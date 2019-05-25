The best cooling mattress toppers you can buy

If you sleep hot, dread warm summer nights, or suffer from night sweats, a cooling mattress topper can help to regulate your bed’s temperature for a better night’s sleep.

Our top pick, the Therpedic Tru-Cool 3-inch Serene Foam Performance Mattress Topper, offers a combination of cooling and other valuable benefits, like reduced motion transfer, to help you get to sleep and stay asleep.

Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night to desperately kick off your covers and wait as the cooler air washes over you? Do you dread getting into bed in the summer, knowing that your mattress is going to be uncomfortably warm? Whether you’re someone who just sleeps hot or needs to get better sleep during warm weather, investing in a cooling mattress topper can make you more comfortable and help you to sleep through the night.

When your bed isn’t working for you, buying a mattress topper can help to correct some of the issues at a more affordable cost than you’ll see if you buy a new mattress. They can refresh an older mattress, or they can add cushion, breathability, or cooling properties to a newer mattress that you don’t want to replace.

These mattress toppers – as opposed to mattress pads or covers – offer significant cushion and padding in addition to their cooling properties. Some are thicker than others, so you’ll want to think about how much height they’ll add to your bed when deciding which product is right for you. Also be sure to consider whether you’ll like a topper that’s firmer or softer, since everyone has different preferences.

The mattress toppers in this guide all offer some sort of cooling effect. For the best results, pair them with breathable sheets and comforters, and try to lower the temperature of your bedroom before going to bed. The National Sleep Foundation states that the ideal bedroom temperature is between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s easier to fall asleep when your room is cool, rather than hot, so taking steps to keep your bed and bedroom cool can help you to both fall asleep and stay asleep.

Buying a mattress topper can be a challenge, since you can’t try them out and most stores don’t select a wide variety of them for you to feel and inspect in person. We have researched and ranked the following toppers according to their cooling effect, their benefits, such as washable covers and reduced motion transfer, their price, and their overall performance, taking the guesswork out of your purchase.

Here are the best cooling mattress toppers in 2019:

Keep scrolling to check out our top picks.

The best overall

source Bed Bath & Beyond

Not only does the Therpedic Tru-Cool 3-Inch Serene Foam Performance Mattress Topper feature cooling technology, but it also reduces motion transfer.

Cooling technology can go a long way in helping you to sleep more comfortably, but it’s not the only factor in getting a good night’s sleep. The Therapedic Tru-Cool 3-Inch Serene Foam Performance Mattress Topper is our top pick because of the multiple ways it keeps you comfortable at night.

TruCool cooling technology helps to keep this topper comfortable, even on hot nights, and the Serene Foam allows heat to dissipate quickly, contributing to your cool sleep.

The Serene Foam offers other benefits, though. It has billions of microscopic air capsules that help to enhance the support that the foam provides while simultaneously reducing the pressure on your body. This is a valuable quality since pressure on hips, knees, shoulders, and ankles (depending on how you sleep) can lead to pain, stiffness, and sleep disruption.

This foam also reduces motion transfer, so you’re disturbed less when your partner shifts around. The polyester blend cover is breathable and made of a double-knit performance fabric that is both soft and durable. The cover is also machine washable for convenience.

This topper is backed by a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty and is available in twin, full, queen, king, and California king sizes. It’s a good all-around choice that offers cooling properties plus features that enhance the overall quality of your sleep. This topper is endorsed by the American Sleep Association and is made in the US.

The Therapedic Tru-Cool 3-Inch Serene Foam Performance Mattress Topper has a 3.9 out of 5-star rating on Bed Bath & Beyond, based on 14 reviews. One reviewer has been pleased with this mattress topper: “Great quality for cost. Very comfortable. Helps me to fall asleep faster. The cooling feature is Perfect for women that have hot flashes.”

Another buyer named Sydney wrote, “I should give it one star because I am now almost always late to work or class because I never want to leave my bed. Like sleeping on a cloud.”

Pros: Cooling technology, reduced motion transfer, reduced pressure points for a more comfortable sleep, 5-year manufacturer’s warranty

Cons: Foam can be spot cleaned only, 3-inch topper may add too much height to some beds

The best for pain relief

source Overstock

The Overstock Cooling Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper provides cradling support for a comfortable and cool night’s sleep.

If you’re looking for both cooling properties and cushion in a mattress topper, the Overstock Cooling Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper offers a combination of the two. This 2.5-inch topper features memory foam that is infused with cooling gel to help prevent heat buildup so your bed stays at a comfortable temperature all night long.

Additionally, the Tencel fabric is soft and smooth, and its natural moisture-wicking properties further keep you cool and dry. The Tencel fabric promotes air circulation, further helping to avoid heat buildup.

This topper comes with a zippered, removable, and washable cover for convenience. The topper is backed by a 5-year manufacturer’s limited warranty and is available in twin XL, queen, or king sizes.

The Overstock Cooling Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress has a 4.2 out of 5-star Amazon rating, based on 62 reviews. One reviewer was pleased with the cooling properties: “Exactly as advertised. Improved sleep and comfort. Unlike others we have tried this truly is cool comfort and does not cause you to overheat.”

Another buyer named April King compared using this topper to sleeping on a cloud: “I’m not sure what a cloud feels like but this foam topper at 2.5 inches is the right amount of comfort … you literally sink right in and I woke up without back or shoulder pain.”

