The best countertop cleaners you can buy

Countertops in kitchens and bathrooms take lots of abuse and sometimes need to be cleaned multiple times daily. What are the best cleaners for different types of countertops?

The best overall cleaner in our tests, Clorox Scentiva Multi-Purpose Spray, cleans and disinfects nearly every type of countertop and leaves behind a fresh scent.

Kitchen and bathroom counters are subjected to everything from gritty dirt to greasy foods and soap scum. They are also touched by dozens of hands, drippy toothbrushes, and late-night snacks. Taking care of countertops is a never-ending job. Giving them a quick wipe with a paper towel may take care of a surface spill but eventually, usually at least once a day, they will need to be cleaned with a good cleaner.

With so many material options available for countertops, it is important to find a cleaner that will not damage the surface but will remove grime and bacteria without dulling the finish. Always read the labels on a product to make sure it is suitable for your countertop finish. This is particularly important for unsealed finishes, marble, and other stone countertops.

With the right cleaners and tools, you can have stain-free and clean countertops easily. I’ve been testing all-purpose cleaners, sponges, microfiber cloths, and disposable cleaning wipes for many years as a home economist for companies and publications. I’m always looking for the most effective, easiest to use, and the best value in products for myself and others.

These are the five best countertop-cleaning solutions. In addition, you will find my recommendations for preparing and cleaning a countertop.

The best countertop cleaner overall

Available in three divine scents, Clorox Scentiva Multi-Purpose Spray is an effective cleaner and disinfectant and can be used on sealed stone countertops.

When I’m testing a cleaner, the most important thing is how effective it is. The second is, how it smells. My nose can detect what I like and don’t like immediately. What may seem fine to others can actually begin a chain reaction of symptoms that can ruin the day.

So when I tried Clorox Scentiva Multi-Purpose Spray, I did so very cautiously. I knew that most Clorox products are very good cleaners but some of the chemical smells are difficult for me. I was pleasantly surprised when I enjoyed the fresh scents of Tuscan Lavender & Jasmine, Hawaiian Sunshine, and Pacific Breeze & Coconut (my personal favorite).

After testing, I found this to be the best overall countertop cleaner because it is safe to use on so many types of countertops: stainless steel, sealed granite, laminate, sealed wood, ceramic tile, synthetic marble (it should not be used on natural marble), concrete, and quartz. Whether you’re cleaning the bathroom or kitchen, there’s no need to switch out cleaners for every task because it works well on fiberglass bathroom fixtures and on kitchen appliances.

Simply spray on the cleaner, wait a minute or so, and wipe away the soil with a cloth or lint-free paper towel. If you want to also disinfect surfaces, leave the cleaner on the countertop surface for 10 minutes before wiping dry with a clean cloth.

Clorox Scentiva cuts through soap scum, grease, and grime easily. If there is a particularly yucky area, just let it work for a few minutes longer before wiping. For quick touch-ups between thorough cleanings, there are Clorox Scentiva Wipes. The one downside of the product is that for areas where the countertop is used for food preparation, you must rinse away the cleaner with clear water in those areas before using.

Pros: Simple-to-use spray bottle, pleasant scent without harsh chemical odor, safe to use on most nonporous surfaces, cleans tough grease and soap scum, disinfects surfaces

Cons: Areas used for food preparation must be rinsed before using

The best budget countertop cleaner

Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaner is an effective cleaner and disinfectant at a budget price.

It’s not just for cleaning floors: If you are willing to supply your own spray bottle and take a few minutes to mix Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaner with water, then you’ll have an excellent countertop cleaner and disinfect for just pennies per use. What began in a Mississippi pine forest in 1929 is still around today, cutting through grease and grime and disinfecting surfaces.

I mentioned my sensitivity to scents and I will say that pine is not one of my favorites. However, a bottle of Pine-Sol is always under my sink since one fateful Christmas Day, when a disposable pan sprang a leak and poured greasy ham dripping over my countertops, down the front of the cabinets, and onto the floor. After sopping up the grease, spraying, and wiping with plenty of different cleaners, I still had a greasy film on the countertops. Pine-Sol was the only solution that removed the film.

I keep a solution that is ready to go at all times, in a labeled spray bottle (you only need one-fourth cup per gallon of water). It also works well as a disinfectant if you allow it to remain on surfaces for 10 minutes before rinsing away. For those that don’t want to be in a pine forest, Pine-Sol is now available in lemon, lavender, and tropical scents.

Pros: Costs pennies to use, cuts through tough grease and grime, disinfects surfaces, available in multiple scents

Cons: Must be mixed with water, not available in a spray bottle

The best disinfecting wipes for countertops

Clorox Ultra Clean Disinfecting Wipes and handy for quick touch-ups between thorough cleanings.

