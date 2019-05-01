caption A mother and a newborn baby in Germany. source Michaela Rehle/Reuters

Save the Children released a State of the World’s Mothers report ranking the best countries to be a mother.

The countries were ranked based on maternal health, children’s well-being, economic and educational status, and the participation of women in government.

The countries also offer generous amounts of paid maternity leave.

Norway, Finland, and Iceland were the top three best countries for mothers.

The safety of mothers while giving birth, how much time they have to recover, and the well-being of children after they’re born largely depend on where a woman resides in the world.

Save the Children, a nonprofit dedicated to improving children’s lives worldwide, released a State of the World’s Mothers report ranking the best countries to be a mother based on maternal health, children’s well-being, the country’s overall economic and educational status, and the participation of women in the government.

We used Save the Children’s ranking of the best countries to be a mother, but we also looked at each country’s maternity leave policies according to a report by the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The countries all offer new mothers considerable and paid maternity leave.

Here are the 10 best countries to be a mother, featuring maternal health and leave, specifically.

10. Belgium

caption Then-princess Mathilde of Belgium talks to a young mother during a visit at a hospital in Brussels in 2009. source Mark G. Renders/WireImage/Getty

Belgium is a relatively safe place to give birth with a lifetime risk of maternal death of one in 8,700 births. Belgium also offers 15 weeks of paid maternity leave at a rate of 64.1% of the woman’s salary, which equates to 9.6 weeks of full-time pay.

9. Australia

caption Mother and daughter take a dip at Red Leaf Beach in Sydney, Australia. source Don Arnold/Getty Images

The average cost of giving birth in Australia is around $5,312 for a standard delivery, and the lifetime risk of maternal death is one in 9,000 births. Australia’s maternity leave is 18 weeks at the average pay rate of 42% of the woman’s salary, coming out to 7.5 weeks of full-time pay.

8. Germany

caption Single mother watches volunteers play with her 11-month-old daughter in Berlin, Germany, in October 2012. source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The cost of giving birth in Germany is relatively low, around $2,500. The lifetime risk of maternal death is one in 11,000. German mothers are also guaranteed 14 weeks of maternity leave with their full-time salary.

7. Spain

caption Parents after returning home from work in Madrid, Spain. source Susana Vera/Reuters

Mothers in Spain don’t have to grapple with expensive hospital bills: the average cost of giving birth is $1,950. The lifetime risk of maternal death is only one in every 15,100 births. After a baby is born, mothers get 16 weeks of maternity leave with full-time pay.

6. The Netherlands

caption A mother skates as she pushes a stroller on a frozen lake in Loosdrecht in the Netherlands. source Marcel Antonisse/AFP/Getty Images

In the Netherlands, the lifetime risk of maternal death is one in 10,700. Like Spain, the Netherlands offers 16 weeks of maternity leave with full-time pay. It also provides benefits to new mothers including access to a maternity nurse with the cost (or part of it) covered by insurance.

5. Sweden

caption Mothers with their babies meet at Sollentuna library north of Stockholm in Sweden. source Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

The lifetime risk of maternal death in Sweden is one in 13,600. Sweden offers 480 days of parental leave (for both parents). During 390 of those days, parents are entitled to 80% of their full-time pay.

4. Denmark

caption A mother and baby attend a game at Brøndby Stadium in Brondby, Denmark. source Lars Ronbog/FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

The lifetime maternal death risk in Denmark is one in 12,000. Denmark also offers 18 weeks of maternity leave divided into four weeks off before the birth and 14 weeks after at 53.6% of their full-time salary.

3. Iceland

caption Iceland supporters at a football match at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France. source Boris Horvat/AFP/Getty Images

The lifetime risk of maternal death in Iceland is one in 11,500. The country’s maternity leave policy offers 13 weeks of leave at a pay rate of 59% of a woman’s full-time salary.

2. Finland

caption A mother and her 10-month-old son swim during a baby-swimmer course in Vaasa, Finland. source Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images

The lifetime risk of maternal death is one in 15,100 in Finland. Mothers also get 17.5 weeks off for maternity leave at 74.4% of their full-time pay, which comes out to 13 weeks of fully-paid time off.

1. Norway

Norway’s lifetime risk of maternal death is one in 14,900 births. Mothers can take 35 weeks of maternity leave at full-time pay or 45 weeks at 80% pay. Parents can also receive an additional 46 weeks off at full-time pay or 56 weeks at 80% of their salary.