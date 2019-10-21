12 of the best costumes from this year’s Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York City

caption A dog dressed in a shark costume attends the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in Manhattan in New York City on October 20, 2019. source JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Even though Halloween is still more than a week away, New York City’s dogs are already in the spirit – and showed off their finest costumes at the 29th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade this weekend.

These dogs and their owners were not messing around as they paraded through the park in their elaborate ensembles and matching outfits.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite costumes from this year’s parade.

The annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade took place on Sunday, October 20.

caption They were appropriately dressed for the weather. source JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

If you need some inspiration for your dog’s costume, we’ve got you covered.

The parade’s been going on for 29 years. This year, it was held at the East River Park Amphitheater.

caption The lesser-known puppy shark. source JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Cue the “Jaws” theme.

“Stranger Things” costumes were a popular choice this year after season three dropped over the summer.

caption Eleven and the Demogorgon. source JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Here’s a couple dressed as Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington. Their dog joined in the fun by dressing as Eleven in all her ’80s glory.

caption Jacklyn Apostolik and James Choca with their dog, Ava. source Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Another nostalgia-inspired costume was Regan from the 1973 horror classic “The Exorcist.”

caption This attention to detail is commendable. source OHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

The pup is referencing an iconic, terrifying scene.

That’s not the only pop culture pup that strutted their stuff. This fierce lady rocked an iconic Rihanna outfit.

caption Work. source JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

This costume was inspired by the outfit Rihanna wore to the Barbados Crop Over Festival in August.

This costume is a bit more topical.

caption A dog sits in a global warming costume at the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade. source JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

This costume comes a few weeks after thousands of people marched on New York City in the Global Climate Strike to raise awareness about climate change.

This get-up appears to take inspiration from the popularity of clowns — and clown memes — in 2019.

caption Clowns are all over this dog carrier. source JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

From “It: Chapter Two” to “Joker,” clown movies are having a moment.

These two are both Batman, but from different eras.

caption Two dark knights. source JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

While the human Batman is wearing what appears to be an all-black suit, the canine Batman’s costume harkens back to the Batman suit of the ’60s and ’70s.

This pair is straight out of “Sesame Street.”

caption Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch. source Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Biff the Samoyed is definitely channeling Oscar with those statement eyebrows.

A wiener dog dressed as a wiener is always a classic.

caption Complete with a ketchup squirt. source Andrew Kelly/Reuters

A real “hot dog,” if we may.

And lastly, this might be the most elaborate costume. Krisja Lorenson dressed a Dilophosaurus, while her dog, Agnes, dressed as Dennis Nedry, both from “Jurassic Park.”

caption Watch out, Agnes! source Andrew Kelly/Reuters

While Dennis and the dinosaur don’t exactly get along in “Jurassic Park,” we have a feeling these two are the best of friends.