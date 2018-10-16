The 25 best countries in the world to be an entrepreneur starting a company

By
Mark Abadi, Business Insider US
-

  • The World Economic Forum ranked each country according to its business environment and innovation.
  • The United States took the No. 1 spot.
  • The ranking considered the cost and speed of starting a business in each country, as well as attitudes toward risk, and the willingness of companies to embrace disruptive ideas.

If you’re looking for the best place to build a business, you may not have to look far.

The United States was ranked No. 1 in “business dynamism” in the World Economic Forum’s 2018 global competitiveness report on Tuesday, scoring a global high of 86.5 points out of 100 in the category.

The business dynamism ranking factored in several metrics, such as the cost and speed of starting a business in each country, the attitudes of entrepreneurs toward risk, and the willingness of companies to embrace disruptive ideas.

“An agile and dynamic private sector increases productivity by taking business risks, testing new ideas, and creating innovative products and services,” the report said.

“In an environment characterized by frequent disruption and redefinition of businesses and sectors, successful economic systems are resilient to technological shocks and are able to constantly re-invent themselves.”

Take a look at the best places in the world for innovative businesses:

25. Czech Republic

RossHelen / Shutterstock

Score: 70.2

24. Slovenia

Flickr Creative Commons/Simon Bramwell

Score: 70.3

23. Thailand

Flickr Creative Commons/Marco Verch

Score: 71.0

22. South Korea

POOL/Reuters

Score: 71.6

21. Taiwan

Flickr Creative Commons/LBY

Score: 72.4

20. Switzerland

Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Score: 72.6

19. Malaysia

Flickr Creative Commons/Mohd Fazlin Mohd Effendy Ooi

Score: 73.8

18. Belgium

Getty Images/Ian Walton

Score: 73.8

17. Hong Kong

Flickr Creative Commons/James Cridland

Score: 74.5

16. Singapore

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Score: 74.7

15. Australia

Flickr/Eddy Milfort

Score: 75.2

14. Japan

Reuters/Thomas Peter

Score: 75.7

13. Canada

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

Score: 76.0

12. New Zealand

Dianne Manson / Stringer / Getty Images

Score: 76.4

11. Iceland

REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson

Score: 76.6

10. Ireland

Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Score: 76.9

9. Norway

Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images)

Score: 77.0

8. Finland

wstryder

Score: 78.3

7. United Kingdom

Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett

Score: 79.0

6. Denmark

Reuters

Score: 79.1

5. Israel

Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images

Score: 79.6

4. Sweden

Stefan Lins/Flickr

Score: 79.8

3. Netherlands

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Score: 80.3

2. Germany

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Score: 81.6

1. United States of America

Jeff Golden/Getty Images

Score: 86.5