The 25 best countries for tourists in 2019, ranked

By
Katie Warren, Business Insider US
-
Australia was ranked among the top 10 best countries for tourists in 2019.

JR-stock / Getty Images

The World Economic Forum has ranked the best countries for tourists in 2019.

In its Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report 2019, the organization analyzed data from international organizations and conducted a survey of executives, looking at five main factors in 140 countries:

  1. Business environment
  2. Safety and security
  3. Health and hygiene
  4. Human resources and labor market
  5. ICT (information and communications technology) readiness

The WEF also looked at a country’s prioritization of tourism, international openness, tourist infrastructure, cultural and natural resources, and price competitiveness.

Each country was given an overall score between 1 and 7; because the top score was shared by four countries equally, there is no No. 1 entry in the ranking below.

Most of the countries that made the top 25 are in Europe, but Japan, the US, Australia, and Canada all made the top 10 too.

Here are the top 25 countries for tourists in 2019, ranked.

T25. Greece

Sven Hansche/Shutterstock

Score: 4.5

T25. Belgium

Shutterstock/Tupungato

Score: 4.5

T23. Luxembourg

Adolphe Bridge in Luxembourg City.
Getty/wichan yingyongsomsawas

Score: 4.6

T23. Sweden

Oleksiy Mark/Shutterstock

Score: 4.6

T23. Denmark

Getty Images

Score: 4.6

T23. Norway

Shutterstock

Score: 4.6

T19. Mexico

tommaso lizzul/Shutterstock

Score: 4.7

T19. New Zealand

Michal Durinik/Shutterstock

Score: 4.7

T17. Singapore

MOLPIX/Shutterstock

Score: 4.8

T17. South Korea

501room/Shutterstock

Score: 4.8

T17. Netherlands

Shutterstock

Score: 4.8

T17. Hong Kong

Ronnie Chua/Shutterstock

Score: 4.8

T13. China

Yuri Yavnik/Shutterstock

Score: 4.9

T13. Portugal

kvika/Shutterstock

Score: 4.9

T11. Austria

VitalyEdush / iStock

Score: 5.0

T11. Switzerland

Fedor Selivanov/Shutterstock

Score: 5.0

T9. Canada

Galyna Andrushko/Shutterstock

Score: 5.1

T9. Italy

Nattee Chalermtiragool/Shutterstock

Score: 5.1

T9. Australia

Shutterstock/Lev Kropotov

Score: 4.8

6. United Kingdom

REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Score: 5.2

5. United States

Getty Images

Score: 5.3

T4. Japan

Getty Images

Score: 5.4

T4. Germany

canadastock/Shutterstock

Score: 5.4

