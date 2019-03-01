RANKED: The 10 best countries for women to work abroad

caption Taiwan is one of the best places to be a working female expat. source Getty/kecl

The best countries for working female expats have been ranked by InterNations, the world’s largest expat community.

The researchers found that women are more likely to move abroad to support their partner’s career than their own.

The ranking features countries from all over the world, and is an effort to encourage more women to take the plunge and put their own progression first.

Moving to a new country to start a new job is nerve-wracking, scary, and eye-opening. But it’s also a fantastic way to learn more about new cultures, broaden your horizons, and develop new skills.

However, new research has found that women are less likely than men to move abroad for their career (25% compared to 38%). In fact, 28% of women cite their partner’s job or education, or their relationship, as their main motivation for moving to a new country, according to the latest Expat Insider survey by InterNations, the world’s largest expat community.

In short, more women are moving abroad to support their partner’s career than their own.

Men, on the other hand, name their job as their main reason for moving somewhere new, and just 13% move for love or their partner’s career or education.

In a bid to encourage more women to take the plunge and put their own progression first, InterNations surveyed 8,855 female expats globally to find out in which countries women are happiest with their career.

Work-life balance, job security, and career prospects were all factored into the ranking, which features countries from all over the world.

Scroll down to see the 10 best countries for women to work abroad, ranked in ascending order.

10. Australia. 70% of expat women are satisfied with their work-life balance in Australia (compared to 60% globally), and 60% say they earn more than they would in their home country.

caption Sydney, Australia. source Taras Vyshnya/Shutterstock

9. Malta. Two-thirds of female expats on the island are pleased with their job security (compared to a global average of 58%), and 58% are satisfied with their career prospects (compared to 48% of men).

caption Valetta, Malta. source Shutterstock

8. The Netherlands. 92% of female expats in the Netherlands are happy with the economy, which is far higher than the average of 64% worldwide.

caption Amsterdam, the Netherlands. source Shutterstock

7. New Zealand. A healthy work-life balance is one of the best reasons to move to New Zealand, with 78% of women (and 70% of men) happy with theirs.

caption Lake Wanaka in the Otago region of New Zealand. source Ariel Schwartz/Business Insider

6. Luxembourg. More than three-quarters (76%) of female expats in Luxembourg believe they earn more than they would in their home country, and it also scores highly for job security, with 70% satisfied.

caption Adolphe Bridge in Luxembourg City. source Getty/wichan yingyongsomsawas

5. Denmark. After ranking 10th for the previous three years, Denmark has climbed the ranking thanks to female expats’ increased satisfaction with their job security, which is up from 53% in 2017 to 61%. The country scores very highly (82%) for work-life balance, too.

caption Copenhagen, Denmark. source S-F/Shutterstock

4. Norway. Another Scandinavian country showing the rest of the world how it’s done, 75% of female expats working in Norway are satisfied with their work-life balance, and 93% with their job security. 86% are happy with their working hours too (vs 61% of women globally).

caption Oslo, Norway. source Shutterstock/Nenad Nedomacki

3. Taiwan. Women working in Taiwan are happier than men when it comes to career prospects (66% satisfied vs 62% of men) and work-life balance (77% vs 66%), but men are slightly more satisfied with their job security (78% compared to 72% of women).

caption Taiwan. source Getty/kecl

2. Bahrain. The country dropped one place from the top spot this year, but two-thirds (66%) of female expats remain pleased with their career prospects and 88% are generally happy with their jobs in Bahrain.

caption Manama, Bahrain. source Getty/Husain Abbas

1. Czechia. The highest-ranking country for women to work in, Czechia climbed eight positions within one year. 83% of women are happy with their jobs in the country and their satisfaction rate is 11% higher than men’s. 73% of female expats are happy with their career prospects, 79% rate their work-life balance, and 78% are satisfied with their job security.