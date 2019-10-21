12 of the best costumes from this year’s Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York City

- source
- JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images
- The 29th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade was held on Sunday, October 20, in New York City.
- We rounded up our favorite costumes from this year’s festivities.
- There was more than one “Stranger Things“-inspired ensemble.
Even though Halloween is still more than a week away, New York City’s dogs are already in the spirit – and showed off their finest costumes at the 29th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade this weekend.
These dogs and their owners were not messing around as they paraded through the park in their elaborate ensembles and matching outfits.
Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite costumes from this year’s parade.
The annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade took place on Sunday, October 20.
If you need some inspiration for your dog’s costume, we’ve got you covered.
The parade’s been going on for 29 years. This year, it was held at the East River Park Amphitheater.
Cue the “Jaws” theme.
“Stranger Things” costumes were a popular choice this year after season three dropped over the summer.
Here’s a couple dressed as Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington. Their dog joined in the fun by dressing as Eleven in all her ’80s glory.
Another nostalgia-inspired costume was Regan from the 1973 horror classic “The Exorcist.”
The pup is referencing an iconic, terrifying scene.
Read more: The terrifying true stories that your favorite horror movies are based on
That’s not the only pop culture pup that strutted their stuff. This fierce lady rocked an iconic Rihanna outfit.
This costume was inspired by the outfit Rihanna wore to the Barbados Crop Over Festival in August.
This costume is a bit more topical.
This costume comes a few weeks after thousands of people marched on New York City in the Global Climate Strike to raise awareness about climate change.
Read more: The most creative signs from New York’s Global Climate Strike have one message in common: Time’s running out
This get-up appears to take inspiration from the popularity of clowns — and clown memes — in 2019.
From “It: Chapter Two” to “Joker,” clown movies are having a moment.
These two are both Batman, but from different eras.
While the human Batman is wearing what appears to be an all-black suit, the canine Batman’s costume harkens back to the Batman suit of the ’60s and ’70s.
Read more: HOLY BATMAN: The 75-Year Evolution Of The Batsuit
This pair is straight out of “Sesame Street.”
Biff the Samoyed is definitely channeling Oscar with those statement eyebrows.
A wiener dog dressed as a wiener is always a classic.
A real “hot dog,” if we may.
And lastly, this might be the most elaborate costume. Krisja Lorenson dressed a Dilophosaurus, while her dog, Agnes, dressed as Dennis Nedry, both from “Jurassic Park.”
While Dennis and the dinosaur don’t exactly get along in “Jurassic Park,” we have a feeling these two are the best of friends.
