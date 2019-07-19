How the hottest Corvettes and Mustangs stack up

caption Mustang! source Ford

You could say that the classic Ford-Chevy muscle-car battle is between the Mustang and the Camaro – and you’d be right!

But as far as halo vehicles go, Ford has the Mustang and Chevy has the Corvette. Yes, the former has a back seat. But performance-wise, the Pony Car and the Vette match up, and both Ford and Chevy produce a variety of different versions.

(Chevy also just debuted its eighth-generation Corvette, with a mid-engine design that can take on Ford’s very, very expensive GT supercar at a fraction of the price – $60,000 versus $400,000-plus.

Here’s a quick rundown of what the Mustang and Corvette have to offer:

The Mustang — Ford’s iconic “Pony Car” — first hit the streets in 1965 and was an immediate smash.

source Ford

We’ve come a long way, baby. The first ‘Stangs had a 200-horsepower V8 engine. The latest Mustang is the Shelby GT500, making 760hp from its V8.

source Ford

The Shelby GT350 is a track-oriented beast that makes 529 horsepower.

source Ford

The “Bullitt” Mustang is a nod to the famous Steve McQueen movie. It cranks out 480 horsepower.

source Ford

The Mustang GT’s 5.0-liter V8 produces 460 horsepower.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The Mustang GT California Special carries over the same engine, but adds add rev-matching to the GT’s six-speed manual transmission — and of course, the top can be dropped.

source Ford

The “Performance Pack Level 2” adds race-track goodies to the GT, but the engine remains the 460hp V8.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

Finally, the 2.3-liter, four-cylinder EcoBoost turbocharged motor on the entry level ‘Stang makes 310 horsepower. I sampled it as a drop-top. There is no longer a V6 Mustang option!

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The Corvette has been around a lot longer than the Mustang. The original roadster debuted in 1953.

source GM

The king of Corvette mountain is currently the 755-horsepower ZR1.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

A notch down is the 605-horsepower Z06 — the Vette that finally put the car into supercar territory.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

My personal favorite Vette is the Grand Sport, which extracts 460 horsepower from the V8 engine.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The Corvette Stingray also makes 460 horsepower, minus some of the Grand Sport’s performance extras.

source Chevrolet

The Stingray also comes in a convertible version — and the automatic eight-speed transmission achieved a quicker 0-60mph time than the seven-speed manual. Both, however, break the four-second barrier.

source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Brace yourselves for the all-new eighth-generation Vette. The Stingray trim arrives for the 2020 model year with radical new mid-engine design and a 6.2-liter, V8 engine, making 495 horsepower.