This topper is also the recipient of a SELF Editor’s Choice Award.

Pros: Cooling gel-infused foam helps to keep temperatures comfortable, Tencel fabric wicks moisture, washable cover, 5-year manufacturer’s limited warranty

Cons: Topper itself isn’t washable

The best charcoal topper

source Wayfair

The 3-inch Lucid Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper offers temperature regulation, moisture wicking, and odor reducing properties, plus much more.

The 3-inch Lucid Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper takes a unique, natural approach to enhancing your mattress. This topper is infused with StayFresh bamboo charcoal, which gives it some desirable properties.

The topper harnesses charcoal’s ability to reduce odor, which helps to keep the topper smelling fresh. Additionally, the bamboo charcoal infusion wicks away excess moisture, which helps to keep you cool and comfortable even on hot nights.

This mattress topper is also equipped with a PureFlow ventilated design, which maximizes breathability and airflow to help regulate temperature and prevent heat buildup. The moldable foam conforms to your body’s curves while also eliminating pain on pressure points like elbows, hips, and knees.

The topper is naturally hypoallergenic, making it ideal for anyone with allergies. It’s backed by a 3-year warranty. The topper has CertiPUR-US certification, meaning it was made without the use of any harmful chemicals, so you can sleep well.

The 3-inch Lucid Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper has a 4.5-star rating on Wayfair.com based on 147 reviews. One shopper named Karen wrote, “Feels like I’m sleeping on a cloud. The best part is that I don’t sweat anymore at night.” Another buyer called Shelley wrote, “So soft and very cool.”

This mattress topper is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes.

Pros: Odor-reducing, moisture-wicking, ventilation maximizes airflow for temperature regulation, hypoallergenic, 3-year warranty

Cons: Can take a few days to fully expand after being unpacked, no cover included

The best luxury topper

source Amazon

Handcrafted with organic wool that’s not treated with chemicals, the PlushBeds Luxury Wool Topper helps to regulate your bed’s temperature year-round.

If you’re looking for a truly deluxe mattress topper, the PlushBeds Luxury Wool Topper is a top-quality handcrafted option. The topper is filled with wool, making it not only comfortable, but also helping to keep your bed at a comfortable temperature.

Because wool naturally regulates temperature, this mattress topper helps to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter, offering just the right amount of insulation.

PlushBeds uses wool that that Global Organic Textile Standard has certified as organic. Plus, PlushBeds manufactures its wool mattress toppers with environmental and socially responsible best practices.

The wool used is never chemically treated, whereas wool toppers by other brands may be treated with harsh chemicals or detergents. It’s naturally non-allergenic and helps to minimize mold sports and mites.

While this mattress topper has a higher price point than others, it’s also of a higher quality. The cotton exterior has a 400-thread count for a luxurious feel, and the topper is hand tufted and hand stitched right here in the United States.

The PlushBeds Luxury Wool Topper has a 4.2 out of 5-star Amazon rating, based on 5 reviews. One shopper named Jeffrey Brockhaus wrote, “The PlushBeds Luxury Wool Topper is more expensive than most, but the quality of the workmanship is impressive. I have purchased 2, one for my bed and one for the guest room.” This topper was also recognized as the Editor’s Pick by Tuck.

This mattress topper is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes.

Pros: Made with organic wool, handcrafted here in the United States, wool offers natural temperature regulation year-round, topper is non-allergenic

Cons: Higher price point than other mattress toppers

The best for intense cooling

source Amazon

With pressure-activated cooling, the Cool Flash Sleeping Gel Body Pad is versatile and portable, offering cooling comfort wherever you need it.

Unlike traditional mattress toppers, the Cool Flash Sleeping Gel Body Pad exists specifically to provide cooling properties, rather than to add padding or cushion. This body pad measures 43.4 x 27.6 inches, making it ideal for personal use.

It’s activated by pressure, and offers cooling relief for up to three hours – plenty of time to fall asleep, or to fall back asleep after waking up in the middle of the night. This pad doesn’t require water, electricity, or refrigeration. When it’s time to recharge the pad, simply let it sit in a cool place for 30 minutes.

This pad also has an advantage over traditional mattress toppers, in that it’s easily portable. You can use it on the couch, in a recliner, or even while in a lounge chair outside for cooling relaxation.

Because the pad doesn’t use water or electricity, it’s safe to use in bed. You can lie directly on top of it, or place a sheet over it. For continuous cooling, invest in two pads so you can swap one out while the other recharges. For supercharged cooling, you can put the pad in the freezer prior to use.

The Cool Flash Sleeping Gel Body Pad has a 3.4 out of 5-star Amazon rating, based on 83 reviews. One reviewer named L. Capell wrote, “It doesn’t stay cool for hours on end. But, I am able to make it several hours before I have to get up. And after a few minutes, it is cool again. Such a blessing for me!”

Another shopper named Sherri L. uses this pad for relief from night sweats: “Finally now at 50+ years old I find this and it is amazing the difference. I no longer have to get out of bed to let my pillow dry out. I place these on my pillow in such a manner as they will be under my neck and it is awesome.”

Pros: No electricity, water, or refrigeration required; portable; recharges in 30 minutes

Cons: Cooling doesn’t last all night