The easiest way to keep kitchen and bathroom counters clean is frequent attention. It takes only a few seconds to grab a Clorox Ultra Clean Disinfecting Wipe to clean away messes and leave the surface sparkling. The wipes offer a simple, less messy way to clean surfaces without the need for liquids and tools.

While many wipes contain ingredients that clean and disinfect, I like that Clorox Ultra Clean Wipes are thicker and textured to better absorb greasy messes and gently scrub away dried-on stains. If I’m going to spend time cleaning a surface, I want the wipe that can tackle the job with ease and these wipes do that.

I find that the Ultra Clean wipes remove sticky messes in the kitchen and dried-on toothpaste on bathroom countertops easily. They are safe to use on granite, acrylic, and even sealed hardwood surfaces. Any areas used for food preparation should be rinsed with plain water after the disinfectant dries.

To get the most disinfecting benefit from Clorox wipes, don’t try to do an entire bathroom or kitchen with the same wipe. There must be enough disinfectant left on the surfaces to properly kill the bacteria. After wiping an area down, allow it to air-dry before using.

Note that Clorox Ultra Clean Disinfecting Wipes is the rebranded name of Clorox Disinfecting Wipes with Ultra Strength Blue.

Pros: Thick, heavy-duty wipe with excellent scrubbing power, disinfectant, safe to use on all nonporous hard-surface countertops

Cons: Not available in an unscented formula, surface must be rinsed before putting food on it

The best cleaner for stone countertops

If you have granite, quartz or marble countertops, use StoneTech Daily Cleaner to keep your investment looking great and long-lasting.

While stone countertops may seem indestructible, they are very sensitive to products, stains, and spills that contain acids. Liquids like wine, citrus juice, or vinegar should be cleaned up immediately because they can etch even sealed stone countertops. Just think what harsh chemicals like chlorine bleach or ammonia in some cleaning products could do. That’s why I recommend and use StoneTech Daily Cleaner.

I have a marble countertop that I love for food preparation, and StoneTech has been my go-to for cleaning since installation. The liquid cleans gently but effectively and prevents etching. StoneTech cleaner is recommended for marble, granite, limestone, travertine, slate, sandstone, flagstone, masonry, concrete, ceramic and porcelain tile, and grout. If you have countertops that must be resealed periodically, this cleaner will help the sealant last longer.

StoneTech Daily Cleaner comes in a refreshing scent with hints of citrus and cucumber. You can purchase it as a ready-to-use spray bottle or in one-quart or one-gallon refills. No rinsing or drying is necessary. The cleaner is nontoxic and biodegradable, which is another reason why I use it on my food-prep counter. I also recommend their entire line of stone cleaning, revitalizing, and sealing products.

Pros: Gentle on stone countertops, tough on dirt and grime, nontoxic, fresh scent, refillable container

Cons: Not readily available in mass-market stores

Best environmentally-friendly cleaner

Free of fragrances, dyes, and VOCs, Seventh Generation Free & Clear All Purpose Cleaner is an effective and environmentally-friendly cleaner for countertops.

Seventh Generation Free & Clear All Purpose Cleaner is an environmentally friendly solution that works well in keeping countertops clean and streak-free.

Safe to use on ceramic and porcelain tile, Formica, sealed and unsealed granite, quartz, Corian, and stainless steel countertops, the water-based product removes sticky messes, grease, and grime easily. The product is never tested on animals, meets US Department of Agriculture’s requirements as a bio-based product, and is manufactured in the United States.

I like that this cleaner is scent-free, especially when cleaning kitchen counters – no one needs tropical breeze-scented cheese cubes. In a quick check on the website, I see that the container is going through a design change so I’ll have to retrain my eye when shopping. Regardless, it’s the same effective cleaner as before

Pros: Unscented, dye-free cleaner, works well in cleaning counters, environmentally friendly

Cons: Refills are not available for the spray bottle

How to clean a kitchen or bathroom countertop

Cleaning countertops isn’t difficult if you use a good cleaner and the right type of cleaning cloth, and do the task on a regular schedule. Waiting until countertops are coated with soap scum and dried toothpaste or coffee stains and grease will make the job much more difficult. But, routine care can be done in minutes.

Start by clearing off the countertop as much as possible and use a damp cloth to remove visible debris. Take a minute to read the instructions on the back of the cleaner bottle. Some products are sprayed directly on the countertop, some need to be mixed with water, some require rinsing, and some don’t.

A spray bottle is a good tool to equally distribute the cleaner in a thin, even coat. Allow the cleaner to remain on the countertop for at least one minute before wiping away. This gives the cleaner time to loosen soil and begin to break it apart so you can wipe it away without having to scrub.

I like to use a microfiber cloth for cleaning because the surface texture helps to lift away soil, the cloth can be folded so that a clean surface is readily available for big jobs, and the cloth can be tossed in the washer and reused.

After cleaning, try to allow plenty of time for the counters to dry before replacing appliances and products. This can prevent rust marks from metal legs or cans.