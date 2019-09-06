The 25 best countries for tourists in 2019, ranked

caption Australia was ranked among the top 10 best countries for tourists in 2019. source JR-stock / Getty Images

The World Economic Forum has ranked the best countries for tourists in 2019.

In its Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report 2019, the organization analyzed data from international organizations and conducted a survey of executives, looking at five main factors in 140 countries:

Business environment Safety and security Health and hygiene Human resources and labor market ICT (information and communications technology) readiness

The WEF also looked at a country’s prioritization of tourism, international openness, tourist infrastructure, cultural and natural resources, and price competitiveness.

Each country was given an overall score between 1 and 7; because the top score was shared by four countries equally, there is no No. 1 entry in the ranking below.

Most of the countries that made the top 25 are in Europe, but Japan, the US, Australia, and Canada all made the top 10 too.

Here are the top 25 countries for tourists in 2019, ranked.

T25. Greece

source Sven Hansche/Shutterstock

Score: 4.5

T25. Belgium

Score: 4.5

T23. Luxembourg

caption Adolphe Bridge in Luxembourg City. source Getty/wichan yingyongsomsawas

Score: 4.6

T23. Sweden

source Oleksiy Mark/Shutterstock

Score: 4.6

T23. Denmark

source Getty Images

Score: 4.6

T23. Norway

source Shutterstock

Score: 4.6

T19. Mexico

Score: 4.7

T19. New Zealand

source Michal Durinik/Shutterstock

Score: 4.7

T17. Singapore

source MOLPIX/Shutterstock

Score: 4.8

T17. South Korea

source 501room/Shutterstock

Score: 4.8

T17. Netherlands

source Shutterstock

Score: 4.8

T17. Hong Kong

Score: 4.8

T13. China

Score: 4.9

T13. Portugal

source kvika/Shutterstock

Score: 4.9

T11. Austria

Score: 5.0

T11. Switzerland

source Fedor Selivanov/Shutterstock

Score: 5.0

T9. Canada

source Galyna Andrushko/Shutterstock

Score: 5.1

T9. Italy

source Nattee Chalermtiragool/Shutterstock

Score: 5.1

T9. Australia

Score: 4.8

6. United Kingdom

source REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Score: 5.2

5. United States

source Getty Images

Score: 5.3

T4. Japan

source Getty Images

Score: 5.4

T4. Germany

source canadastock/Shutterstock

Score: 5.4

T4. France

source Greg Sandoval/Business Insider

Score: 5.4

T4. Spain

source David Ramos/Getty Images

Score: 5.4

