard Anodized 10-Piece Cookware Set ticks all the boxes for performance, style, and durability, plus, it’s dishwasher-safe.

All-Clad is considered the Grand Dame of cookware and the brand consistently gets top ratings from experts and buyers, but it is also one of the most expensive brands. If you’re prepared to spend some money, then the All-Clad HA1 Set really is worth the investment.

This set includes 8-inch and 10-inch fry pans, 2-quart and 3-quart sauce pans with lids, 4-quart sauté pan with lid, and an 8-quart stockpot with lid. All-Clad also sells a 13-piece set.

Sticky sauces fall right off the pan and dishwashing is a breeze, whether you want to do it by hand or simply stick it in the dishwasher. All Cookware Find gives it an A-rating and more than 80% of Amazon reviewers gave it five stars.

One buyer said it was better than even the best home chef would ever need. Not only can you wow your guests with your cooking, they’ll be impressed by the set’s stylish and modern, rounded design that looks great on the table as well as on the stove. However, a few buyers reported their handles got hot.

The range is oven safe for temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit (without lids) and its bonded steel base prevents warping and reduces scratches from stovetop use. It is induction capable, too.

One of the big plusses about the All-Clad HA1 Set is that you can stick everything in the dishwasher, although the company recommends washing it by hand.

Pros: Oven safe to 500 degrees, dishwasher safe, induction capable, warp-resistant

Cons: Expensive

The best affordable hard anodized cookware set

If you’re looking for a superb starter set that is easy to use, easy to clean, and looks great in your kitchen, then get the Rachael Ray Hard Anodized II 10-Piece Cookware Set.

You certainly get plenty of bang for your buck with this cookware set from renowned TV celebrity chef, Rachael Ray. The Rachael Ray Hard Anodized II Set is one of the most popular sets you can buy.

The set includes a 1-quart, covered saucepan, 2-quart, covered saucepan, 6-quart, covered stockpot, 3-quart, covered sauté, 8.5-inch skillet, and a 10-inch skillet. Rachel ray also sells a 12 and 14-piece set.

The nonstick Eclipse interior certainly held up well in testing and all the pieces can be put straight in the dishwasher. We love the contemporary black designed with brightly-colored orange handles. The handles also come in blue and are made of silicone, so you can avoid burning your hands, although one user did also say the handles get hot.

On the downside, a handful of reviewers did say the pots and pans a bit small and were not as good quality as some of the more premium brands. Still, most expert reviewers and buyers approved of this set.

The Good Housekeeping Institute gives it 4 out of 5, while Food Tips gave it 4.5 out of 5. The set also gets positive reviews on Amazon.

Pros: Great price, dishwasher safe, oven safe to 350 degrees.

Cons: Pots and pans are smaller and a bit light weight compared to some other brands, unsuitable for induction stoves

The best hard anodized cookware set for less than $100

If high prices are keeping you from investing in some hard-anodized cookware, T-fal’s set will be perfect for you.

The T-fal E765SC Ultimate Set offers excellent value for money. It certainly includes many key pieces like 8-inch and 10.25-inch fry pans, 1, 2 and 3-quart saucepans with lids, 5.6-quart Dutch oven, and spoon and spatula. It is also available in a 14 and 17-piece set.

The set comes in T-Fal’s signature smooth gray color that will look great in any kitchen. It is very durable and the titanium nonstick interior is scratch resistant, so you can use metal utensils without scratching.

One Amazon reviewer was delighted that the insides of their pans were like new after five years of use. When you’re finished cooking, simply put it in the dishwasher for effortless cleaning. We were certainly impressed when we put the pots and pans to the test in the kitchen.

We loved T-Fal’s unique Thermo-Spot heat indicator, a circle in the center of each fry pan that turns red when the pan is heating to the optimal cooking temperature. This means when you’re grilling a juicy steak, you’ll get moist, delicious results.

However, some Cookware Advisor users reported the spot doesn’t turn fully red. The TechnoResist Anti-warp Base stops pans from warping and provides even heat distribution, preventing hotspots. On the downside, some Amazon reviewers said that the pots slip on the stove.

The T-Fal E765SC Ultimate Set is oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (the lids can handle up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit), so your pans can go straight from the stove to the oven.

Because the riveted handles are made from silicone, you don’t need to worry about burning your hands when you take them out. The handles also have holes, too so you can hang the pots and pans if you need to save space. Vented, tempered glass lids allow steam to escape and you can keep an eye on what’s cooking.

Food Tips ranked it top budget hard-anodized cookware set and it gets 4.5 out of 5 from Amazon buyers.

Pros: Dishwasher safe, oven safe to 400F, Thermo-Spot technology, metal utensil safe, anti-warp base.

Cons: Non suitable for induction stoves, Dutch oven might be too small for some